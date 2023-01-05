ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNN

Pope Francis leads funeral for predecessor Benedict XVI, a first in modern times

By Sana Noor Haq, Delia Gallagher, Sharon Braithwaite, Valentina Di Donato
CNN
CNN
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

The key takeaways from Prince Harry's explosive memoir

Britain's Prince Harry has launched a series of incendiary accusations against members of his family in his new memoir, which reveals a number of private confrontations between him and other senior royals and details his split from the family.
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
181K+
Post
1112M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy