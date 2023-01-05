Read full article on original website
WNDU
Shelter used in Underground Railroad network to be restored in Cass County
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A historic house used to shelter fugitive slaves in Cassopolis is being restored!. “The Bogue House” was one of nine Underground Railroad stations throughout Calvin, Porter, and Penn Townships. It is claimed that over 1500 freedom-seeking slaves were helped on their journey to Canada through the use of the house from the 1830s to the 1850s.
This Might Be the Most Unique Restaurant in All of Michigan
When it comes to dining, Michigan has no shortage of incredible options. From little hole-in-the-wall eateries to iconic diners that have been open for 100 years, there’s something here in the Great Lakes State to satisfy every craving.
horseandrider.com
Strangles in Two Michigan Counties
Two horses in Michigan have tested positive for strangles. The first horse is a 10-year-old Thoroughbred gelding in Van Buren County. He developed a nasal discharge and fever, and his diagnosis was confirmed on December 29. The gelding is recovering. It is unknown if other horses were exposed. The second...
22 WSBT
Restaurant replaces Heavenly Goat Brewing Co., hopes to help move community forward
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WSBT) — There's a new restaurant in Granger, at a location that was the scene of a deadly shooting less than two years ago. The building was notably known as the Heavenly Goat Brewing Co. It's been more than 18-months since shots rang out in this building's...
Body found in Southwest Michigan field
abc57.com
Enjoy the quiet stretch of weather while it lasts
Michiana has earned a well-deserved break from the winter weather the past couple of weeks. Tonight will be quiet with mostly cloudy conditions and calm winds that will last through Sunday. There is the possibility for fog further inland closer to the Indiana/Ohio state border around eastern Goshen and Warsaw, but that will retreat by noon on Sunday. Temperatures will slightly increase to above freezing on Sunday and skies will clear by the overnight hours. Monday will see a similar trend to Sunday, with temperatures jumping into the low 40s and skies becoming partly cloudy during the day. The evening hours going into Tuesday morning will return temperatures back to sub-freezing temporarily and see overcast skies. Come Tuesday, a slight chance for a light rain shower exists during the morning hours, but that is about it. Temperatures will continue to hike towards mid 40s through Wednesday and into Thursday, but the warmth comes at the cost of the quiet weather turning into rain showers Wednesday night followed by a steadier rain on Thursday.
Most Expensive Home For Sale in Decatur, Michigan is $1 Million
Here's what $1 Million can buy you in the small town of Decatur, Michigan. Decatur is a small Van Buren county village with less than 1,700 residents. Sure, the cost of living in Kalamazoo is low, but the cost of living in Decatur is very low. So, how much home can $1 million get you?
wtvbam.com
Work progresses on Perkins Street mosque and learning center one year after groundbreaking
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – It’s been just over a year since ground was broken for a new American Moslem Society Islamic Center at 129 Perkins Street. Plans call for the nearly $3.5 million project to feature a mosque and learning center. American Moslem Society board member and project...
Need for Speed: 86-year-old Allegan man building 400+ mph vehicle
Life out in the country tends to move a little slower. That's why you would never guess, inside two barns in Allegan, an 86-year-old man is building one of the fastest cars in America.
Retired general who led Hurricane Katrina relief efforts to come to Portage
PORTAGE, MI — Ret. Army Lt. Gen. Russel L. Honoré, known for his role in coordinating military relief efforts after Hurricane Katrina, will appear at this year’s City of Portage Black History Month Celebration. Honoré, a decorated 37-year veteran and global authority on leadership and emergency preparedness,...
Popular local restaurant chain opens new location in Indiana
If you love hearing about the latest restaurant openings in town, you may be interested to learn that a popular local restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Indiana. Read on to learn more.
Former WWMT reporter returning to station as evening anchor
KALAMAZOO, MI -- A former reporter and weekend anchor at WWMT (Channel 3) is returning to be an evening anchor for the station. WWMT announced Wednesday, Jan. 4 that Jessica Harthorn would start in the spot on Jan. 5. She will co-anchor the evening and late news broadcasts with Andy Dominianni.
WNDU
Man pulled over on Indiana Toll Road accused of skimming
(WNDU) - A New York man who was stopped on the Indiana Toll Road in Elkhart County last year for speeding is now accused of skimming. Valentin Batausu, 42, of Woodside, N.Y., was stopped near the Bristol exit back in August 2022. According to court documents, a search of his trunk found 12 electronic skimming devices with what appeared to be a few hundred gift and debit cards.
Police investigating after miniature horse found shot to death in Southwest Michigan
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI -- Police are investigating after a miniature horse was found shot to death in its pen near Decatur. Van Buren County sheriff’s deputies said they responded to an address in the 8000 block of 55th Street about 10:35 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5. The resident found...
Body found in field near Cassopolis ID’d
The name of the person whose body was found in a field near Cassopolis Thursday has been released.
abc57.com
Deputies investigating body found in field in Cass County
WNDU
Body recovered from field in LaGrange Township
WNDU
Suspect identified in Elkhart counterfeit bill investigation
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department was able to identify a suspect wanted for questioning in a counterfeit bill investigation on Friday. On Jan. 3, the police sought to identify the person of interest, who was wanted for questioning in connection to a counterfeiting scheme at A Nails on County Road 6 West in Elkhart.
abc57.com
Humane Society of Elkhart County to close for two days
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- The Humane Society of Elkhart County will be closed on Thursday and Friday for staff training. Offices will reopen on Saturday at 9 a.m. The humane society asks that anyone with an animal-related emergency contact their local law enforcement agency.
wfft.com
Woman injured in DeKalb County crash
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - A woman sustained injuries in a crash around 7:28 Friday morning in DeKalb County. Police say Sandra Hillary, 76, of St. Joe, was at the stop sign at the intersection of CR 35 and CR 60. She left the stop and pulled into the path of a car driven by Henry McKinnon, 54, of Auburn, who was southbound on CR 35.
