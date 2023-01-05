ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Almost A Quarter Of Crypto Business Leaders Studied Computer Science

Research reveals the most common degrees studied by the world’s crypto business leaders and what universities they attended. CoinJournal has revealed which university subjects were studied by the most business leaders in the sector in a study of more than 150 CEOs, founders and chairmen of blockchain and cryptocurrency companies. The study also revealed which countries offer the most crypto job opportunities and the countries with the highest paying crypto jobs.
New Study Reveals The Places Most Interested In Stocks And Trading Worldwide

New analysis reveals Singapore as the country most interested in stocks and trading in the past year. India and Canada are the second and third countries Googling stock-related terms the most. The United States ranks as the fourth country most interested in stocks, with the United Kingdom ninth in the...
Nio Stock, Is This The Bottom?

Nio stock might be bottoming due to strong delivery data. The company made record deliveries in Q4 and beat its own guidance. The sentiment is firming and could develop into a tailwind for this name. If you are wondering if this is the bottom for Nio (NYSE:NIO) stock it might...
Top Hedge Fund Industry Trends For 2023

Here are Agecroft Partners’ 14th annual predictions for the biggest trends in the hedge fund industry for 2023. These predictions are based on dialogue with more than 2,000 institutional investors located globally and hundreds of hedge fund organizations. They are also predicated upon an economic forecast of continued rising...
Will UK Budget In March Spark Pension Exodus?

UK pension holders will increasingly be seeking to move retirement funds overseas as fears grow about the Budget in March, predicts the Investment Director of one of the world’s largest independent financial advisory, asset management and fintech organizations. The warning from James Green of deVere Group comes ahead of...
MAPFRE Comment On 2023 Investments

Insights from Ismael Garcia Puente, fund selector and manager at MAPFRE Gestión Patrimonial, one of the largest insurance companies in Spain and Latin America. Ismael believes that challenging markets and global economic uncertainty mean investors should seek to change their portfolio models this year. In his words, everything that...
What Is A High Risk Merchant Account And What Problems Does It Solve?

If you’re a high-risk merchant, a high risk merchant account may be the solution to a number of typical obstacles. High-risk businesses can benefit from special high-risk merchant accounts, designed to minimize the dangers and mitigate some potential risks that could threaten the entire company. Let’s take a closer look at what a high risk merchant account can accomplish for you.
Revealed: The Industries Making The Most Money In Each US State

In New Jersey, the industry contributing the most to GDP is real estate and rental and leasing. Professional, scientific, and technical services ranks as second. The Industries Making The Most Money In Each US State. Research by business credit card experts Capital on Tap analysed 26 industries’ gross domestic product...

