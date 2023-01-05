Read full article on original website
University of Arkansas
Spring ePortfolio Course to Help Students Stand Out in Job and Graduate School Search
Setting yourself apart from the crowd is more important than ever. Especially for students who are seeking full-time employment or are looking at graduate school as their next step, achieving that task can feel nearly impossible. A new course in the Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences can help. The...
University of Arkansas
University Celebrates Peace Corps Prep Certificate Recipients for Fall 2022
One University of Arkansas graduate has earned the Peace Corps Prep program certificate. Students who complete the program have a competitive advantage when applying for Peace Corps service as they are equipped in training and experience, world language proficiency, intercultural competency, and professional leadership development. Ana Pendergast completed all the...
University of Arkansas
Seeking to Hire Student Employees? Register Your Department for On-Campus & Summer Job Fair
Is your campus department or office seeking to hire student employees for the spring 2023 semester or summer months? On Thursday, Jan. 19, from 1-3 p.m., the University Career Development Center will partner with Human Resources and New Student & Family Programs to host the On-Campus & Summer Job Fair in the Arkansas Union International Connections Lounge.
University of Arkansas
Alders Awarded NSF Postdoctoral Fellowship, Joins U of A Center for Advanced Spatial Technologies
Wolfgang Alders was recently featured in a National Science Foundation announcement as one of 25 Social, Behavioral, and Economic Sciences postdoctoral fellows for 2022. Alders joined the Center for Advanced Spatial Technologies in the Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences in September for the duration of his two-year fellowship, under the mentorship of CAST faculty member Carla Klehm.
University of Arkansas
Learn About Sustainability and Climate Change With University Libraries Multimedia Materials
For the month of January, the Mullins Library Multimedia Department has compiled a list of streaming videos and episodes available to all students, staff and faculty that pertain to sustainability and climate change. Physical items are also on display in the Multimedia Department, which is now located in Mullins Library 463.
University of Arkansas
Michelle Hargis Wolfe Named First Chief People Officer
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Michelle Hargis Wolfe has been selected as the U of A's first chief people officer, effective Feb. 1, 2023. She will join the university after spending nearly 20 years with Walmart Inc., including time leading human resources for several large divisions. "Michelle has a long track...
