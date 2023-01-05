The Ocean City Housing Authority has spent the last few years creating upgraded affordable housing units, from construction of a new building to renovating another. In December, the OCHA received an official approval letter for financing from the New Jersey Housing and Mortgage Finance Agency, or NJHMFA, for another project. The exact amount of financing still must be determined. The housing authority will work with an investor as well as the city to lock in the funding.

OCEAN CITY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO