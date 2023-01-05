ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anne Archer
3d ago

Vote for another candidate. Don’t cave on the holdout demands. Do what is right by the people of this failing country.you look like you will never get anything done with the division within your own party. Put on your big boy pants and step aside if that is what it takes to get a speaker for the people

Guest
3d ago

This small group of Congress are heroes.. they have clear requests that they have put forth to McCarthy and their party at large, McCarthy refused.. among them they want term limits for Congressmen… something we’ve all wanted as we the people.. Kevin McCarthy is not the right choice

Kay Russey
2d ago

all they know how to decide is there on corruption! both parties need cleaning out and start all over! disgusted with the whole government both sides Republicans and democrats are a like !

