Edmonds youth, teens invited to take city survey
The City of Edmonds Youth Commission invites Edmonds youth and teens to take a brief survey. The youth commission would like to know what topics would be of interest at a youth forum and what programs and opportunities should be provided by City of Edmonds. The three-minute survey is not...
Nominations open for Rick Steves’ Service Above Self award
The Rotary Club of Edmonds is once again seeking nominations for Rick Steves’ Service Above Self award. According to the club, the award recognizes an Edmonds resident for their commitment to their company and our community — whose mix of service and citizenship can inspire us all to remember that the integrity we bring to our work and our community is the foundation upon which we build a great place to call home.”
Edmonds Kind of Play: 365 days of art, starlight beach walk, lacrosse clinic
On the last Saturday of holiday festivities in Edmonds, we decided to fully partake, if you will. Leaving the kids at home, we went to the Holiday Market, where we bought ornaments from Mountlake Terrace Technology Student Association and photos of street art from Oaxaca from ArturoTorrresPhotography.com. We took advantage of a special at Fire and the Feast on Main Street where slices were $4 before heading down to ARTSpot Edmonds. We headed to the shop so I could get more information on ARTSpot’s 5th annual 365 Draw-Every-Day Challenge, which I joined and want to tell you about! I learned that the custom kit comes with notebooks and all the other supplies needed to do urban sketching and that when joining you get a monthly free item. I also discovered that the program is open for all ability levels. They do demos on the first Saturday of the month, which are open to anyone interested. It has been such a nice thing to remind myself at the end of the day to draw something as I learn a new skill, old-dog-new-tricks style.
Edmonds Port Commission meeting agenda for Jan. 9, 2023
D. Authorization for Executive Director to Write off $1,597.39 and Send Account to Collections. E. Approval of Waiver of Notice of Special Meeting. IV. PUBLIC COMMENTS (For any issues not already on the Agenda; 3 minute limit) V. POSSIBLE ACTION. A. Resolution 23-01 Reconfirming Schedule & Location of Port of...
Edmonds workers frustrated as city delays ratification of Teamsters contract
As of Jan. 1, City of Edmonds workers represented by Teamsters Local 763 still do not have a contract. Despite these workers having voted to accept the new contract with the city on Dec. 15, 2022, it has yet to come before the Edmonds City Council for ratification, leaving the workers confused, demoralized and feeling undervalued.
Behind the scenes: Meadowdale Beach Park’s history as a homestead and country club
On Saturday, Jan. 7, Snohomish County is set to reopen Meadowdale Beach Park after an estimated $15 million refurbishing of the estuary, including a new underpass connecting the park with the beach. Although the two-year project is not totally completed, pedestrians will be allowed to access the beach from the parking lot at 156th Street Southwest near 60th Avenue West. With the reopening, the park will complete its journey from homestead to country club back to natural park.
Bill aims to reduce packaging and improve recycling in Washington state.
The Washington Recycling and Packaging or WRAP Act — to be considered during the 2023 session of the Washington State Legislature — is designed to cut down on unnecessary packaging, which often is plastic, used only once and hard to recycle. The legislation was unveiled at an event...
Following restoration work, Meadowdale Beach to reopen to public starting Jan. 7
After completion of significant project milestones in 2022, Meadowdale Beach will once again be accessible to the public on Saturday, Jan. 7. The Meadowdale Beach Park and Estuary Restoration Project was initiated by Snohomish County Parks — al partnership with Snohomish County Surface Water Management (SWM), BNSF Railway, Tulalip Tribes, state and federal agencies, and the local community.
SR 520 closing across the lake this weekend for construction
Travelers should plan ahead and find alternate routes this weekend for trips across Lake Washington between Seattle and the Eastside. Beginning Friday night, crews will close both directions of SR 520 and all associated ramps between Interstate 5 in Seattle and 92nd Avenue Northeast in Clyde Hill. The closure will extend from 11 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, to 5 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 9.
Edmonds Police Blotter: Dec. 28, 2022-Jan. 2, 2023
21900 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for another agency’s warrant. 100 block Sunset Avenue South: Police responded to a dog bite with a minor injury to a person. The dog was not located. 9300 block 244th Street Southwest: A behavioral health contact was reported. 22800 block Highway...
Two people injured in Edmonds apartment fire
Two people were injured in a fire at a senior housing complex in Edmonds Thursday night. South County Fire was dispatched to the three-story apartment building in the 22700 block of 76th Street SW at 8:13 p.m. for a fire in a second-floor unit. Two residents exposed to smoke were transported by firefighters to Swedish Edmonds Hospital. Their conditions did not appear to be life-threatening. A third resident exposed to smoke was evaluated and treated by firefighters at the scene. No one else was injured.
Under the weather: Storm systems continue through the weekend
Happy New Year, everyone! The start of 2023 has been relatively dry thus far, but as we head into the first full weekend of the year, the rain is expected to pick up thanks to a train of several systems headed our way. Compared to what we saw toward the...
