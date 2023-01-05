On the last Saturday of holiday festivities in Edmonds, we decided to fully partake, if you will. Leaving the kids at home, we went to the Holiday Market, where we bought ornaments from Mountlake Terrace Technology Student Association and photos of street art from Oaxaca from ArturoTorrresPhotography.com. We took advantage of a special at Fire and the Feast on Main Street where slices were $4 before heading down to ARTSpot Edmonds. We headed to the shop so I could get more information on ARTSpot’s 5th annual 365 Draw-Every-Day Challenge, which I joined and want to tell you about! I learned that the custom kit comes with notebooks and all the other supplies needed to do urban sketching and that when joining you get a monthly free item. I also discovered that the program is open for all ability levels. They do demos on the first Saturday of the month, which are open to anyone interested. It has been such a nice thing to remind myself at the end of the day to draw something as I learn a new skill, old-dog-new-tricks style.

EDMONDS, WA ・ 11 HOURS AGO