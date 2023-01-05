The cyclone that killed a child in California is battering the state with ferocious winds, mudslides and even more flooding

Read full article on original website
More back-to-back storms are on the way for California, where a parade of atmospheric rivers have already left at least 18 dead
Back-to-back atmospheric rivers that battered California in recent weeks have dropped staggering amounts of rain on the state and left dozens of highways inoperable -- and even more rain is on the way.
Opinion: A California mom asks, what will remain for our kids after the storm?
Apocalyptic weather is upending the lives of many people in California, and that's especially true for its children, writes Amy Ettinger, the mother of a 13-year old daughter. Wildfires hit during the middle of the COVID pandemic, and now Californians are experiencing a similar feeling of doom amid the relentless historic rains and flooding.
See the mud caked over on a major freeway in California
CNN Senior National Correspondent Kyung Lah reports from U.S. Route 101 in Ventura County, California, which shut down after it flooded.
Thousands of Californians under evacuation orders as flood threats continue and death toll of recent storms climbs to 17
Thousands of Californians remained under evacuation orders as heavy rainfall continued in parts of the state, threatening more flooding as part of a series of storms that have left at least 17 dead in recent weeks.
CNN 10: The big stories of the day, explained in 10 minutes
This Thursday, we examine a stop of all domestic planes following a system outage. What caused the shutdown and what were the ripple effects? We then look to California were residents across the state are recovering from deadly storms that brought area rainfall totals 400% to 600% above average. What is an atmospheric river and what does it mean for the state in the days ahead?
Killer whale dies after grounding itself on Florida beach
Wildlife officials in Florida are investigating the death of a female killer whale that grounded itself on Wednesday on a beach in Palm Coast, about 30 miles north of Daytona Beach.
4 gun traffickers charged in New York, marking the state's 1st prosecution under the bipartisan gun safety bill enacted in June
Four gun traffickers have been charged with illegally selling over 50 firearms in Brooklyn, marking the first prosecution in New York state under a bipartisan gun safety law enacted last June, law enforcement officials announced at a news conference Wednesday.
New Mexico shooting investigation leads to discovery of tiny Bengal tiger cub
Police in New Mexico who were responding to a report of gunfire needed an assist from wildlife officials Tuesday when, while looking for a possible wounded victim, they discovered a months-old Bengal tiger cub.
Illinois governor signs extensive ban on firearms and high-capacity magazines
Illinois' Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday signed legislation that enacts an extensive ban on firearms as well as high-capacity magazines in the state.
Barbara Lee says she plans to run for Senate, sources say
Rep. Barbara Lee of California told her colleagues in the Congressional Black Caucus during a closed-door meeting Wednesday that she plans to run for the Senate, multiple sources told CNN.
Nassau County GOP calls for Santos to resign
Leaders of the Nassau County Republican Party on Wednesday called for Rep. George Santos, elected to represent New York's 3rd Congressional District in November, to resign from office over his lies to voters and fabrications about his personal life.
Surveillance video catches moment deer barrels into butcher shop
Surveillance footage at a Minnesota butcher shop shows a deer breaking through the glass door and barreling into the store. Reporter Mike McGurran with affiliate WDAY has the details.
Alito and Thomas encourage opponents of gun control laws to keep pressure on the courts
Supreme Court Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas sent a strong signal Wednesday that they are very carefully watching to ensure federal courts do not thumb their noses at the high court's landmark decision that expanded gun rights nationwide.
Opinion: The staggering mistake Hamline University made is no isolated incident
An incident last year at Hamline University — where an adjunct professor was dismissed after a student complained she had shown a 14th century image of the Prophet Mohammed — is rightly raising questions, historian and journalist David M. Perry says.
