ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWD

What to Watch: Are Creative Tenures Getting Shorter at Europe’s Heritage Brands?

By Miles Socha
WWD
WWD
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t519X_0k41ufyn00

Given creative vacancies at megabrand Gucci and Louis Vuitton ’s men’s department, another game of high-level musical chairs could ensue in 2023, further shortening the average length of designer tenures at Europe’s heritage houses.

A WWD analysis of designer appointments shows that half the creative directors at roughly 40 houses have been in their positions for five years or less.

More from WWD

One prominent Paris academic suggests that fashion seems to be moving toward a “biennale model,” wherein designers cycle in and out of brands for brief “interventions” rather than in-depth explorations and deep change.

“Compared to other product-based industries like cars or furniture, there’s almost this fashionability of change in fashion,” observed Marco Pecorari, assistant professor and program director of the master of arts in fashion studies at Parsons Paris. “And when you change an artistic director, you change an entire team, most of the time. I think that kind of disposability of people is becoming almost anachronistic.

“It’s as if design ideas are replaceable, or should be replaced in this cyclical way.”

WWD’s list found that Véronique Nichanian, men’s artistic director at Hermès , has logged the longest tenure at 35 years, followed by Ian Griffiths, creative director of Max Mara for the past 18 years.

WWD calculated the length of tenure based on the year designers were announced at their respective houses, not with their first collection, which usually follows several months later. The list excludes designers of their namesake houses such as Giorgio Armani, Ralph Lauren, Miuccia Prada or Albert Kriemler of Akris, and is based primarily on ready-to-wear rather than other categories.

If fine jewelry were included, Victoire de Castellane, artistic director of Dior Joaillerie, would come in second place with 25 years of service.

Only seven other designers passed the decade mark: Alexander McQueen’s Sarah Burton, Balmain’s Olivier Rousteing, Loewe’s Jonathan Anderson, Louis Vuitton ’s Nicolas Ghesquière, Stuart Vevers at Coach, Jeremy Scott at Moschino and Julien Dossena at Paco Rabanne.

Benjamin Simmenauer, a professor at the Institut Français de la Mode in Paris and its director of research, said the main factor affecting the length of designer tenures is profit.

“After a first contract, if the objectives are not met and above all, if there is no significant growth, generally the creative team is replaced,” he said in an interview. “As long as your creative decisions are commercially successful, you are not really questioned in your artistic decisions.”

However, he suggested that big brands value long-term collaborations “even more than before, because they look for consistency and seem to be more and more risk-averse as they strive to reach a larger audience.”

In his view, the key for commercial success “seems to be 90 percent repetition and 10 percent variation” in collections, as clients want to build consistent wardrobes.

“What most people prefer is not radical novelty, but the return of the same products with minor transformations. To achieve that sort of consistency, it is preferable to keep the same artistic director,” he argued, noting that this tends to be the case especially with more “classic” houses.

“Some key players keep the same creative directors for a long time, like Hermès , or the same creative direction like Chanel , where Virginie Viard continues the work of Karl Lagerfeld in a similar spirit,” he noted.

Floriane de Saint Pierre, founder and principal of executive search and consulting firm Floriane de Saint Pierre & Associés in Paris, also highlighted that most of the multibillion-dollar heritage brands in Europe and the U.S. have had the same creative director for seven years or more. These include Hermès, Louis Vuitton women’s, Loewe, Saint Laurent, Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Valentino, Coach and, until last November, Gucci, which parted ways with Alessandro Michele.

(Pierpaolo Piccioli became sole creative director of Valentino in 2016 when Maria Grazia Chiuri, his co-creative director since 2008, left for Dior .)

In de Saint Pierre’s view, the tenure of the creative director is “tightly entwined” with that of the chief executive officer.

“A change of CEO most often implies a shift in the brand strategy, hence a change at the creative helm,” she said. “Other reasons for a change of the creative direction are related to an underperforming brand or the creative director joining another brand, which has not been the case often recently.”

Mary Gallagher, Paris-based associate of boutique recruitment firm FIND Consulting, pointed out that contracts with creative directors “tend to be shorter now — about three years renewable, as opposed to 10.”

In her view, “if a creative director is there less than three years, it sends a signal that the brand made a mistake. But we’ve seen with brands like Dior after John Galliano’s and Raf Simons’ departures when ‘the studio’ took over, that sales were still increasing. Many executives understood that if it’s strong enough, the brand can withstand a change or cycles of creative directors.”

Referring to WWD’s list, Simmenauer pointed out that there were fewer appointments in 2021 than in 2020, for example.

De Saint Pierre argued that “in theory, there is no difference” between the tenure of a creative director or a brand founder.

“In both cases they define brand purpose, expression and activation,” she explained. “Product design is one pivotal step — among many other equally important steps — in a global process of creating purpose and empathy — hence influence.”

According to Pecorari, the dynamics around creative directors changed in the 2000s when Europe’s fashion conglomerates were forming — LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, Prada Group and Gucci Group, now known as Kering — and designers became “more entwined with the economic mechanisms” behind this business configuration. “As soon as the numbers start to stagnate a bit, there is an attempt to change.”

He also highlighted the flurry of changes since 2010, which he said also reflects how fashion has become “really a popularized type of phenomenon, and a cultural phenomenon as well.”

In Pecorari’s view, designer appointments have become part of the “spectacle” of fashion that attracts interest and attention but falls short of an in-depth embrace of a brand’s DNA.

“More and more, we see this sort of quick interpretation, so it becomes more difficult to innovate as well,” he said. “In terms of methodology for designers, if you have five years or if you have 10 years, the way in which you can penetrate the brand heritage is completely different.”

He described a “mania for the new” that infiltrates most aspects of fashion, and now the creative aspect, also. “Everyone is consumed quite quickly.”

Observers cite benefits to a long creative tenure, especially for the development of accessories, perfumes and the like.

“It is well-known that, for a fashion brand to grow significantly, ready-to-wear lines are generally not enough; the main source of revenues is leather goods, accessories and perfumes, and it takes some time to translate the style of a designer into all these product categories,” Simmenauer explained, mentioning how “Jonathan Anderson turned Loewe into a modern luxury house, aligning the aesthetics of all product categories. It cannot be done in a six-month tenure.”

De Saint Pierre noted that most of the megabrands with roots in accessories, such as Hermès and Vuitton, have “always had multiple creative leaders, while brands with a fashion/couture foundation — Chanel , Saint Laurent, Balenciaga, Valentino, etc. — have one creative leader, with the exception of Dior, creatively led by category since the 1980s.”

There can be a downside to long creative tenure, especially as fashion now runs at the accelerated speed of social media, observers note.

“Fashion is about catching the momentum. After more than 15 years, it’s a serious challenge,” Simmenauer offered.

On the other hand, short tenures can “dismantle the brand’s identity, especially if there is no strong continuity between the creative directors,” according to Simmenauer. “That may be a problem for brands like Givenchy or Kenzo, which seem to have hesitated between a heritage and a streetwear approach for the last decade.”

According to Parsons’ Pecorari, fashion education is shifting from individualism — whose ultimate ambition would be to become the creative director of a couture house — to a focus on “collaborative work.…We are pushing this idea of a diversity in skills.”

In his view, compared to 10 or 15 years ago, “there is much more critical view” on the industry’s revolving door. “Sometimes [students] are not even interested in that sort of traditional system of fashion, and want to experiment in relation to independent design or maybe more artistic approaches,” Pecorari said.

He lauded Prada’s approach to designer change, with Miuccia Prada bringing in Raf Simons in 2020 as her co-creative director, laying the groundwork for him eventually to take over.

“It seems clever and sustainable in the sense of human resources ,” he said.

Simmenauer also flagged other new creative configurations, “like rotating creative direction at Jean-Paul Gaultier, or AZ Factory, but it certainly cannot work for every brand.”

Gallagher forecast more guest designer gigs, collaborations and mash-ups — think Gucci x Balenciaga, Balenciaga x Adidas or Fendace, the seasonal swap of Fendi and Versace — “which generate excitements for drops.”

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Elie Saab Teams With Aubade for Capsule Collection

PARIS — French lingerie label Aubade has called on Elie Saab for a capsule collection playing on the couturier’s sense for luxurious materials and red carpet glamour. The 17-piece line will span lingerie and nightwear, respectively titled “My Desire” and “Whimsical Affair,” with four bra styles, four bottoms as well as suspenders, bodies, long silk pants and a kimono.More from WWDSpring 2023 Trends: LingerieThe Avril Lavigne by Killstar CollectionPhotos of the Emi Jay and Djerf Avenue Collaboration This marks the first time that the couturier has worked on lingerie, a “very personal and intimate item” that he had never worked as a...
WWD

Remembering Dame Vivienne Westwood: Industry Figures Share Memories of the Queen of British Fashion

LONDON — WWD’s legendary late publisher and editorial director John B. Fairchild described Vivienne Westwood as a “designer’s designer” and her peers certainly agree.  Designers and fashion industry figures have been paying tribute to Westwood, who died Thursday at age 81, describing her not only as an iconoclast but as a great teacher and role model.More from WWDVivienne Westwood Dies at 81: Images Through the YearsJenny Packham RTW Spring 2023Edeline Lee RTW Spring 2023 Fairchild considered Westwood one of the world’s six greatest designers, along with the likes of Yves Saint Laurent, Giorgio Armani, Karl Lagerfeld, Emanuel Ungaro and Christian Lacroix. Westwood signed...
WWD

Lacoste and Louise Trotter Part Ways

PARIS — Louis Trotter is leaving her position as creative director of Lacoste after a four-year tenure. Trotter had been in charge of the fashion show and general collections and the company noted her contribution to its shift initiated toward women’s wear, lauding the “real consistency” she brought to its overall offering.More from WWDLacoste RTW Spring 2022Lacoste RTW Fall 2020Front Row at Lacoste RTW Spring 2020 She had joined the company in 2018, showing her first collection in February 2019 during Paris Fashion Week. “I feel the most honored to have served the legacy of René Lacoste, whose sporting values I will carry...
WWD

What to Watch: The Future of Gucci

The future of Gucci without creative director Alessandro Michele was top of mind for most industry observers during the month of December, after his sudden departure from the brand a month earlier. His exit was even more surprising given that Gucci on Jan. 13 is returning to the menswear runway — after several coed shows and different formats introduced by Michele — and no successor to him has been named. The men’s fall 2023 collection is to be presented by the in-house team. This choice has led to speculation that the split was triggered by the acceleration of tensions behind closed...
WWD

What to Watch: WWD List: Fashion’s Longest-serving Creative Directors

35 years: Véronique Nichanian, men’s artistic director, HermèsMore from WWDA First Look Inside the 'Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams' Exhibit in TokyoLouis Vuitton and Yayoi Kusama CollaborationDior Pre-Fall 2023 Preview 25 years: Victoire de Castellane, artistic director, Dior Joaillerie 18 years: Ian Griffiths, creative director, Max Mara 13 years: Sarah Burton, creative director, Alexander McQueen 12 years: Olivier Rousteing, creative director, Balmain 10 years: Jonathan Anderson, creative director, Loewe Nicolas Ghesquière, artistic director of women’s collections, Louis Vuitton ...
Hypebae

Take an Exclusive First Look at HEAT's New Mugler Mystery Box

Luxury mystery box platform HEAT has announced its first-ever womenswear partnership with a brand that’s made for party season: Mugler. The new release marks the first time that HEAT has featured an official women’s partner for its cult-loved boxes, since its inception in 2019. The first menswear partnership came about in 2020, through a collaborative drop with designer Haider Ackermann.
WWD

Politicians and Fashion Designers Increasingly Team Up to Benefit Both Sides

Designers and politicians have long appreciated what can be gained from the occasional alliance. American designers and their European counterparts have vied for decades to dress leading political figures and their respective spouses for key photo-ops like inaugurations, state dinners, weddings and other media-centric occasions. But increasingly in the past few years, creatives and political figures alike are recognizing how each can help the other. More from WWDWhite House Respect for Marriage Act Signing With Cyndi Lauper, Sam Smith & More PhotosChristian Siriano Pre-Fall 2023Brandon Maxwell Pre-Fall 2023 Gabriela Hearst, for example, isn’t just a preferred designer for First Lady Jill Biden:...
GEORGIA STATE
Shine My Crown

The Heavy Price Black Women Pay for Luxury

It has been deemed the Black woman’s luxury tax: a term used to describe the additional cost a Black woman must pay for a brand’s anti-Black history. This is according to a compelling new piece in Andscape which reveals how White supremacy has hindered the plight of Black people since the beginning of America’s history. Mark-Evan Blackman, chair of the fashion design department at the State University of New York, Korea, refers to this as a “citizen component.”
WWD

Stitch Fix CEO Elizabeth Spaulding Steps Down, Company Cuts 20 Percent of Its Salaried Workforce

Things have become a bit unstitched at Stitch Fix. Amid a slumping business, Elizabeth Spaulding has relinquished her role as the company’s chief executive officer and a member of the board of directors, effective Thursday. In addition, Stitch Fix said it will cut 20 percent of its salaried positions.More from WWDReem Acra Pre-Fall 2023Nancy Pelosi's Fashion Statements Through the YearsJoseph RTW Fall 2023 Founder and former CEO Katrina Lake has been named CEO, effective Thursday, and will serve in an interim capacity for six months or until her successor is appointed, unless otherwise agreed by Lake and the board of directors. “I...
WWD

The Latest Beauty Executive Moves at L’Oréal USA, IFF, Skinfix and More

Skin barrier health brand, Skinfix, has tapped Kerry Eagan as its first chief marketing officer. A former marketing consultant for Sephora, Eagan will aid the brand’s growth with the retailer, where it launched in 2019, in addition to evolving Skinfix’s marketing strategy. Eagan was most recently chief marketing officer at First Aid Beauty and held the role at Caudalie before that. More from WWDInside the Beauty Inc Awards Breakfast 2022A Look at Bleached Brows, Then and NowMermaid-Core Beauty Looks at Milan Fashion Week Spring 2023 L’Oréal USA has appointed Rahquel Purcell its first chief transformation officer for the North America region....
hypebeast.com

Packer Offers First Look at Snakeskin Clarks Wallabee Collaboration

Following its collaboration with Reebok on the classic Club C silhouette, New York-based retailer Packer has just delivered an initial look at its forthcoming union with Clarks. Packer Brand Director, Victor Kan, recently took to Instagram to debut the collaboration, which displays two distinct colorways of the Clarks Wallabee boot....
NEW YORK STATE
WWD

Kate Spade Valentine’s Day Collection Brings Romantic Details to 3D Heart Purses, Passionate Patterns and the Queen of Hearts

Kate Spade New York is joining other brands that are ready for the next big shopping holiday: Valentine’s Day. The brand’s new Valentine’s Day collection features many of the traditional Valentine’s Day colors of pink and red and heart-shaped bags. A visit to Kate Spade New York’s website shows several Valentine’s Day collection items listed under its “Shop Top Categories” vertical.
NEW YORK STATE
WWD

What to Watch: Caught in the Middle

The squeeze is getting tighter. For middle-income and working-class families — those inordinately impacted by inflation, higher costs on essentials like food and heating, and rising interest rates — money for discretionaries such as apparel and accessories is drying up. And that’s going to make 2023 a tougher year than 2022 for many retailers. Middle-income Americans are shopping cautiously and “strategically” anticipating a difficult financial road ahead.More from WWDYear of Rabbit Chinese New Year CampaignsZuhair Murad Pre-Fall 2023What To Watch: Men's Trends Feeling the most pressure will be mainstream department stores such as J.C. Penney, Macy’s, Kohl’s, Von Maur, Belk and Dillard’s,...
MICHIGAN STATE
WWD

Bed, Bath & Beyond to Close 150 Stores and Consider Bankruptcy as Turnaround Plans ‘May Not Be Successful’

Fans of Bed, Bath & Beyond can prepare to say goodbye to many of the retail chain’s stores. The company recently revealed more than 150 store closures amid ongoing struggles that president and chief executive officer Sue Gove referenced in a statement Thursday. Store closures have been underway since last year. Bed, Bath & Beyond shuttered 37 locations in the U.S. across 19 states. The retailer closed doors in New York, California, Florida, Alabama, Arizona, Georgia, Idaho, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, Michigan, New Jersey and Minnesota. Bed, Bath & Beyond already had a plan in place to close 200 stores over two...
GEORGIA STATE
WWD

What to Watch: Thom Browne, CFDA Chairman

Thom Browne takes over as chairman of the Council of Fashion Designers of America in a challenging, but also an auspicious time, when the American fashion community is brimming with next-gen niche talent just waiting for its big break. “There’s a mentality of all engines turned on,” newly minted CFDA accessories designer of the year Raul Lopez, founder of Luar, told WWD at the annual CFDA Awards in November.More from WWDThom Browne Men's Pre-Fall 2023Thom Browne Pre-Fall 2023The Best Hair and Beauty Looks at The 2022 CFDA Awards “It’s almost like the pandemic was a controlled forest fire and from that fire came...
WWD

Quinta Brunson Sees Stripes in Annakiki Dress on ‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’

Quinta Brunson donned a fashion-forward look for her appearance on Tuesday’s episode of “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.” For the occasion, the actress looked to Annakiki, wearing a dress and jacket combo from the brand’s summer 2023 collection. Brunson wore a strapless, structured minidress that had architectural-inspired black stripes on a vibrant blue base. Overtop, she added an oversized matching jacket with a dramatic effect on the shoulders, adding a futuristic touch to her vibrant look. More from WWDLuisaViaRoma & UNICEF 2022 Winter Gala Fetes Rita Ora, Naomi Watts & More in St. BarthsPhotos of Timothée Chalamet's Best Style...
hypebeast.com

Transforming Designs Define Guerrilla-Group's OSVI Season 06 "REKONSTRUKT II" Collection

Building on the narrative-driven design of its OSVI Season 05 “REKONSTRUKT” collection, Guerrilla-Group has returned with the follow-up to the range. “As you journey through this twisted land. Take care to choose the path that you withstand. For in REKONSTRUKT, your reality is but a dream. One that you may lose, or so it would seem…” writes Guerrilla-Group in a foreword.
Sourcing Journal

Urban Outfitters’ Iets Frans Brand Channels the ’90s

Before gorpcore was a hashtag, ’90s pop groups from TLC to NSYNC were storming the zeitgeist in color-splashed technical outdoor gear.  Urban Outfitters-owned brand Iets Frans revives the look with a new Spring 2023 collection based on nylon outerwear, cargo pockets and color-coordinating ensembles.  Launched in the U.K. in 2017, the men’s and women’s label has become known for its European-inspired streetwear and sportswear with a nostalgic twist. Iets Frans, which means “something French” in Dutch, offers modern athleisure pieces and elevated sportswear basics in fresh silhouettes and technical fabrications. The new line combines a vintage hiking aesthetic with the ’90s styles that...
WWD

Is Vaseline in Fashion? JW Anderson’s Instagram Account Teases Potential Collab

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. Jonathan Anderson, the creative director for JW Anderson and Loewe, has a knack for surrealist, mind-bending fashion design. The Loewe Anthurium dress that Zendaya sported last fall nearly broke the internet, and let’s not forget the label’s stilettos with a cracked egg at the base of the heel. What’s next for the boundary-pushing designer’s JW Anderson line? A hint may have dropped today on Instagram. More from WWDYear of Rabbit Chinese New Year CampaignsKim Kardashian's Best Fashion Moments Through the...
WWD

WWD

44K+
Followers
29K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy