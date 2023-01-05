ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Granville students collect 1,000 socks for senior citizens

By Special to Granville Sentinel
 3 days ago
When Granville High School freshmen Benjamin Prokop and JV Kirby learned senior citizens — especially those who are homebound or in long-term care facilities — were in need of socks, the two created a plan.

The two, along with their siblings, started the Socks for Seniors campaign to collect new socks from Nov. 7 through Dec. 9. They placed collection boxes throughout the community, including at all four Granville School buildings, the Granville Village Office, Granville Public Library, Middleton Senior Living, Johnstown Pointe, and Otterbein Senior Life.

The Socks for Seniors campaign was a success as they collected more than 1,000 pairs of socks! Prokop and Kirby thank the Granville community for brightening the holiday season for senior citizens in the area. Donated socks were distributed locally through FirstLight Homecare, Ohio Living Home Health & Hospice, Licking County Aging Program, and several nursing homes.

Information submitted by Benjamin Prokop.

