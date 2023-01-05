ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

WUSA9

MPD: Man shot and killed in SE DC

WASHINGTON — The Metropolitan Police Department opened a homicide investigation Saturday night after a deadly shooting in Southeast, D.C. near the Navy Yard Metro Station. Around 8 p.m., officers from the First District responded to the area of Half and M Streets, Southeast for the report of a shooting.
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

Man Shot in Southeast D.C., Police Searching For Vehicle

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is asking for assistance identifying a vehicle involved in the shooting of a man Thursday afternoon in Southeast, D.C. This incident happened at the 3400 block of Croffut Place. Police arrived to investigate the report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found an adult male suffering from a single gunshot wound. The victim was brought to a nearby hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury. The identity and current condition of the victim have not been released at this time. A nearby surveillance camera captured the suspect’s vehicle. If you The post Man Shot in Southeast D.C., Police Searching For Vehicle appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

13-Year-Old Shot, Killed in Northeast DC: Police

A teenage boy is dead after a man who thought he saw someone "tampering with a vehicle" shot him in Northeast D.C. on Saturday, authorities say. Police responded to reports of a shooting in the 1000 block of Quincy Street NE in the Brookland neighborhood at about 4 a.m. When...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Police: Juvenile shot, killed in Northeast DC identified

WASHINGTON — Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department are searching for answers after a 13-year-old boy was shot and killed in Northeast D.C. early Saturday morning. Police responded to Quincy Street Northeast, off of Michigan Avenue Northeast, just before 4 a.m. after a report of a shooting in the area. At the scene, a juvenile boy was found shot and suffering from injuries.
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

52-Year-Old Man Murdered In D.C., Suspect Arrested

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 52-year-old man suffered a blunt force trauma in Northwest, D.C. Wednesday morning and has died as a result. Shortly after 8:30 am, The US Secret Service Uniformed Division arrived at the 200 Block of 15th Street after being informed of an unconscious person. There, they discovered the victim suffering from blunt force trauma. The victim was pronounced at the scene. Michael Jones was identified as the victim. 41-Year-Old Daniel Simon was arrested on Wednesday by the United States Secret Service Uniformed Division and charged with second-degree murder. The post 52-Year-Old Man Murdered In D.C., Suspect Arrested appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Suitland man arrested for deadly 2019 shooting of 16-year-old in DC

WASHINGTON - A 22-year-old Prince George's County man is charged with shooting and killing a teenager in Southeast D.C. in 2019, according to police. The Metropolitan Police Department said in the early morning hour of September 10, 2019, officers responded to the sounds of gunfire in the 3000 block of 24th Place.
SUITLAND, MD
WJLA

Man shot and killed outside Navy Yard Metro Station, MPD says

WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — A man was shot and killed outside the entrance to the Navy Yard-Ballpark Metro Station Saturday evening, the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said. Metro announced the ballpark entrance to the station was closed due to the police investigation outside the station, but it reopened around...
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

Two Teens Shot in D.C. One Dead

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Two teens were shot at the Metro Station Monday night. This incident occurred at the 1200 Block of Alabama Avenue in Southeast D.C. A Metro employee heard shots shortly after 10 pm. The Washington D.C. Metro Police arrived and found a 14-year-old male and a 17-year-old male both suffering from gunshot wounds. The juveniles were taken to nearby hospitals. The 17-year-old was pronounced dead at the hospital. The 14-year-old suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Martez Toney of D.C. was identified as the victim. If you have any information about this shooting, please take call the police at (202) 727-9099 The post Two Teens Shot in D.C. One Dead appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

Victim Stabbed in D.C., Suspect Arrested

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A victim was stabbed on New Year’s Eve in Northwest D.C. Shortly after 3 pm, the victim was approached by the suspect on the 3300 Block of 14th Street. The suspect displayed a knife and then stabbed the victim. The suspect then left the location. The identity and the condition of the victim have not been released at this time.  On Tuesday, Santo Rivas-Echeuarria, 34, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon. The post Victim Stabbed in D.C., Suspect Arrested appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

Baltimore police release photo of murder suspects in Wednesday shooting incident

BALTIMORE, MD – A 16-year-old boy was shot dead four others were taken to the hospital for gunshot wounds after a shooting that occurred Wednesday morning. On Thursday, the Baltimore Police Department released a photo of the suspects fleeing the scene. A gun can be seen in the hand of one of the suspects. The shooting took place outside the Edmondson Village Shopping Center in the area of the Popeye’s and Rita’s stores. Two suspects emerged to fire approximately 20 shots at the group of high school students. Deanta Dorsey, 16, was killed in the shooting. Anyone knowing the identity The post Baltimore police release photo of murder suspects in Wednesday shooting incident appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
DC News Now

Man charged after murder on Ellipse near White House

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said a man faces a charge of Second Degree Murder after he attacked another man with a pipe on The Ellipse Wednesday morning. Someone found the body of Michael Jones, 52, around 8:40 a.m. in the 200 block of 15th St. NW. The location is part […]
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

