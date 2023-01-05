ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
WAND TV

AP Trending SummaryBrief at 10:49 p.m. EST

Prince Harry accuses Camilla of 'dangerous' leaks to media. LONDON (AP) — Prince Harry has accused his stepmother, Camilla, the queen consort, of leaking private conversations to the media to burnish her own reputation. He's been promoting a new book that lays bare his story of his life behind palace walls. In interviews broadcast Sunday and Monday, Harry accused members of the royal family of getting “into bed with the devil” to gain favorable tabloid coverage. He singled out Camilla’s efforts to rehabilitate her image with the British people after her longtime affair with his father, now King Charles III.
The US Sun

Lynnette ‘Diamond’ Hardaway death updates — Trump leads tributes after Youtuber ‘passes away with Silk at her bedside’

DIAMOND of Pro-Trump Youtuber duo Diamond and Silk has passed away, former President Donald Trump announced Monday night. Trump mourned his loyal supporter, whose real name is Lynnette Hardaway, in a Truth Social post where he described the North Carolina native's death as: "totally unexpected." The commentator passed away in...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
The Guardian

‘If you win the popular imagination, you change the game’: why we need new stories on climate

Every crisis is in part a storytelling crisis. This is as true of climate chaos as anything else. We are hemmed in by stories that prevent us from seeing, or believing in, or acting on the possibilities for change. Some are habits of mind, some are industry propaganda. Sometimes, the situation has changed but the stories haven’t, and people follow the old versions, like outdated maps, into dead ends.
WAND TV

Flights resume after being grounded due to FAA computer outage

(NBC) - Flights across the United States were grounded Wednesday morning after the Federal Aviation Administration said it experienced a computer outage. All flights in the U.S. were grounded following the incident, a source with knowledge of the situation told NBC News. The FAA said later Wednesday morning it had ordered all airlines to pause domestic departures until 9 a.m. ET.

Comments / 0

Community Policy