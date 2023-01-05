ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Time Traveler
3d ago

There is no such thing as a bomb cyclone. It is only a strong wet storm hitting dry Mediterranean-climate California. The weather pattern has been nothing new for hundreds of years and even thousands of years. The leftist-dominated mainstream media with global warming alarmists created fear by using this fearful "climate change" term "bomb cyclone." 👍🤣👍

KRON4 News

What exactly is a ‘bomb cyclone?'

A "bomb cyclone" goes by many names, among them, "explosive cyclogenesis," a "weather bomb," "explosive development," or the less menacing, "bombogenesis." “Bomb cyclone” has become the most widely used term. Experts describe bomb cyclones as storms that typically form in winter when a midlatitude cyclone undergoes “rapid intensification” at speeds of at least 24 millibars, […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Andy Monroe

Northern California Braces for Category 4 Atmospheric River

Potential Atmospheric River Category 4Photo byPublic Domain. A powerful winter storm hit Northern California on Monday, bringing several inches of rain and heavy winds. Accompanied by a range of weather alerts, the storm system is expected to bring flooding to rivers, creeks, streams and low-lying areas, as well as urban areas with poor drainage systems. Storm drains and ditches may also become clogged with debris. The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for North Bay, San Francisco, and the coastline, as well as a wind advisory for the coastal areas from Sonoma County to Santa Cruz County. These warnings are set to remain active through Tuesday afternoon.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
New York Post

Snow to hit Northeast for Monday commute with up to 10 inches possible at highest elevations

Accumulating snow will break out across the Northeast on Sunday and continue into Monday as a fast-moving system swings through the region and an area of low pressure tries forming off the East Coast. Much of the Interstate 95 corridor has yet to pick up measurable snowfall this season. While the majority of this snow will remain confined to the interior Northeast, the FOX Forecast Center can’t rule out some snow trying to sneak into a few of the larger cities. Winter Weather Advisories have been issued into Monday morning for parts of central and upstate New York, northeastern Pennsylvania, northwestern New Jersey, northwestern...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
OutThere Colorado

Up to 18 inches of snow, blizzard conditions possible with incoming Colorado snowstorm

Some regions of Colorado are preparing to be impacted by a powerful winter storm system that is slamming the western and central United States this week. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the storm could dump up to 18 inches of snow in some areas of the state, and bring blizzard conditions to others. Snow is expected to roll in beginning on Monday.
COLORADO STATE
People

Man, 26, Dies Days Before Birth of First Child After Going Out for Milk in Blizzard: 'An Angel'

Abdul Sharifu, who earned the nickname "911" for his willingness to help others, was found lying in the snow on Christmas Eve after he left his Buffalo, N.Y., home for supplies A 26-year-old man died just days before the birth of his first child after he ventured out into blizzard conditions for supplies. Abdul Sharifu of Buffalo, N.Y., left his home on Christmas Eve after he was asked by a friend to retrieve milk for her baby, his family members told NBC affiliate WGRZ. Despite the vicious weather...
BUFFALO, NY
