ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Ana, CA

Comments / 8

Chef Stone
2d ago

Ignorance is bliss and when you pair that with entitlement, denial and irresponsible you get a "victim" that blames everyone but themselves. I've "walked" through the streets of that city, if alone I'd get "jumped" (I'm not a gangbanger, just white). I've been to numerous b-day parties or local cruise spots (used to cruise Bristol) when shootings broke out. Not once was there a police officer standing in the middle of that backyard or car dance when it happened. They showed up as a response. Jails are not meant to protect the criminals, they're to get them off the streets to make it safer for YOU. The "boogeyman" you're looking for and the one she's describing isn't a "he" or a person at all, it what you Hispanics refer to as your "culture".

Reply
4
Cledus U Dipstick
3d ago

Tell your family members to stop participating in the very things that make many parts of the city an abhorrent craphole little boy.

Reply(1)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS LA

Deputy Cordero's Riverside funeral drew massive attendance

A memorial service for fallen Deputy Isaiah Cordero followed a dramatic 2.5 mile procession through Riverside streets as Cordero's flag-draped coffin was transported from the mortuary to Harvest Christian Fellowship for the emotional service.Supporters lining the procession route to the church showed reverence as they held crosses, waved flags and bowed their heads.Hundreds of law enforcement personnel from throughout the county, California and a few other states were on hand to salute the fallen lawman as pallbearers carried the coffin into the church.Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco remembered the motorcycle patrol deputy gunned down during a Dec. 29 traffic stop...
RIVERSIDE, CA
New York Post

Dharmesh Patel delivered gift before allegedly purposely driving Tesla off cliff

The doctor who allegedly drove his Tesla off a California cliff on purpose was filmed delivering a Christmas gift to a neighbor just days before he hurtled his car off the highway. Dr. Dharmesh Patel, 41, remained hospitalized Wednesday as neighbors of the “idyllic” family struggle to make sense of what led to the harrowing incident. “They’re a beautiful, idyllic family, no indication of issues,” longtime Lomay Place resident Roger Newmark told the Los Angeles Times. “It’s so strange because he is a great guy. Maybe it was a moment of insanity,” he said, adding that Patel, his wife Neha, 41, and their...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Man found stabbed to death in Orange County

Two suspects were arrested after a man was found stabbed to death in Stanton on Saturday. The victim is a man in his 40s. His identity has not been released by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. The suspects were identified as Mustafa Mohamedat Mohamed, 37, from Westminster and Amro Mahmoud Abdelfattah Shahin, 37, from Santa […]
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Voice of OC

How the OC Streetcar Put Downtown Santa Ana on A New Path

It’s been a major year for Downtown Santa Ana, where a $509 million rail project could put the area and its Latino merchants on an entirely new track. The story goes back at least a decade, when a wave of small business owners first protested a tax on them collected by Downtown Inc., the downtown economic interest group which in turn was tasked with promoting the area.
SANTA ANA, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Turning General Hospital into affordable housing

Los Angeles’ General Hospital was once the crown jewel of LA County’s medical system and the iconic backdrop for one of TV’s longest-running daytime soap operas. But, for over a decade, the medical complex has stood vacant. Now, there are plans to breathe new life into the abandoned hospital. LA Times senior writer Doug Smith joined Lisa McRee on “LA Times Today” to share the county’s plans.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Former Orange County bank manager pleads guilty to bank fraud charges

SANTA ANA, Calif. – A former Orange County-based bank manager pleaded guilty today to a federal criminal charge for stealing $1.2 million in savings from elderly customers by using one the victims’ identities to fraudulently open a bank account, then impersonating the victim to transfer the stolen money to different bank accounts.
SANTA ANA, CA
mynewsla.com

Two Women Killed in Palmdale Crash ID’d

Two women who died in a crash in Palmdale were identified Friday. The crash was reported at 2:41 p.m. Thursday at 100th Street East and East Avenue R, according to the California Highway Patrol. The women were identified as 26-year-old Ericka Gonzalez of Los Angeles and 23-year-old Esmeralda Rangel of...
PALMDALE, CA
Voice of OC

Voice of OC

Santa Ana, CA
8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to consistently deliver fair, focused and thorough journalism on quality of life and arts issues for Orange County communities while encouraging civic engagement and civil discourse through our editorial pages and social channels.

 https://voiceofoc.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy