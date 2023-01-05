Illinois governor says supporters of cashless bail will continue fight if court ruling law is unconstitutional stands

Read full article on original website
Kentucky 2A Championships Sectional 1 Basketball Tournaments; Lakers sail into Saturday’s title game
DIXON — For Calloway County it was very simple on Thursday night ... to defend its Kentucky 2A Championships Sectional 1 title, it had to beat Union County. It could not begin thinking about a possible meeting Saturday afternoon with Region 1 power Paducah Tilghman. Things were a bit rocky at times, but in the end ... mission accomplished.
