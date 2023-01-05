Read full article on original website
wegotthiscovered.com
Forget Dwayne Johnson, Will Smith could be the perfect former DC star to lead the MCU multiverse next
With Black Adam ironically failing to both bring Henry Cavill back as Superman and launch the big-screen career of the titular antihero himself, there’s been a lot of speculation that Dwayne Johnson could move over to the MCU ⏤ especially since The Rock named the Avenger he’d most like to play nearly a decade ago. But, you know what, maybe there’s another former DC star who would actually grab even more headlines if they ever joined the Marvel multiverse. We’re talking, of course, about the Academy’s least favorite celeb, Will Smith.
ComicBook
Marvel Star Don Cheadle Responds to Claim He "Aunt Viv'd" Terrence Howard
Don Cheadle has come a long way in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actor first played James "Rhodey" Rhodes AKA War Machine in Iron Man 2 and went on to appear in Iron Man 3, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, as The Falcon and the Winter Soldier as well as voicing the character in What If...? The actor is also expected to return in Secret Invasion before he goes on to star in his own film, Armor Wars. Of course, Cheadle was not the first actor to play Rhodey in the MCU. Terrence Howard originally played the role in Iron Man, but Cheadle doesn't like the accusation that he "Aunt Viv'd" Howard. This, of course, is referring to the recasting of Aunt Viv on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.
Dwayne Johnson Is DC’s Latest Casualty As James Gunn Informs The Rock ‘Black Adam 2’ Is Cancelled
What do Dwayne Johnson, Patty Jenkins, and Henry Cavill have in common? They’ve all been booted out of the DC Universe by new bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran. Johnson, who made his superhero debut as the eponymous character in the 2022 movie Black Adam, has announced his exit from the studio after being told that the movie’s anticipated sequel is not part of Gunn’s vision for the “first chapter” of the “new DC Universe”. Johnson shared the news through a heartfelt message to his “passionate friends” on social media. “I wanted to give a long-awaited Black Adam update regarding the...
wegotthiscovered.com
Those Ben Affleck rumors may prove that Marvel is the real home of Batman, not DC
While Marvel fans were primed for some kind of announcement about either Henry Cavill or Dwayne Johnson signing up for the MCU experience, the latest rumors are pointing to another erstwhile DC hero potentially hopping over to the rival superhero franchise instead. According to some new — and very unconfirmed at this time, it has to be stated — intel, Ben Affleck is in talks with Marvel Studios to play the role of minotaur supervillain Dario Agger in an unknown upcoming project.
Guardians Of The Galaxy 3’s James Gunn Explains How Rocket Is The ‘Secret Protagonist’ Of The Franchise
It looks like Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is going to be a big movie for Bradley Cooper's Rocket Raccoon.
murphysmultiverse.com
REPORT: Gal Gadot Joins Jason Momoa for Major Franchise Sequel
In what is coming as a fairly surprising twist for the Fast & Furious franchise, star actress Gal Gadot is reportedly returning for the upcoming tenth installment, Fast X. She will be reuniting with the likes of Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, and Tyrese Gibson as they face off against Gadot’s former DC co-star in Jason Momoa.
wegotthiscovered.com
Ryan Reynolds already on damage control after Hugh Jackman potentially leaks ‘Deadpool 3’ title
Marvel Cinematic Universe spoilers are an inevitable fact of life, with everyone from Tom Holland to Mark Ruffalo accidentally dropping bombs way ahead of time, but we expected better from the consummate professional that is Hugh Jackman, after the actor may have leaked the title for Deadpool 3. In his...
ComicBook
Euphoria Star Jacob Elordi Replaces Henry Cavill as James Gunn’s Superman in DCU Fan Art
Warner Bros. Discovery recently revealed that James Gunn and Peter Safran will head their new DC Studios arm, and ever since that announcement things have been topsy-turvy. Gunn and Safran recently delivered their plans to WB boss David Zaslav and announced that the former is writing a Superman movie that will joy star Henry Cavill. The news comes just two months after Cavill announced his return to the role after a brief cameo in the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam. After the news broke the actor took to Instagram to reveal that another actor will be donning the iconic symbol of hope and that he's officially exiting the role. Gunn's film will follow a much younger Superman who's going to Metropolis for the first time, so like with every project like this, fans have an actor in mind for the role. One artist has created a new piece of fan art that shows Euphoria star Jacob Elordi transform into the Last Son of Krypton.
epicstream.com
Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch AKA Wanda Maximoff Not the No. 1 Marvel Villain; Who Is the Best MCU Anti-hero for 2022?
Elizabeth Olsen has received a lot of praise and thumbs-up for her portrayal of Scarlet Witch, a.k.a Wanda Maximoff. However, another anti-hero is named Marvel Cinematic Universe's (MCU) top villain. Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch Only Comes Second To This MCU Anti-Hero. Screen Rant ranked the villains in MCU this year,...
wegotthiscovered.com
Dwayne Johnson is almost certainly the reason Dave Bautista turned down ‘Fast & Furious’
Thanks to the overwhelming success he’s experienced since making the jump to Hollywood, any wrestler-turned-actor that finds even a moderate amount of joy in the acting business is destined to be compared to Dwayne Johnson. However, Dave Bautista wants absolutely nothing to do with it. While their paths didn’t...
ComicBook
Black Panther Director Confirms Major MCU Character Was Present in Every Version of Sequel
Marvel Studios tried to culminate their Phase Four storyline with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and it pretty much succeeded. The film showed us that Shuri (Letitia Wright) took over the mantle of Black Panther after the death of Chadwick Boseman. We also get introduced to some new characters like Riri Williams (Dominque Thorne) and Namor the Submariner (Tenoch Huerta). The latter of the two is the films main antagonist and was an integral part of the sequel. People were wondering if the characters was in the previous script that was written before Boseman's passing and now writer / director Ryan Coogler has revealed that Namor was indeed always intended to be the villain of the film. During a recent interview with The New York Times, the director confirmed that both Namor and Valentine Allegra De Fontaine.
wegotthiscovered.com
James Gunn addresses rumors that Ezra Miller could be the sole survivor of the great DC purge
It would be stating the obvious to say that SnyderVerse supporters aren’t best pleased at James Gunn and Peter Safran almost instantly dismantling the DCU’s original mythology so soon after assuming control as co-CEOs, but the general public’s collective eyebrow has been raised by a report offering Ezra Miller as the potential sole survivor.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Justice League: Power of Bagel’ instantly becomes the most-anticipated DC movie of the James Gunn era
James Gunn has become well-known for quickly debunking rumors and clearing the air on social media, and he’s had to work overtime since becoming co-CEO of DC Studios. With that in mind, his silence speaks volumes when it comes to the single hottest project on the docket for the resurgent superhero franchise, and we are of course talking about Justice League: Power of Bagel.
wegotthiscovered.com
Vin Diesel’s head and neck finally fuse together as a single entity in ‘Fast X’ trailer tease
If there’s one thing you can always rely on Vin Diesel to do on social media, it’s hype upcoming Vin Diesel projects. While that’s entirely fair and a large part of what such platforms are designed for, it’s refreshing to see the actor and producer reveal a brand new image from this year’s Fast X; a movie that’s actually happening.
Gal Gadot's role in the DC Universe clarified by James Gunn
The co-chairman of DC studios, James Gunn, clarified Gal Gadot's position in the DC Universe after the cancellation of "Wonder Woman 3."
Polygon
James Cameron forced to finish Avatar 3 after making too much money
Filmmaker James Cameron, now having made more than $1.5 billion — and finally “breaking even” — with Avatar: The Way of Water at the international box office, is now stuck completing Avatar 3, a film he has already shot. He’s also probably forced to make Avatar 4 and 5 too! Speaking with interviewer Chris Wallace in this week’s episode of Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace? (answer: James Cameron), the director lamented that “it looks like I can’t wiggle out of this; I’m gonna have to do these other sequels.”
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Fans call on Brie Larson to end an MCU losing streak as ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ gets accused of war crimes
2023 is almost upon us, and as always, the next 12 months will bring a slew of brand new Marvel Cinematic Universe content to both the big screen and Disney Plus. However, fans have been calling on Brie Larson to save the franchise from what could potentially be its longest losing streak ever, while the Thor: Love and Thunder discourse has proven that it’s not ready to quietly slink off into the night as the year draws to a close.
wegotthiscovered.com
First ‘Renfield’ trailer is concrete proof that whoever hired Nicolas Cage deserves a raise
We all know that a Hollywood project has to be really, really good to get Nicolas Cage to say yes to it, so right off the bat, the upcoming vampire flick Renfield already has more than its fair share of justification for its hype. Toss in the fact that Cage will be playing the one and only Count Dracula whilst surrounded by top-notch cast mates in Nicholas Hoult, Awkwafina, and Ben Schwartz, and all Renfield needs to get people buzzing is a rousing, gut-busting trailer, which we now have as of earlier today.
wegotthiscovered.com
Mel Gibson could put ‘Lethal Weapon 5’ on the back burner in favor of an even more unnecessary sequel
When David Zaslav was appointed CEO of the freshly-renamed Warner Bros. Discovery, he made it perfectly clear that releasing high-profile movies directly to HBO Max was no longer on the agenda. With that in mind, it’s beginning to get a little worrying that we haven’t heard anything concrete on Lethal Weapon 5 for a long time.
ComicBook
Rick Astley Lets James Gunn Know He's Ready to Play Superman
DC Studios is getting ready to start a new slate of projects after James Gunn and Peter Safran took over as co-CEOs and they have been creating some interesting new plans. Fans thought that Henry Cavill would return as Superman after his appearance in Black Adam, but we found out very quickly that he wouldn't. Cavill announced his return back in November, but Gunn quickly revealed that they would be casting a different version of the character very soon. Gunn's Superman will be coming to Metropolis for the first time and meeting all of his amazing friends. Now, someone has thrown their name in the ring for the role. Rick Astley has tweeted the co-CEO a piece of fan art that shows him as Superman. You can check out the interaction below.
