Kentucky State

wymt.com

Kentucky lawmaker once again files bill to ban cellphone use while driving

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky lawmakers are heading home Friday after wrapping up the first part of the 2023 session of the General Assembly. When they come back in February, many issues remain to be resolved, including income tax reductions, possible legislation to allow medical marijuana, sports betting, reforms to juvenile justice and tweaks to the state budget.
KENTUCKY STATE
14news.com

Medical cannabis executive order takes effect in Kentucky

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The New Year brought plenty of new laws into effect throughout the country. “It’s saving my life from cancer, I have stage four thyroid cancer,” said Henderson County native Deb DeSpain. In the commonwealth, it put Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear’s executive order into...
KENTUCKY STATE
Hoptown Chronicle

Secretary of State Michael Adams tells legislative committee Kentucky needs more polling places

Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams offered a plan to increase the number of polling locations and the recount process during an appearance this week before a House legislative committee. Adams told the House Elections, Constitutional Amendments, and Intergovernmental Affairs Committee he understood lawmakers didn’t want to make major changes...
KENTUCKY STATE
Wave 3

New Kentucky income tax expected to impact dozens of industries

Jeffersontown community speaks out after not receiving their mail for more than two weeks. Louisville Metro residents are frustrated after going weeks without mail from USPS. Resolution passes after appalling conditions at juvenile detention centers are exposed. Updated: 3 hours ago. On Friday, one issue managed to unite both parties...
LOUISVILLE, KY
marijuanamoment.net

Kentucky Lawmaker’s Bill Would Put Marijuana Legalization On The Ballot For Voters To Decide

“For decades, the failed and irrational War on Drugs has ensured that we have arrested, prosecuted and jailed millions of Americans for low level nonviolent drug offenses.”. Saying that legalization without decriminalization is “simply not an option,” state Rep. Nima Kulkarni on Tuesday introduced a constitutional amendment to ask Kentucky...
KENTUCKY STATE
Kentucky Lantern

Ballot set for May 16 primary election in Kentucky

FRANKFORT — Republican Secretary of State Michael Adams closed the door to the elections office at 4 p.m. Friday, signaling an end for candidates to file for Kentucky’s 2023 elections.  No big surprises emerged in the 12-candidate Republican race for governor, although former Republican Gov. Matt Bevin created some suspense by hinting on Twitter that […] The post Ballot set for May 16 primary election in Kentucky appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
KENTUCKY STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

'It happens': What human trafficking looks like locally

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The state of Kentucky saw a 31.03% jump in human trafficking from 2020 to 2021, according to Kentucky State Police. Our area is not immune to the problem. Thursday, we reported a St. Louis woman, Marlaa Jackson, was charged with bringing a 15-year-old runaway to...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
rmef.org

Changes Coming to Kentucky’s 2023 Elk Hunt

The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources released updated information about proposed fish and wildlife-related regulation amendments related to fishing and hunting elk, deer and waterfowl. Those regulations are now in effect after receiving final legislative approval. This administrative regulation codifies the requirements for the elk permit drawing and...
KENTUCKY STATE
Kentucky Lantern

Regressive Kentucky laws bring back the bad old days

Addressing the long list of pressing modern challenges facing Kentucky requires a unified effort from all of us. How will we create good jobs in a globalized economy, stem climate change and deal with its effects, protect public health against the threat of future pandemics, and more? Instead of tackling the dilemmas of our age, […] The post Regressive Kentucky laws bring back the bad old days appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
KENTUCKY STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

Human trafficking local impact

'It happens': What human trafficking looks like locally. Human trafficking in the state of Kentucky saw a 31.03% jump from 2020 to 2021, according to Kentucky State Police. Our area is not immune to the problem, but in smaller communities, sex trafficking can look different than many might expect.
KENTUCKY STATE
westkentuckystar.com

Bevin teases another run for governor, then walks out of the Capitol

Former Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin teased another run for the commonwealth's top office but left the Capitol without filing. Bevin insinuated the possibility of another run on the final day to file for the May primary, leading a large media contingent to camp out near the Secretary of State's office, even leading Secretary Adams to set up a table so the assembled could "grab their popcorn."
KENTUCKY STATE
WATN Local Memphis

More than 184,382 fentanyl-laced pills total seized from Tennessee, Kentucky, and West Virginia in 2022, DEA says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) reported that more than 184,382 fentanyl-laced fake prescription pills and more than 316 pounds of fentanyl powder was confiscated last year by the Louisville, Kentucky division last year. The Louisville DEA division includes Kentucky, Tennessee, and West Virginia. According to the...
TENNESSEE STATE
wymt.com

A breakdown of state income tax cuts and why the parties disagree

Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky’s bordering states like Tennessee and Indiana do not have a state income tax. Kentucky Republicans have a goal to cut the state tax, now at 4.5 percent to zero percent within a decade. “Reducing income taxes has always been a long-term priority for Republicans,” said...
KENTUCKY STATE

