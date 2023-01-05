CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — Murray State's first experience with dealing with the Iowa road swing of the Missouri Valley Conference went less than well Friday night. Northern Iowa had the first opportunity to host the Racers and used a significant size advantage to full effect as it had a big edge in the paint and cruised to an easy 81-54 win at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls. The loss dropped the Racers to 9-3 overall as they took their first loss in Valley play, dropping to 2-1 for the year, while UNI remained perfect in Valley play (3-0) and improved to 8-4 overall.

MURRAY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO