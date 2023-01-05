ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
University of Arkansas

University Celebrates Peace Corps Prep Certificate Recipients for Fall 2022

One University of Arkansas graduate has earned the Peace Corps Prep program certificate. Students who complete the program have a competitive advantage when applying for Peace Corps service as they are equipped in training and experience, world language proficiency, intercultural competency, and professional leadership development. Ana Pendergast completed all the...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
University of Arkansas

Seeking to Hire Student Employees? Register Your Department for On-Campus & Summer Job Fair

Is your campus department or office seeking to hire student employees for the spring 2023 semester or summer months? On Thursday, Jan. 19, from 1-3 p.m., the University Career Development Center will partner with Human Resources and New Student & Family Programs to host the On-Campus & Summer Job Fair in the Arkansas Union International Connections Lounge.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
University of Arkansas

Alders Awarded NSF Postdoctoral Fellowship, Joins U of A Center for Advanced Spatial Technologies

Wolfgang Alders was recently featured in a National Science Foundation announcement as one of 25 Social, Behavioral, and Economic Sciences postdoctoral fellows for 2022. Alders joined the Center for Advanced Spatial Technologies in the Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences in September for the duration of his two-year fellowship, under the mentorship of CAST faculty member Carla Klehm.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
University of Arkansas

Michelle Hargis Wolfe Named First Chief People Officer

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Michelle Hargis Wolfe has been selected as the U of A's first chief people officer, effective Feb. 1, 2023. She will join the university after spending nearly 20 years with Walmart Inc., including time leading human resources for several large divisions. "Michelle has a long track...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy