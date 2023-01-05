Read full article on original website
One person rescued from Northeast Baltimore house fire
BALTIMORE -- Firefighters rescued a person from the flames of a house fire in Northeast Baltimore on Saturday, according to the local firefighter's union.The fire broke out at a three-story house in the 1300 block of Lakeside Avenue, union officials said.The Baltimore City Fire Department said the fire victim was taken by ambulance to a local hospital with injuries that made him a top-priority patient.WJZ will continue to update this developing story.
Nottingham MD
New suspect photos released in connection with Baltimore County homicide
TOWSON, MD—Detectives with the Baltimore County Police Department are releasing new images of the suspect(s) wanted in connection with a homicide that occurred last year. On Thursday, January 13, 2022, at approximately 1 p.m., 27-year-old Diamond Trueheart was shot and killed leaving the Salontra Select Suites in the 5400-block of Baltimore National Pike in Catonsville (21229).
Baltimore County detectives seek new leads on year-old Catonsville parking lot murder
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County Police are asking for the public's assistance in identifying two people who are allegedly responsible for shooting and killing a young woman as she was leaving her job in Catonsville on Jan. 13, 2022.Detectives are trying to generate new witnesses and leads that could help them find the people responsible for gunning down 27-year-old Diamond Trueheart in the parking lot of the Catonsville Plaza.Trueheart worked at a salon in the plaza.On the day of the shooting, she had been leaving the salon when gunshots rang out around 1 p.m.Detectives have made available new video footage of...
Man Shot in Southeast D.C., Police Searching For Vehicle
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is asking for assistance identifying a vehicle involved in the shooting of a man Thursday afternoon in Southeast, D.C. This incident happened at the 3400 block of Croffut Place. Police arrived to investigate the report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found an adult male suffering from a single gunshot wound. The victim was brought to a nearby hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury. The identity and current condition of the victim have not been released at this time. A nearby surveillance camera captured the suspect’s vehicle. If you The post Man Shot in Southeast D.C., Police Searching For Vehicle appeared first on Shore News Network.
Motorcycle crash on The Alameda leaves man dead
Baltimore Police said a 2022 BMW Motorcycle collided with a Chevy Equinox that had been trying to make a left turn.
Nottingham MD
Police searching for missing Towson teen
TOWSON, MD—Police in Baltimore County are searching for a missing Towson teen. Hermonie Quick, 17, is 5’2” tall and weighs 143 pounds. She was last seen in the Towson area wearing a black tank top, leopard pants, and white Crocs. Anyone with information on Hermonie Quick‘a whereabouts...
Five Teens Shot In Baltimore, One Dead
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – Five teens were shot late yesterday morning in Southwest Baltimore. This incident happened at the 4400 Block of Edmondson Avenue. Shortly after 11 am, The Baltimore PD Southwest District officers arrived at the location to investigate the report of a shooting with multiple victims. When police arrived they discovered two 17-year-old males, two 18-year-old males, and a 16-year-old male all suffering from gunshot wounds. The five teens were taken to nearby hospitals. The 16-year-old succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. The condition of the four other teens is unknown at this time. If you have any The post Five Teens Shot In Baltimore, One Dead appeared first on Shore News Network.
erienewsnow.com
Two more Baltimore high school students shot, making it seven within days
BALTIMORE (WJZ) -- A double shooting prompted a lockdown at Benjamin Franklin High School in South Baltimore Friday afternoon. Around 2 p.m., officers responded to the 1100 block of Cambria Street, which runs parallel to Benjamin Franklin High School, for the shooting. Police said two students, a 15-year-old girl and...
Fire crews battle two active fires in Baltimore Saturday
Fire crews are battling two active building fires in Baltimore Saturday, says Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734.
One Fighting For Life, One Stabilized After Second Baltimore Shooting In Minutes
At least one victim is fighting for their life after a double shooting in Baltimore, police say. Two people were reportedly shot in the 3200 block of Pulaski Highway shortly before 9:30 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 4. Just one minute before, Baltimore police were called to the 2700 block of Spelman Road after a woman had been shot while driving, according to Baltimore police.
24-Year-Old Seriously Injured In Baltimore Shooting
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A 24-year-old man was found shot by Baltimore police officers and was rushed to an area hospital yesterday evening. Shortly after 6:30 p.m., officers responded to the 4900 block of Liberty Heights Avenue in Northwest Baltimore to investigate the report of a shooting. When police arrived, they found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his abdomen. The 24-year-old victim was taken to a nearby hospital. He is currently in serious condition. At this time, police have not identified a suspect or determined a motive. If you have any information about this shooting, please call 410-396-2466 The post 24-Year-Old Seriously Injured In Baltimore Shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
NBC Washington
Man Shot, Killed Outside Navy Yard Metro Station
A man was shot and killed just outside the entrance to the Navy Yard Metro station Saturday, police said. D.C. police were called to the scene at around 8 p.m. A large police presence blocked off several streets in Navy Yard as authorities investigated. The victim’s name has not been...
27-Year-Old Woman Shot in Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A 27-year-old woman was shot yesterday morning in Southern Baltimore. The shooting happened on the 2700 block of Spelman Road. Shortly before 9:30 am, The Baltimore PD arrived at the location to investigate the report of a shooting. When police arrived, they discovered the woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body. The victim was taken to a local hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time. According to an initial investigation, the victim was driving on Spelman Road when she was shot by an unidentified individual. This case remains under investigation. If you have The post 27-Year-Old Woman Shot in Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
37-year-old man charged with murder in deadly Capitol Heights shooting, police say
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. — A 37-year-old D.C. man has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting that occurred in Capitol Heights, Maryland in December. Police have charged Michael Malachi Ford of Washington, D.C. with fatally shooting 65-year-old Leon Steadman, also of Washington, D.C. On December 6, 2022, around...
Homeless man who killed Michael Jackson wanted by Baltimore police
BALTIMORE, MD – Detectives with the Baltimore Police Department are investigating a November murder within the city in November that resulted in the death of Michael Jackson. It’s not Michael Jackson, the now-deceased former superstar, but Michael Jackson, a 25-year-old Baltimore man, was murdered on November 16th in the 1100 block of North Ellamont Street. The suspect, 36-year-old Melvin Moore, a homeless man is known to frequent the Westside Shopping Center and Pigtown area of South Baltimore. Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Melvin Moore is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. The post Homeless man who killed Michael Jackson wanted by Baltimore police appeared first on Shore News Network.
Search Is On For Baltimore Mass Shooters Who Killed High School Student
Police have released images of the suspects they believe are responsible for the mass shooting of Edmondson High School students outside of a Popeyes earlier this week. The suspects were captured on camera running after fatally shooting Deanta Dorsey, 16, and four other students in front of the restaurant int the 4408 block of Edmondson Avenue.
Police release images of alleged suspect linked to Diamond Trueheart murder
It's been nearly one year since 26-year-old Diamond Trueheart was shot and killed on the parking lot of Catonsville Plaza off Baltimore National Pike.
52-Year-Old Man Murdered In D.C., Suspect Arrested
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 52-year-old man suffered a blunt force trauma in Northwest, D.C. Wednesday morning and has died as a result. Shortly after 8:30 am, The US Secret Service Uniformed Division arrived at the 200 Block of 15th Street after being informed of an unconscious person. There, they discovered the victim suffering from blunt force trauma. The victim was pronounced at the scene. Michael Jones was identified as the victim. 41-Year-Old Daniel Simon was arrested on Wednesday by the United States Secret Service Uniformed Division and charged with second-degree murder. The post 52-Year-Old Man Murdered In D.C., Suspect Arrested appeared first on Shore News Network.
foxbaltimore.com
24-year-old man in serious condition after being shot in abdomen in northwest Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 24-year-old man is in serious condition after he was shot in the abdomen in the Gwynn Oak neighborhood of northwest Baltimore, according to Baltimore City Police Department. This is the ninth person shot in Baltimore city on Tuesday. At about 6:34 p.m., officers were sent...
fox5dc.com
16-year-old dead, 4 other teens hurt in Baltimore shopping center shooting: police
Five teens, believed to be high school students on their lunch break, were shot Wednesday at a Baltimore shopping center, and one has died, the police commissioner said. Officers called to Edmondson Village shopping center's parking lot around 11:15 a.m. found the five male victims with gunshot wounds and they were taken to hospitals, Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said. One victim, a 16-year-old boy, died, police said. The other victims are two 17-year-olds and two 18-year-olds, police said. Their injuries aren't considered life-threatening, Harrison said.
