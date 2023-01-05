Read full article on original website
'History might repeat itself': Chinese ambassador warns Australia to be wary of Japan
China's ambassador to Australia says Canberra should be wary of its relationship with Japan, reminding them that Japanese troops attacked Australia during World War II and could do the same again.
Satellite images capture crowding at China's crematoriums and funeral homes as Covid surge continues
Satellite images taken over a number of Chinese cities have captured crowding at crematoriums and funeral homes, as the country continues its battle with an unprecedented wave of Covid-19 infections following its dismantling of severe pandemic restrictions.
China's exports seen cooling further in December on weak global demand, COVID woes- Reuters poll
BEIJING Jan 12 (Reuters) - China's export and imports are expected to have continued to struggle over December, due to the spread of COVID-19 in the country disrupting production lines and waning demand both at home and abroad, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday.
Satellite images show reality of China's funeral homes
CNN's Selina Wang reports on the reality within China as the country continues to contend with the onslaught of Covid cases after it abandons the stringent zero-Covid policy.
Putin warship loaded with ‘unstoppable’ hypersonic nuke missiles stages chilling war games as it sails towards Britain
VLADIMIR Putin's warship armed with "unstoppable" hypersonic nuke missiles has staged chilling war games on its way to the UK. Equipped with one of the world's deadliest weapons, the Russian frigate Admiral Gorshkov, was deployed on "combat duty" last week. The vessel which is equipped with 7,000mph Zircon nuke missiles...
Russian artillery fire down nearly 75%, US officials say, in latest sign of struggles for Moscow
As Russia's invasion of Ukraine enters its 11th month, US and Ukrainian officials tell CNN that Russia's artillery fire is down dramatically from its wartime high, in some places by as much as 75%.
FDA vaccine advisers 'disappointed' and 'angry' that early data about new Covid-19 booster shot wasn't presented for review last year
Some vaccine advisers to the federal government say they're "disappointed" and "angry" that government scientists and the pharmaceutical company Moderna didn't present a set of infection data on the company's new Covid-19 booster during meetings last year when the advisers discussed whether the shot should be authorized and made available to the public.
Ukraine strikes building where Russian attack drones were launched
Intense fighting is reported around an important mining town in Ukraine's east. CNN's Ben Wedeman visited a Ukrainian artillery unit on the front lines where soldiers use a Soviet-era artillery system to strike a building where Russian attack drones were launched from.
US has made 'substantive' change in weaponry provided to Ukraine, officials say
There has been a "substantive" change in the type of weaponry the US and its allies are providing to Ukraine to meet Kyiv's requests for firepower, two senior US officials tells CNN.
Biden administration renews Covid-19 public health emergency
The Biden administration on Wednesday again renewed the Covid-19 public health emergency, a provision that gives the administration authorities to respond to the pandemic as cases are again on the rise.
First on CNN: Biden administration prepares more measures to curb border crossings, keep migrants from journeying to the US
The Biden administration rolled out additional measures during Tuesday's North American Leaders' Summit in a desperate bid to keep migrants from journeying to the US southern border.
Opinion: Iran's most powerful weapon isn't working
The executions this week of a karate champion and volunteer children's coach add to the growing number of protesters killed since Iranians took to the streets almost four months ago. But as Frida Ghitis writes, the executions have only reignited protests.
A look at Putin's war and a $47B Russian deficit in 2022
As the one-year mark of Russia's war in Ukraine grows closer, CNN's Clare Sebastian examines President Vladimir Putin's actions and the grave impacts on Russia's economy.
UAE names ADNOC chief Jaber as COP28 climate conference president
DUBAI, Jan 12 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates said on Thursday that Sultan al-Jaber, the head of state oil giant ADNOC, would act as president of the COP28 climate conference it is hosting this year.
BOJ more upbeat on regional Japan, wage prospects
TOKYO, Jan 12 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan on Thursday offered a more optimistic view on the country's economic health and pointed to growing number of firms planning wage increases, underscoring its conviction that Japan is on track to achieve its 2% inflation target.
Billionaire urges overhaul of collapsed Australia-Asia solar mega project
MELBOURNE, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Iron ore magnate Andrew Forrest called on Thursday for an overhaul of a $20 billion-plus project to send solar power from Australia to Singapore, which collapsed after he and tech billionaire Mike Cannon-Brookes split over funding plans.
Long Covid resolves within year for many with mild Covid, study says
The majority of long Covid symptoms that follow mild infections are resolved within a year, a new study found. But experts say that doesn't match their clinical experience.
Car plows into pedestrians in China, killing at least 5
At least five people were killed and 13 others injured when a car accelerated through pedestrians at an intersection in the southern Chinese hub of Guangzhou on Wednesday evening, state media said.
Airlines expect U.S. operations to rebound on Thursday as FAA investigates outage
WASHINGTON/CHICAGO, Jan 12 (Reuters) - U.S. airlines said they expect operations to return to normal on Thursday as the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) scrambles to pinpoint the cause of a computer outage that grounded flights nationally and to prevent it from happening again.
Climate regulations ‘could trigger banking crisis worse than 2008’
The UK could suffer 500,000 job losses and be forced to spend £674bn of taxpayer cash to rescue its banks, unless the City prepares for the value of fossil fuels to collapse as a result of climate crisis regulations, research shows. The report, published by a collective of climate...
