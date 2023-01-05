ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Angry passenger gets physical with Virgin pilot before getting booted off flight

By News.com.au
 7 days ago

A passenger has been filmed swearing and grabbing a pilot by his shirt during a physical altercation at the front of a Virgin Australia plane.

Shocked passengers watched on as the confronting incident unfolded in full view of business class and just outside the cockpit while the plane was stationary at Townsville Airport on Wednesday evening.

The pilot could be heard telling the man to “walk” or they’d “get someone”, but the situation appeared to escalate further before the pilot confirmed “you’re off mate”.

The man could be seen grabbing the pilot’s shirt with his fists as the pilot repeatedly told him to “let go”.

The man was pushed off the flight by the pilot, a flight attendant and a fellow passenger.
The man yelled expletives as he was pushed backwards towards the plane door and out of camera sight, with the help of a flight attendant and fellow passenger.

“You’re a f—ing idiot,” the man could be heard saying. “I didn’t do nothing c—.”

After what appeared to be another physical scuffle involving the flight attendant, the pilot could be heard giving instructions to “get the cops”.

It was only then the passenger finally said he was leaving.

The video was uploaded to TikTok by passenger Ben Mckay who claimed the man had “one too many” before their flight to Sydney took off.

He praised the crew for handling the situation “amazingly”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lW16E_0k41sLJ700
Footage of the altercation between the passenger and pilot on the Townsville to Sydney flight is shown.
TikTok / @_benmckay
The man can be seen grabbing the pilot’s shirt with his fists as the pilot repeatedly told him to “let go.”
Others commenting on the video agreed.

One flight attendant said “even though we’re trained for this, it’s still awful to deal with” and said the man would be put on a no-fly list.

Another person added: “Damn crew did amazing. They shouldn’t have to deal with this … but damn that female flight attendant was fiercely awesome.”

Virgin Australia said the passenger was removed from the flight for unruly and disruptive behavior, with police called to the airport and travel restrictions imposed on the man.

'Anybody missing a cat?': Flight attendant helps lost tabby find owner mid-flight

“The safety of guests and crew is our number one priority and we have zero tolerance for any type of unruly behavior on Virgin Australia flights,” a company spokeswoman told news.com.au.

“Incidents are referred to the Australian Federal Police or State Police where appropriate.”

news.com.au contacted has Queensland Police about the incident.

Australian Federal Police launched Operation Sleigh before Christmas which involved increasing patrols over the festive period at the nine airports it polices to target intoxication, offensive and disruptive behavior.

AFP responded to almost 20,000 incidents at Australian airports throughout 2022 and has charged more than 360 people.

Townsville Airport is not one of the nine airports AFP is responsible for.

Comments / 12

Yavin Zee
5d ago

Drunk on the plane fighting...year after year after year. Unbelievable this is still allowed on a public plane with families. Booze them up at the airport bar and put them on a plane, brilliant.

Reply
6
x83
6d ago

Until a zero tolerance is implemented this only gets worse. Ban people forever if they get unruly. Pretty simple.

Reply(1)
7
dude
6d ago

No-fly list for life! For the unruly passenger and for the car. Animals do not belong on airplanes; the human and other kinds.

Reply
3
Comments / 0

