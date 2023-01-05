Vote for another candidate. Don’t cave on the holdout demands. Do what is right by the people of this failing country.you look like you will never get anything done with the division within your own party. Put on your big boy pants and step aside if that is what it takes to get a speaker for the people
This small group of Congress are heroes.. they have clear requests that they have put forth to McCarthy and their party at large, McCarthy refused.. among them they want term limits for Congressmen… something we’ve all wanted as we the people.. Kevin McCarthy is not the right choice
all they know how to decide is there on corruption! both parties need cleaning out and start all over! disgusted with the whole government both sides Republicans and democrats are a like !
Related
Nancy Pelosi Hits Kevin McCarthy With Searing Question In Likely Final Speech As Speaker
Nancy Pelosi Sizzles Donald Trump With Delicious 1-Liner During Meal Interview With CNN
Latest Hunter Biden Problem Puts White House in Tight Spot
What happens if Republicans fail to elect Kevin McCarthy as speaker? Here’s what the constitution says
Matt Gaetz admits Kevin McCarthy might win House speaker vote, but with a major caveat
Trump Just Announced What He Plans to Do If He Wins 2024 Election
Steve Scalise privately being prepped by Republicans to snatch gavel from McCarthy: Report
Trump Is in 'Deep Trouble' and the 'End Is Near': Former GOP Congressman
Boebert curses at McCarthy during tense meeting after he insists “I’ve earned this job”: report
Lauren Boebert ripped to shreds in Christmas letter from ‘embarrassed’ constituent
D.L. Hughley Says Donald Trump Deserves Manslaughter Charges
Former ambassador says this is why Putin is offering to negotiate
Trump lawyers ordered to hand over names of individuals hired to search Trump properties for classified documents
Pelosi alerts all House members to be physically present for Wednesday 'special' session
Ex-Trump Attorney Has No Doubt Trump Will Be Criminally Referred For Jan. 6 Riot
Jim Jordan 'Quite Likely' Under Investigation by DOJ: Former U.S. Attorney
The Jan. 6 committee took a parting shot at Ivanka Trump, saying she was not 'entirely frank or forthcoming' with them
Sean Hannity Says Under Oath He Doubts Trump and Allies’ Claims About 2020 Presidential Election Voter Fraud
Proud Boys attorney wants Trump's 'stand back and stand by' statement kept out of trial
McCarthy threatens Senate GOP. Hear one senator's response
CNN
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 51