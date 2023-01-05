Read full article on original website
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 10:49 p.m. EST
Prince Harry accuses Camilla of 'dangerous' leaks to media. LONDON (AP) — Prince Harry has accused his stepmother, Camilla, the queen consort, of leaking private conversations to the media to burnish her own reputation. He's been promoting a new book that lays bare his story of his life behind palace walls. In interviews broadcast Sunday and Monday, Harry accused members of the royal family of getting “into bed with the devil” to gain favorable tabloid coverage. He singled out Camilla’s efforts to rehabilitate her image with the British people after her longtime affair with his father, now King Charles III.
DeSantis Stuns the Nation by Declaring State of Emergency in Florida
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency after several hundred immigrants arrived in the Florida Keys. In an executive order, DeSantis activated the National Guard and other state resources to “protect Floridians from the dangerous impacts of the Biden Border Crisis."
Jill Biden Faces Call to Be Investigated by GOP House Rep: 'Compromised'
Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs said he's concerned about the entire Biden family after classified docs were found at the president's former office in November.
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Says First Priority for House Republicans Is To Repeal Recruitment of 87,000 IRS Agents
MTG delighted that Kevin McCarthy is finally House Speaker. Following the debacle within the House of Representatives last week, that saw repeated inconclusive votes to nominate the new Speaker of the House, Republican Kevin McCarthy was finally voted into the position on Saturday January 7.
Robert Fratta's Final Words Before Texas Execution
Robert Fratta, 65, received a lethal injection at the state penitentiary in Huntsville for the 1994 fatal shooting of his estranged wife, Farah.
'Disgraced' George Santos Faces 'Major Announcement' as Republicans Attack
Republicans will make their "strongest statement yet" regarding Santos amid calls for the GOP congressman to resign over extensive lies about his background.
Lynnette ‘Diamond’ Hardaway death updates — Trump leads tributes after Youtuber ‘passes away with Silk at her bedside’
DIAMOND of Pro-Trump Youtuber duo Diamond and Silk has passed away, former President Donald Trump announced Monday night. Trump mourned his loyal supporter, whose real name is Lynnette Hardaway, in a Truth Social post where he described the North Carolina native's death as: "totally unexpected." The commentator passed away in...
‘If you win the popular imagination, you change the game’: why we need new stories on climate
Every crisis is in part a storytelling crisis. This is as true of climate chaos as anything else. We are hemmed in by stories that prevent us from seeing, or believing in, or acting on the possibilities for change. Some are habits of mind, some are industry propaganda. Sometimes, the situation has changed but the stories haven’t, and people follow the old versions, like outdated maps, into dead ends.
Flights resume after being grounded due to FAA computer outage
(NBC) - Flights across the United States were grounded Wednesday morning after the Federal Aviation Administration said it experienced a computer outage. All flights in the U.S. were grounded following the incident, a source with knowledge of the situation told NBC News. The FAA said later Wednesday morning it had ordered all airlines to pause domestic departures until 9 a.m. ET.
