Union City, MI

WNDU

Shelter used in Underground Railroad network to be restored in Cass County

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A historic house used to shelter fugitive slaves in Cassopolis is being restored!. “The Bogue House” was one of nine Underground Railroad stations throughout Calvin, Porter, and Penn Townships. It is claimed that over 1500 freedom-seeking slaves were helped on their journey to Canada through the use of the house from the 1830s to the 1850s.
CASSOPOLIS, MI
horseandrider.com

Strangles in Two Michigan Counties

Two horses in Michigan have tested positive for strangles. The first horse is a 10-year-old Thoroughbred gelding in Van Buren County. He developed a nasal discharge and fever, and his diagnosis was confirmed on December 29. The gelding is recovering. It is unknown if other horses were exposed. The second...
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI
MLive

Body found in Southwest Michigan field

CASS COUNTY, MI -- A body was found in a field south of Dowagiac on Thursday, Jan. 5. Cass County sheriff’s deputies responded to the area of M-62 and Beeson Street about 1:15 p.m. on a report of a body in a field. The location is in LaGrange Township.
DOWAGIAC, MI
abc57.com

Enjoy the quiet stretch of weather while it lasts

Michiana has earned a well-deserved break from the winter weather the past couple of weeks. Tonight will be quiet with mostly cloudy conditions and calm winds that will last through Sunday. There is the possibility for fog further inland closer to the Indiana/Ohio state border around eastern Goshen and Warsaw, but that will retreat by noon on Sunday. Temperatures will slightly increase to above freezing on Sunday and skies will clear by the overnight hours. Monday will see a similar trend to Sunday, with temperatures jumping into the low 40s and skies becoming partly cloudy during the day. The evening hours going into Tuesday morning will return temperatures back to sub-freezing temporarily and see overcast skies. Come Tuesday, a slight chance for a light rain shower exists during the morning hours, but that is about it. Temperatures will continue to hike towards mid 40s through Wednesday and into Thursday, but the warmth comes at the cost of the quiet weather turning into rain showers Wednesday night followed by a steadier rain on Thursday.
GOSHEN, IN
WNDU

Man pulled over on Indiana Toll Road accused of skimming

(WNDU) - A New York man who was stopped on the Indiana Toll Road in Elkhart County last year for speeding is now accused of skimming. Valentin Batausu, 42, of Woodside, N.Y., was stopped near the Bristol exit back in August 2022. According to court documents, a search of his trunk found 12 electronic skimming devices with what appeared to be a few hundred gift and debit cards.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Deputies investigating body found in field in Cass County

CASS COUNTY, Mich. - Deputies are investigating a body found in a field in Cass County Thursday afternoon, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. At 1:15 p.m., deputies were called to the intersection of Beeson Street and M-62 Highway in LaGrange Township for a possibly deceased person. When deputies...
CASS COUNTY, MI
WNDU

Body recovered from field in LaGrange Township

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A body was found in a field in LaGrange Township on Thursday afternoon. According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, authorities responded to a call of a possible dead body in a field around 1:15 p.m. Deputies located the body near the intersection of Beeson Street and the M-62 Highway.
CASS COUNTY, MI
WNDU

Suspect identified in Elkhart counterfeit bill investigation

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department was able to identify a suspect wanted for questioning in a counterfeit bill investigation on Friday. On Jan. 3, the police sought to identify the person of interest, who was wanted for questioning in connection to a counterfeiting scheme at A Nails on County Road 6 West in Elkhart.
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Humane Society of Elkhart County to close for two days

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- The Humane Society of Elkhart County will be closed on Thursday and Friday for staff training. Offices will reopen on Saturday at 9 a.m. The humane society asks that anyone with an animal-related emergency contact their local law enforcement agency.
wfft.com

Woman injured in DeKalb County crash

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - A woman sustained injuries in a crash around 7:28 Friday morning in DeKalb County. Police say Sandra Hillary, 76, of St. Joe, was at the stop sign at the intersection of CR 35 and CR 60. She left the stop and pulled into the path of a car driven by Henry McKinnon, 54, of Auburn, who was southbound on CR 35.
DEKALB COUNTY, IN
