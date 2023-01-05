Read full article on original website
MPD: Man shot and killed in SE DC
WASHINGTON — The Metropolitan Police Department opened a homicide investigation Saturday night after a deadly shooting in Southeast, D.C. near the Navy Yard Metro Station. Around 8 p.m., officers from the First District responded to the area of Half and M Streets, Southeast for the report of a shooting.
Man Shot in Southeast D.C., Police Searching For Vehicle
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is asking for assistance identifying a vehicle involved in the shooting of a man Thursday afternoon in Southeast, D.C. This incident happened at the 3400 block of Croffut Place. Police arrived to investigate the report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found an adult male suffering from a single gunshot wound. The victim was brought to a nearby hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury. The identity and current condition of the victim have not been released at this time. A nearby surveillance camera captured the suspect’s vehicle. If you The post Man Shot in Southeast D.C., Police Searching For Vehicle appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police: Juvenile shot, killed in Northeast DC identified
WASHINGTON — Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department are searching for answers after a 13-year-old boy was shot and killed in Northeast D.C. early Saturday morning. Police responded to Quincy Street Northeast, off of Michigan Avenue Northeast, just before 4 a.m. after a report of a shooting in the area. At the scene, a juvenile boy was found shot and suffering from injuries.
Suitland man arrested for deadly shooting of DC teen in 2019
WASHINGTON — After an over two-year investigation, officers with the Metropolitan Police Department have made an arrest in the deadly Southeast D.C. shooting of a 16-year-old. On Sept. 10, 2019, around 12:12 a.m., officers heard gunshots in the area of 24th Place Southeast, off of Irving Street Southeast, just...
NBC Washington
13-Year-Old Shot, Killed in Northeast DC: Police
A teenage boy is dead after a man who thought he saw someone "tampering with a vehicle" shot him in Northeast D.C. on Saturday, authorities say. Police responded to reports of a shooting in the 1000 block of Quincy Street NE in the Brookland neighborhood at about 4 a.m. When...
52-Year-Old Man Murdered In D.C., Suspect Arrested
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 52-year-old man suffered a blunt force trauma in Northwest, D.C. Wednesday morning and has died as a result. Shortly after 8:30 am, The US Secret Service Uniformed Division arrived at the 200 Block of 15th Street after being informed of an unconscious person. There, they discovered the victim suffering from blunt force trauma. The victim was pronounced at the scene. Michael Jones was identified as the victim. 41-Year-Old Daniel Simon was arrested on Wednesday by the United States Secret Service Uniformed Division and charged with second-degree murder. The post 52-Year-Old Man Murdered In D.C., Suspect Arrested appeared first on Shore News Network.
fox5dc.com
DC man charged with killing 65-year-old in Prince George's County over 'ongoing dispute'
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. - A D.C. man has been charged in connection with the deadly shooting of a 65-year-old man in Prince George's County, according to police. Prince George's County Police said the incident happened on the evening of December 6 in the 1200 block of Abel Avenue in Capitol Heights.
37-year-old man charged with murder in deadly Capitol Heights shooting, police say
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. — A 37-year-old D.C. man has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting that occurred in Capitol Heights, Maryland in December. Police have charged Michael Malachi Ford of Washington, D.C. with fatally shooting 65-year-old Leon Steadman, also of Washington, D.C. On December 6, 2022, around...
fox5dc.com
Examining carjacking consequences in DC and Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - One of the victims in an armed carjacking that took place at the St. Elmo garage in Bethesda this past summer, described to FOX 5 the trauma she went through – and still experiences. The victim asked not to be identified. "It just – it’s...
Two arrested after person selling motorcycle carjacked in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police arrested a man and a boy who are accused of stealing a motorcycle from someone who listed it for sale on social media. The Montgomery County Department of Police said the theft happened in the 400 block of West Side Dr. in Gaithersburg around 6:50 p.m. Officers […]
Four Shot, 33-Year-Old Man Dead In D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A shooting in Northwest D.C. left a 33-year-old man dead Tuesday evening and three others injured. This incident occurred at the 6200 block of Georgia Avenue. Shortly before 6 pm, the Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department arrived at the location to investigate a report of a shooting. When police arrived at the crime scene, they discovered three men and one juvenile male all suffering from gunshot wounds. 33-year-old Benjie Byers of D.C. was pronounced dead at the scene. The three other victims were taken to nearby hospitals suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. If you have any information about The post Four Shot, 33-Year-Old Man Dead In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
Victim Stabbed in D.C., Suspect Arrested
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A victim was stabbed on New Year’s Eve in Northwest D.C. Shortly after 3 pm, the victim was approached by the suspect on the 3300 Block of 14th Street. The suspect displayed a knife and then stabbed the victim. The suspect then left the location. The identity and the condition of the victim have not been released at this time. On Tuesday, Santo Rivas-Echeuarria, 34, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon. The post Victim Stabbed in D.C., Suspect Arrested appeared first on Shore News Network.
WJLA
1 person arrested after officers pursue carjacker from Prince George's to DC: police
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — One person is in custody after police said they carjacked a vehicle in Temple Hills, then led police on a pursuit into D.C. The incident began around 1 p.m. in the 3100 block of Branch Avenue and ended in the 2800 block Alabama Avenue in the District.
fox5dc.com
FOX5 employee carjacked at gunpoint
Montgomery County Police are searching for a suspect involved in an armed carjacking in Bethesda on Wednesday night. MCPD responded to the area of Wisconsin Avenue and Elm Street for the report of an armed carjacking around 12:11 a.m. The victim is a FOX 5 employee.
WOLF
3-year-old killed, 4 teenagers seriously hurt in Virginia shooting; suspect identified
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WJLA) — A 3-year-old girl was killed and four teenagers suffered life-threatening injuries during a shooting at a home in Dumfries, Virginia Wednesday night, the Prince William County Police Department said. Authorities said detectives arrested and charged 20-year-old Kenyatta Lee Oglesby, of Washington, D.C. with...
One Injured In Midday Shooting At Woodbridge Home, Police Say (DEVELOPING)
Police in Prince William County have been called in to investigate a reported shooting in Woodbridge that left at least one with an injury.Shortly before 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, a spokesperson from the Prince William County Police Department issued an alert advising that the agency has been ca…
Wbaltv.com
Police: Photos show suspects who fatally shot woman in Catonsville
CATONSVILLE, Md. — Baltimore County police released photos of who they believe are suspects in afatal shooting of a woman almost a year ago. County police said they want to hear from anyone who recognizes the people or the car, a 2000 Acura TL, in the photos. The photos...
fox5dc.com
4 shot, 1 killed in Northwest DC
An 8-year-old child was one of four people who were shot Tuesday night in Northwest, according to D.C. police. The quadruple shooting also left one man dead. As authorities search for suspects, FOX 5's Josh Rosenthal reports from the scene with more details.
Suspects wanted for stealing woman's car at gunpoint in Bethesda, police say
GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Detectives are asking for the public's help identifying two men allegedly involved in an armed carjacking in Bethesda, Maryland Thursday night. The Montgomery County Department of Police released surveillance photos of the suspect's car in hopes of identifying the men. Around 12:11 a.m., officers responded to...
Baltimore police release photo of murder suspects in Wednesday shooting incident
BALTIMORE, MD – A 16-year-old boy was shot dead four others were taken to the hospital for gunshot wounds after a shooting that occurred Wednesday morning. On Thursday, the Baltimore Police Department released a photo of the suspects fleeing the scene. A gun can be seen in the hand of one of the suspects. The shooting took place outside the Edmondson Village Shopping Center in the area of the Popeye’s and Rita’s stores. Two suspects emerged to fire approximately 20 shots at the group of high school students. Deanta Dorsey, 16, was killed in the shooting. Anyone knowing the identity The post Baltimore police release photo of murder suspects in Wednesday shooting incident appeared first on Shore News Network.
