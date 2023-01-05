ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Granville, OH

Granville Board of Education announces Jan. 9 meeting

By Special to Granville Sentinel
Newark Advocate
Newark Advocate
The Granville Board of Education will hold several meetings on Monday, Jan. 9. The Newark Granville Community Authority will hold its Organizational Meeting at 5:30 p.m. The Records Commission will hold a meeting at 6:15 p.m. And finally, the Granville Board of Education will hold its Organizational/Regular Meeting beginning at 6:30 p.m.

The public is invited to join the video conference via YouTube Live. To join, please go to https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCagKceGv7_R5VpSXHhAx0mg. You can watch the meeting and participate during public participation via YouTube Live.

The purpose of the Organizational Meeting for Granville Schools is to take action pertaining to Board organization, including establishing the 2023 Board of Education meeting dates, and to establish leadership positions. The purpose of the regular meeting is to conduct normal business to come before the Board.

Agendas for the meetings will be posted at http://www.granvilleschools.org/AgendasMinutes.aspx.

For additional information, please contact Superintendent Jeff Brown’s office at 740-587-8111.

Information submitted by Granville Exempted Village Schools.

Newark Advocate

Newark Advocate

