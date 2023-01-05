ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woolwich Township, NJ

ocnjdaily.com

Funding Milestone for Ocean City Affordable Housing Project

The Ocean City Housing Authority has spent the last few years creating upgraded affordable housing units, from construction of a new building to renovating another. In December, the OCHA received an official approval letter for financing from the New Jersey Housing and Mortgage Finance Agency, or NJHMFA, for another project. The exact amount of financing still must be determined. The housing authority will work with an investor as well as the city to lock in the funding.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Salina Road roundabout project is nearly finished

Battling traffic in Gloucester County can be difficult for motorists, but road improvement projects should alleviate some of the frustration. South State Inc. has just about completed a new roundabout at the existing curve on Salina Road, between Blackwood-Barnsboro Road and Tanyard Road. The work includes an additional access road, South College Drive, to Rowan College of South Jersey in Deptford.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Groundwork laid for new year in the township

The Harrison Township Committee held its annual reorganization meeting in Mullica Hill on Jan. 3 to inform the public on plans for the new year. “Twenty-twenty-three would be an important year in Harrison Township and the leadership team was committed to building on the community’s reputation of being the best place to live and raise a family in the region,” said Mayor Louis Manzo.
MULLICA HILL, NJ
fox29.com

300 cars cleared out after causing disturbance in Sonic parking lot, South Jersey police say

BURLINGTON COUNTY, N.J. - A South Jersey car club memorial reportedly got out of hand Friday night, evoking a response from the local police chief. "I am actively involved on both sides of the river in stopping the ‘Boom Parties’ from keeping South Jersey residents awake during all hours of the day/night and continuing to cause a serious quality-of-life issue," Cinnaminson Township Police Chief Rich Calabrese said in Facebook post.
CINNAMINSON, NJ
trentonjournal.com

Shake up at City Hall

We were shocked to hear about Dr. Adela Ames sudden departure as the city’s director of health. Appointed in January 2021, Dr. Ames and her health team was recognized as one of two municipalities in the country to execute implementation of the COVID homebound efforts. She also began working with the city of Philadelphia legislators, community, activists and organizations to brainstorm resource sharing to bring resolution to urban blight, opioid crisis, homelessness, lack of housing, violence, mental health, and tips to address effective ways to manage a no kill animal shelter.
TRENTON, NJ
camdencounty.com

Camden County Health Department Issues “Code Blue”

(Gloucester Township, NJ) – Commissioner Virginia Betteridge, liaison to the Camden County Department of Health and Human Services, advises municipalities that the region will be under a Code Blue Advisory Saturday evening into the morning of Thursday, Jan. 12. The Health Officer has issued the Code Blue advisory for...
CAMDEN, NJ
The Cherry Hill Sun

Cherry Hill School Start Time committee cites new challenges to changes

Cherry Hill High School students have worked with district Assistant Superintendent Dr. Kwame Morton since 2021 to create later start times for students. The idea evolved into changing start times for all students, as they run on a staggered bus schedule, and the School Start Time Steering Committee of students, parents, administrators, staff and residents was formed in October. Nearly one year since its initial recommendation in February, the committee – through Morton – asked for more time during a Jan. 3 Curriculum and Instruction Committee session.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
buffalonynews.net

Lund's Fisheries Makes Major New Investment in Scallop Operations Despite Downturn in Quotas

CAPE MAY, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / January 5, 2023 / Lund's Fisheries is making a major new investment in its scallop operations, with the acquisition of a new tunnel freezer for its Cape May, New Jersey facility. The $2 million dollar purchase will allow the company to continue to grow its scallop sales, and demonstrates its commitment to the future of the scallop fishery.
CAPE MAY, NJ
watchthetramcarplease.com

Battle of Turtle Gut Inlet in Wildwood Crest, NJ in 1776.

Turtle Gut Inlet, once located in the vicinity of Toledo Avenue in today’s Wildwood Crest, was at one time the division between Five Mile Beach to the north and Two Mile Beach to the south. Filled in by the county in 1922, it has long been forgotten, but its history has given us much to remember.
WILDWOOD CREST, NJ
CBS Philly

Police break up car club event in Burlington County

CINNAMINSON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – In South Jersey, police in Cinnaminson Township say a car club event got out of hand and had to be broken up.About 300 cars showed up in a Sonic restaurant parking lot on Burlington Pike just off Riverton Road.In a post on the department's Facebook page, the police chief says some of the drivers then went to a nearby parking lot.It took two hours to break up the event.CBS Philadelphia doesn't have any word about arrests.Last September, a car rally in Cape May County turned deadly, causing public outcry and demand for change.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ

