Vermont state trooper suspected of stealing Rolex from evidence room

By David Propper
 3 days ago

A Vermont state trooper was suspended after he allegedly swiped a Rolex watch and other valuables from an evidence room, according to authorities and court documents.

Trooper Giancarlo DiGenova was placed on paid leave Dec. 19, 2022 over the alleged thefts from a temporary evidence storage room, state police announced last week .

The missing property was seized by narcotics investigators and Burlington police on Nov. 22 from an arrestee, according to VT Digger, citing court documents.

In addition the gold Rolex watch, stud earrings, Apple AirPods and a wallet were stolen, according to the court docs.

DiGenova showed the Rolex to another trooper and had the watch appraised by a Burlington jeweler, who reportedly told him it was worth $14,000, the court documents said.

The 44-year-old state trooper allegedly told investigators he bought the watch from a cousin but later returned it. He also told investigators he wanted to find a watch as a gift for his son’s 21st birthday, according to VT Digger, citing an affidavit.

Police searched DiGenova’s home for the missing items and seized his cellphone and a pair of “possible diamond earrings” the newspaper reported, citing court documents.

No charges have been filed.

His lawyer said there is no evidence DiGenova had the same watch that was taken from the evidence room. Attorney David Sleigh also argued a number of state troopers have access to the property room.

“In fact, what they’re saying is that the watches are the same (and) as far as I know, they have no proof of that at all, and so this really is a situation from my point of view, that innocent coincidence has led to this,” he said Wednesday.

“It’s gone past just suspicion into an accusation that Giancarlo has done something untoward.”

Beast
2d ago

And cops wonder why people don't trust them. If you can't afford it, then find a job that allows you too. Anything underhanded for their own personal benifits.

405/9724L
2d ago

interesting......they lie...cheat...steal...and kill...legally....thats a freebie👍...you keep trusting them to protect and serve your community...bad ideal

Gonzo
3d ago

No charges, Rolex, and a paid vacation. Where do I sign up?

