Pope Francis leads funeral for predecessor Benedict XVI, a first in modern times

Read full article on original website
Related
Video: Former Ukrainian POW is told the city he was fighting for was liberated
CNN international correspondent Scott McLean reports from Ukraine's capital on recent Russian strikes that hit a market in a village close to the front line.
A look at Putin's war and a $47B Russian deficit in 2022
As the one-year mark of Russia's war in Ukraine grows closer, CNN's Clare Sebastian examines President Vladimir Putin's actions and the grave impacts on Russia's economy.
Opinion: Macron is dragging France's retirement age out of the 17th century
French President Emmanuel Macron plans to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64. He'll have a fight on his hands, coming up against a complicated pension system dating back centuries and powerful trade unions, writes David A. Andelman.
Exclusive: US intelligence materials related to Ukraine, Iran and UK found in Biden's private office, source tells CNN
10 documents were found in Biden's private office. They were dated between 2013 to 2016 and covered topics including Iran, Ukraine and the UK.
Ukrainian Ambassador to US: Russia cannot win, it has to face the reality
Oksana Markarova, Ukrainian Ambassador to the US, talks to Christiane Amanpour about stepped up American support for Ukraine in its battle against Russia.
Executions aren't new in Iran, but this time they're different
With this round of protests, critics say, the authorities are using charges that carry the death penalty more liberally than they have before, widening the application of such laws to cover protesters.
Dual British-Iranian citizen sentenced to death for spying for UK
Alireza Akbari, a dual British-Iranian citizen and former Iranian official, has been sentenced to death in Iran for spying for the United Kingdom, according to Iranian judiciary-affiliated outlet Mizan on Wednesday.
The key takeaways from Prince Harry's explosive memoir
Britain's Prince Harry has launched a series of incendiary accusations against members of his family in his new memoir, which reveals a number of private confrontations between him and other senior royals and details his split from the family.
Prince Harry's tell-all rips open old wounds in the British royal family
Prince Harry's memoir has officially hit bookstores in the United Kingdom and elsewhere around the globe. Here in London, several retail chains opened their doors at midnight to allow eager readers to grab their copies before sunrise.
CNN
1M+
Followers
181K+
Post
1112M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 0