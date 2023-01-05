ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swedesboro, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Cherry Hill Sun

Cherry Hill School Start Time committee cites new challenges to changes

Cherry Hill High School students have worked with district Assistant Superintendent Dr. Kwame Morton since 2021 to create later start times for students. The idea evolved into changing start times for all students, as they run on a staggered bus schedule, and the School Start Time Steering Committee of students, parents, administrators, staff and residents was formed in October. Nearly one year since its initial recommendation in February, the committee – through Morton – asked for more time during a Jan. 3 Curriculum and Instruction Committee session.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
followsouthjersey.com

Free Expungement Event To Be Held On MLK Day

CAMDEN, N.J. — An expungement event will be held at Camden County College’s Camden City Campus on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, Monday, January 16 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The free event is sponsored by the Camden County Board of Commissioners, Volunteer UP legal clinic, ARCHER...
trentonjournal.com

Shake up at City Hall

We were shocked to hear about Dr. Adela Ames sudden departure as the city’s director of health. Appointed in January 2021, Dr. Ames and her health team was recognized as one of two municipalities in the country to execute implementation of the COVID homebound efforts. She also began working with the city of Philadelphia legislators, community, activists and organizations to brainstorm resource sharing to bring resolution to urban blight, opioid crisis, homelessness, lack of housing, violence, mental health, and tips to address effective ways to manage a no kill animal shelter.
TRENTON, NJ
CBS Philly

Police break up car club event in Burlington County

CINNAMINSON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – In South Jersey, police in Cinnaminson Township say a car club event got out of hand and had to be broken up.About 300 cars showed up in a Sonic restaurant parking lot on Burlington Pike just off Riverton Road.In a post on the department's Facebook page, the police chief says some of the drivers then went to a nearby parking lot.It took two hours to break up the event.CBS Philadelphia doesn't have any word about arrests.Last September, a car rally in Cape May County turned deadly, causing public outcry and demand for change.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
watchthetramcarplease.com

Battle of Turtle Gut Inlet in Wildwood Crest, NJ in 1776.

Turtle Gut Inlet, once located in the vicinity of Toledo Avenue in today’s Wildwood Crest, was at one time the division between Five Mile Beach to the north and Two Mile Beach to the south. Filled in by the county in 1922, it has long been forgotten, but its history has given us much to remember.
WILDWOOD CREST, NJ
somerspoint.com

New Leaders at Stockton University’s Public Policy Center Advisory Board

New officers have taken leadership roles on the advisory board of the William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy at Stockton University. New Jersey labor leader and consultant Richard Tolson of Ocean City was elected chairman of the Hughes Center Steering Committee. Kim Schalek Downe of Millville, CEO and president of Salmon Ventures Limited, was elected vice chair.
GALLOWAY, NJ
camdencounty.com

Roadwork to Close Road in Cherry Hill

(Lindenwold, NJ) – PSE&G will be returning to 620 Kenilworth Avenue in Cherry Hill to perform utility work on Monday Jan. 9 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. There will be a partial road closure eastbound on Kenilworth Avenue between Longwood Avenue and Route 38. “Motorists are encouraged to...
CAMDEN, NJ
thenjsentinel.com

HOMICIDE – Woodbury NJ (Gloucester County)

On Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at approximately 2:41P.M., officers from the Woodbury Police Department were dispatched to the area of Franklin and Wallace Streets for the report of a male who had suffered a gunshot wound. Upon arrival, they discovered a victim who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds. Immediate medical attention was rendered and he was subsequently transported to Cooper University Hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The deceased male was identified as 21-year- old male Brandon L. Blanton, of Woodbury, New Jersey. An Autopsy conducted on January 5, 2023, by Gloucester County Medical Examiner Dr. Gerald Feign ruled the cause of Blanton’s death as multiple gunshot wounds and the manner of death as homicide. This investigation remains ongoing at this time. The Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office encourages any witnesses with information regarding this crime to call Detective Brandon Cohen of the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office at 856-384-5524 or Detective Corporal Nick Cacciola of the Woodbury Police Department at 856-845-0065 ext. 142. Information can also be e-mailed to the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office at tips@co.gloucester.nj.us .
WOODBURY, NJ
camdencounty.com

Camden County Health Department Issues “Code Blue”

(Gloucester Township, NJ) – Commissioner Virginia Betteridge, liaison to the Camden County Department of Health and Human Services, advises municipalities that the region will be under a Code Blue Advisory Saturday evening into the morning of Thursday, Jan. 12. The Health Officer has issued the Code Blue advisory for...
CAMDEN, NJ
CBS Philly

Violent crime down in Camden County despite recent murders of 2 teens: prosecutor

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- The Camden County Prosecutor's Office and local organizations are working to prevent youth violence following the deadly stabbing of a 16-year-old and the shooting death of a 14-year-old boy within one month of each other.The 16-year-old's death marked the first homicide of the year in Camden County.It happened roughly four weeks after 14-year-old Dai'meon Allen was shot and killed following a birthday party. "It's always tough, especially when a kid is involved," Maria Hernandez said. "Probably one of the toughest parts of our jobs." Hernandez supervises Camden Center for Family Services' Cure4Camden, which works with young...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
fox29.com

300 cars cleared out after causing disturbance in Sonic parking lot, South Jersey police say

BURLINGTON COUNTY, N.J. - A South Jersey car club memorial reportedly got out of hand Friday night, evoking a response from the local police chief. "I am actively involved on both sides of the river in stopping the ‘Boom Parties’ from keeping South Jersey residents awake during all hours of the day/night and continuing to cause a serious quality-of-life issue," Cinnaminson Township Police Chief Rich Calabrese said in Facebook post.
CINNAMINSON, NJ
progressivegrocer.com

Atlantic City ShopRite Won’t Happen

ShopRite won’t be coming to Atlantic City, N.J., after all, according to a published report, which noted that city officials still hope to open a full-service supermarket in the area. After more than a year of talks with Springfield, N.J.-based Village Super Market, which operates 34 stores under the...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy