Read full article on original website
Related
wymt.com
Kentucky lawmaker once again files bill to ban cellphone use while driving
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky lawmakers are heading home Friday after wrapping up the first part of the 2023 session of the General Assembly. When they come back in February, many issues remain to be resolved, including income tax reductions, possible legislation to allow medical marijuana, sports betting, reforms to juvenile justice and tweaks to the state budget.
fox56news.com
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet warns of fake vehicle registration vouchers
ANDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) is warning state residents of scam vehicle registration vouchers. The Anderson County Clerk’s Office said KYTC made them aware of the scam by which residents are mailed a “voucher” to go towards their vehicle registration.
14news.com
Medical cannabis executive order takes effect in Kentucky
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The New Year brought plenty of new laws into effect throughout the country. “It’s saving my life from cancer, I have stage four thyroid cancer,” said Henderson County native Deb DeSpain. In the commonwealth, it put Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear’s executive order into...
Secretary of State Michael Adams tells legislative committee Kentucky needs more polling places
Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams offered a plan to increase the number of polling locations and the recount process during an appearance this week before a House legislative committee. Adams told the House Elections, Constitutional Amendments, and Intergovernmental Affairs Committee he understood lawmakers didn’t want to make major changes...
Wave 3
New Kentucky income tax expected to impact dozens of industries
Jeffersontown community speaks out after not receiving their mail for more than two weeks. Louisville Metro residents are frustrated after going weeks without mail from USPS. Resolution passes after appalling conditions at juvenile detention centers are exposed. Updated: 3 hours ago. On Friday, one issue managed to unite both parties...
BBB warns Middle TN, Southern KY of top scams for 2023
As a new year gets underway, scammers are gearing up to sneak into your accounts; snag your information; and steal your money, as well as your peace of mind.
marijuanamoment.net
Kentucky Lawmaker’s Bill Would Put Marijuana Legalization On The Ballot For Voters To Decide
“For decades, the failed and irrational War on Drugs has ensured that we have arrested, prosecuted and jailed millions of Americans for low level nonviolent drug offenses.”. Saying that legalization without decriminalization is “simply not an option,” state Rep. Nima Kulkarni on Tuesday introduced a constitutional amendment to ask Kentucky...
marijuanamoment.net
Kentucky Governor Calls On Lawmakers To Pass Medical Marijuana Legalization ‘This Session’ In Annual Speech
The governor of Kentucky used his State of the Commonwealth address on Wednesday to call on the legislature to legalize medical marijuana “this session,” saying that it’s an essential reform for the state to make sure it is “treating people right.”. “Far too many Kentuckians are...
Ballot set for May 16 primary election in Kentucky
FRANKFORT — Republican Secretary of State Michael Adams closed the door to the elections office at 4 p.m. Friday, signaling an end for candidates to file for Kentucky’s 2023 elections. No big surprises emerged in the 12-candidate Republican race for governor, although former Republican Gov. Matt Bevin created some suspense by hinting on Twitter that […] The post Ballot set for May 16 primary election in Kentucky appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
wpsdlocal6.com
'It happens': What human trafficking looks like locally
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The state of Kentucky saw a 31.03% jump in human trafficking from 2020 to 2021, according to Kentucky State Police. Our area is not immune to the problem. Thursday, we reported a St. Louis woman, Marlaa Jackson, was charged with bringing a 15-year-old runaway to...
rmef.org
Changes Coming to Kentucky’s 2023 Elk Hunt
The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources released updated information about proposed fish and wildlife-related regulation amendments related to fishing and hunting elk, deer and waterfowl. Those regulations are now in effect after receiving final legislative approval. This administrative regulation codifies the requirements for the elk permit drawing and...
Republican, Democratic candidates for Kentucky attorney general race set
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The race for Kentucky's attorney general position has been set. The Republican candidate is Russell Coleman. He served as the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Kentucky from 2017 to 2021. "As the next Attorney General, I will stand up for law enforcement and keep...
Regressive Kentucky laws bring back the bad old days
Addressing the long list of pressing modern challenges facing Kentucky requires a unified effort from all of us. How will we create good jobs in a globalized economy, stem climate change and deal with its effects, protect public health against the threat of future pandemics, and more? Instead of tackling the dilemmas of our age, […] The post Regressive Kentucky laws bring back the bad old days appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
wpsdlocal6.com
Human trafficking local impact
'It happens': What human trafficking looks like locally. Human trafficking in the state of Kentucky saw a 31.03% jump from 2020 to 2021, according to Kentucky State Police. Our area is not immune to the problem, but in smaller communities, sex trafficking can look different than many might expect.
Rally in Frankfort for medical marijuana program, decriminalization
The organization called Kentucky NORML was joined by multiple other organizations to lobby marijuana decriminalization and a medical marijuana program.
westkentuckystar.com
Bevin teases another run for governor, then walks out of the Capitol
Former Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin teased another run for the commonwealth's top office but left the Capitol without filing. Bevin insinuated the possibility of another run on the final day to file for the May primary, leading a large media contingent to camp out near the Secretary of State's office, even leading Secretary Adams to set up a table so the assembled could "grab their popcorn."
2023 Kentucky General Assembly session a short one for Senator Ralph Alvarado
Winchester doctor Ralph Alvarado is concluding his current time in the Kentucky General Assembly Friday. Alvarado will take on a new role as commissioner for the Tennessee Department of Health in mid-January.
More than 184,382 fentanyl-laced pills total seized from Tennessee, Kentucky, and West Virginia in 2022, DEA says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) reported that more than 184,382 fentanyl-laced fake prescription pills and more than 316 pounds of fentanyl powder was confiscated last year by the Louisville, Kentucky division last year. The Louisville DEA division includes Kentucky, Tennessee, and West Virginia. According to the...
WLKY.com
Matt Bevin teases all day he might file to run for Kentucky governor – then doesn’t
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Former Gov. Matt Bevin spent his day hinting at another run in Kentucky. He tweeted teases and even held a press gaggle where he aired many grievances. But alas, he never filed to run. Rumors were swirling that the former Republican governor would try once again,...
wymt.com
A breakdown of state income tax cuts and why the parties disagree
Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky’s bordering states like Tennessee and Indiana do not have a state income tax. Kentucky Republicans have a goal to cut the state tax, now at 4.5 percent to zero percent within a decade. “Reducing income taxes has always been a long-term priority for Republicans,” said...
Comments / 6