What to Watch: WWD List: Fashion’s Longest-serving Creative Directors

The future of Gucci without creative director Alessandro Michele was top of mind for most industry observers during the month of December, after his sudden departure from the brand a month earlier. His exit was even more surprising given that Gucci on Jan. 13 is returning to the menswear runway — after several coed shows and different formats introduced by Michele — and no successor to him has been named. The men’s fall 2023 collection is to be presented by the in-house team. This choice has led to speculation that the split was triggered by the acceleration of tensions behind closed...

3 DAYS AGO