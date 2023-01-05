ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WUSA9

MPD: Man shot and killed in SE DC

WASHINGTON — The Metropolitan Police Department opened a homicide investigation Saturday night after a deadly shooting in Southeast, D.C. near the Navy Yard Metro Station. Around 8 p.m., officers from the First District responded to the area of Half and M Streets, Southeast for the report of a shooting.
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

Man Shot in Southeast D.C., Police Searching For Vehicle

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is asking for assistance identifying a vehicle involved in the shooting of a man Thursday afternoon in Southeast, D.C. This incident happened at the 3400 block of Croffut Place. Police arrived to investigate the report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found an adult male suffering from a single gunshot wound. The victim was brought to a nearby hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury. The identity and current condition of the victim have not been released at this time. A nearby surveillance camera captured the suspect’s vehicle. If you The post Man Shot in Southeast D.C., Police Searching For Vehicle appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Police: Juvenile shot, killed in Northeast DC identified

WASHINGTON — Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department are searching for answers after a 13-year-old boy was shot and killed in Northeast D.C. early Saturday morning. Police responded to Quincy Street Northeast, off of Michigan Avenue Northeast, just before 4 a.m. after a report of a shooting in the area. At the scene, a juvenile boy was found shot and suffering from injuries.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Suitland man arrested for deadly shooting of DC teen in 2019

WASHINGTON — After an over two-year investigation, officers with the Metropolitan Police Department have made an arrest in the deadly Southeast D.C. shooting of a 16-year-old. On Sept. 10, 2019, around 12:12 a.m., officers heard gunshots in the area of 24th Place Southeast, off of Irving Street Southeast, just...
SUITLAND, MD
NBC Washington

13-Year-Old Shot, Killed in Northeast DC: Police

A teenage boy is dead after a man who thought he saw someone "tampering with a vehicle" shot him in Northeast D.C. on Saturday, authorities say. Police responded to reports of a shooting in the 1000 block of Quincy Street NE in the Brookland neighborhood at about 4 a.m. When...
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

52-Year-Old Man Murdered In D.C., Suspect Arrested

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 52-year-old man suffered a blunt force trauma in Northwest, D.C. Wednesday morning and has died as a result. Shortly after 8:30 am, The US Secret Service Uniformed Division arrived at the 200 Block of 15th Street after being informed of an unconscious person. There, they discovered the victim suffering from blunt force trauma. The victim was pronounced at the scene. Michael Jones was identified as the victim. 41-Year-Old Daniel Simon was arrested on Wednesday by the United States Secret Service Uniformed Division and charged with second-degree murder. The post 52-Year-Old Man Murdered In D.C., Suspect Arrested appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

Four Shot, 33-Year-Old Man Dead In D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A shooting in Northwest D.C. left a 33-year-old man dead Tuesday evening and three others injured. This incident occurred at the 6200 block of Georgia Avenue. Shortly before 6 pm, the Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department arrived at the location to investigate a report of a shooting. When police arrived at the crime scene, they discovered three men and one juvenile male all suffering from gunshot wounds. 33-year-old Benjie Byers of D.C. was pronounced dead at the scene. The three other victims were taken to nearby hospitals suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. If you have any information about The post Four Shot, 33-Year-Old Man Dead In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

Victim Stabbed in D.C., Suspect Arrested

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A victim was stabbed on New Year’s Eve in Northwest D.C. Shortly after 3 pm, the victim was approached by the suspect on the 3300 Block of 14th Street. The suspect displayed a knife and then stabbed the victim. The suspect then left the location. The identity and the condition of the victim have not been released at this time.  On Tuesday, Santo Rivas-Echeuarria, 34, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon. The post Victim Stabbed in D.C., Suspect Arrested appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

FOX5 employee carjacked at gunpoint

Montgomery County Police are searching for a suspect involved in an armed carjacking in Bethesda on Wednesday night. MCPD responded to the area of Wisconsin Avenue and Elm Street for the report of an armed carjacking around 12:11 a.m. The victim is a FOX 5 employee.
BETHESDA, MD
fox5dc.com

4 shot, 1 killed in Northwest DC

An 8-year-old child was one of four people who were shot Tuesday night in Northwest, according to D.C. police. The quadruple shooting also left one man dead. As authorities search for suspects, FOX 5's Josh Rosenthal reports from the scene with more details.
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

Baltimore police release photo of murder suspects in Wednesday shooting incident

BALTIMORE, MD – A 16-year-old boy was shot dead four others were taken to the hospital for gunshot wounds after a shooting that occurred Wednesday morning. On Thursday, the Baltimore Police Department released a photo of the suspects fleeing the scene. A gun can be seen in the hand of one of the suspects. The shooting took place outside the Edmondson Village Shopping Center in the area of the Popeye’s and Rita’s stores. Two suspects emerged to fire approximately 20 shots at the group of high school students. Deanta Dorsey, 16, was killed in the shooting. Anyone knowing the identity The post Baltimore police release photo of murder suspects in Wednesday shooting incident appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

123K+
Followers
61K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy