PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Restaurants in Millville, NJ
- If you're looking for the best restaurants in Millville, New Jersey, you've come to the right place. With so many excellent eateries in this area, it can be difficult to decide where to go. Luckily, we've compiled a list of ten places you shouldn't miss when you're out and about.
Police break up car club event in Burlington County
CINNAMINSON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – In South Jersey, police in Cinnaminson Township say a car club event got out of hand and had to be broken up.About 300 cars showed up in a Sonic restaurant parking lot on Burlington Pike just off Riverton Road.In a post on the department's Facebook page, the police chief says some of the drivers then went to a nearby parking lot.It took two hours to break up the event.CBS Philadelphia doesn't have any word about arrests.Last September, a car rally in Cape May County turned deadly, causing public outcry and demand for change.
delawaretoday.com
Scout Café Is a Cozy Hideaway for Coffee Lovers in Wilmington
Scout Café, opening January 5 in Wilmington, is a cozy coffee shop with Middle Eastern-inspired bites and a homey atmosphere. As far as Nicholas Qaabar is concerned, you can never have enough coffee, books or houseplants. “I’m a lover of all of the above,” he says. And beginning Thursday, Jan. 5, he’ll share the love.
Watch: Kangaroo squares up with Christmas tree at Cape May County Zoo
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- Instead of hitting the curb, Christmas trees are being donated to a South Jersey zoo, and the animals are loving it. Check out this kangaroo, who was having a great time.Cape May County Zoo officials say some of the animals play with the Christmas trees while others are more practical and use them to stay warm or protect the trees from the wind.
Popular Bar in Philadelphia, PA, Once Featured on Food Network Closing After 15 Years
Try to keep the tears out of your beer: a popular bar in Philadelphia has announced that it is shutting down after 15 years. And by "popular," it once caught the attention of Guy Fieri who featured it on his "Diners Drive-Ins and Dives" show on Food Network. As for...
fox29.com
300 cars cleared out after causing disturbance in Sonic parking lot, South Jersey police say
BURLINGTON COUNTY, N.J. - A South Jersey car club memorial reportedly got out of hand Friday night, evoking a response from the local police chief. "I am actively involved on both sides of the river in stopping the ‘Boom Parties’ from keeping South Jersey residents awake during all hours of the day/night and continuing to cause a serious quality-of-life issue," Cinnaminson Township Police Chief Rich Calabrese said in Facebook post.
followsouthjersey.com
Free Expungement Event To Be Held On MLK Day
CAMDEN, N.J. — An expungement event will be held at Camden County College’s Camden City Campus on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, Monday, January 16 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The free event is sponsored by the Camden County Board of Commissioners, Volunteer UP legal clinic, ARCHER...
southjerseyobserver.com
Two Teens Reported Missing From Camden; Please Contact Camden County Police With Any Information
The Camden County Police Department is asking for the public’s help with locating two teenagers who have been reported to be missing from Camden. Jeremiah Jones has been reported missing from the 1400 block of Kenwood Avenue. He is ddescribed as a black male, 5’11”, 150 pounds, with brown eyes and black, dreadlocked hair.
News 12
Bank robber accused of trying to lock employees in vault, swiping $76K before going on run
An East Orange man has been arrested in a bank robbery in Cherry Hill that nearly ended with employees locked in a vault. William Ray, 42, is accused of holding up the Investors Bank on Route 70 on Dec. 22 of last year. A release from the Camden County prosecutor...
Philly Teens Leave Retail Worker With Broken Jaw, Tooth: Police
A Center City retail worker was jumped by a group of teenagers after telling them they couldn't enter his store, Philadelphia police say. Investigators say a group of seven teens tried to enter the Guess Store in the Fashion District at 901 Market Street around 6:45 p.m. on Dec. 19, but were turned away by an employee for unclear reasons.
fox29.com
Police: Teen group wanted for assaulting Fashion District employee, breaking his jaw
PHILADELPHIA - A Philadelphia employee was attacked on-the-job at the height of the holiday season, and now police are asking for the public's help to identify the suspects. Police say a group of teens assaulted the worker at the Guess Store inside the Fashion District on Market Street on December 19.
bctv.org
Second Chances: Free Expungement & Pardon Clinic 1-12-23
Magisterial District Judges Tonya Scott-Butler and Carissa Johnson discuss the expungement and pardon informational clinic being held on January 12 at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in downtown Reading on The RealDeal610. From the program: The Real Deal610: Making Self-Betterment a Reality.
trentonjournal.com
Shake up at City Hall
We were shocked to hear about Dr. Adela Ames sudden departure as the city’s director of health. Appointed in January 2021, Dr. Ames and her health team was recognized as one of two municipalities in the country to execute implementation of the COVID homebound efforts. She also began working with the city of Philadelphia legislators, community, activists and organizations to brainstorm resource sharing to bring resolution to urban blight, opioid crisis, homelessness, lack of housing, violence, mental health, and tips to address effective ways to manage a no kill animal shelter.
African American doll maker’s van torched by arsonist on Christmas morning
PHILADELPHIA, PA – A vehicle owned by My Kutie Poo, an African American doll maker was set on fire by an arsonist on Christmas morning. My Kutie Poo makes dolls for children, modeled after African Americans, giving children a chance to have dolls that represent them and their community. At around 12:37 am, the suspect approached the vehicle in the 1600 block of Francis Street and put a combustible accelerant on the windshield of the vehicle. He then set it on fire and fled. The vehicle was severely damaged as a result of the incident. At this time, police did The post African American doll maker’s van torched by arsonist on Christmas morning appeared first on Shore News Network.
Department Store Chain Closing Big Location in Center City Philadelphia, PA
As the city wraps up a brutal year with rampant crime and murders, the retail woes in Philadelphia continue as another big retailer has announced they are closing a store along Market Street in Center City. Too dangerous for hoagies and coffee. Earlier this year, Wawa made headlines when they...
Philadelphia comedian held at gunpoint, carjacked following show on Christmas Eve
Carjackings happened more than a thousand times in 2022 in Philadelphia, up 55% from 2021. It is a new record for the city.
Amber Alert jolts NJ awake because a dad didn’t return with his daughter
⚠ Father did not return with daughter on Wednesday. A father and his infant daughter who were the subject of a pre-dawn Amber Alert were located at the base of the Commodore Barry Bridge on Thursday morning. Phones across New Jersey buzzed at 4:15 a.m. about the abduction of 7-month-old...
70and73.com
After 58 years on the Church Road Circle, the Cherry Hill Diner may be torn down for a car wash.
The Cherry Hill Diner, which has sat on the edge of the Church Road Circle for 58 years, would be demolished and a car wash would be constructed on the lot, according to a developer's application to the Township Planning Board. Applicant PJ Land Development LLC of Farmingdale, New Jersey...
thenjsentinel.com
HOMICIDE – Woodbury NJ (Gloucester County)
On Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at approximately 2:41P.M., officers from the Woodbury Police Department were dispatched to the area of Franklin and Wallace Streets for the report of a male who had suffered a gunshot wound. Upon arrival, they discovered a victim who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds. Immediate medical attention was rendered and he was subsequently transported to Cooper University Hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The deceased male was identified as 21-year- old male Brandon L. Blanton, of Woodbury, New Jersey. An Autopsy conducted on January 5, 2023, by Gloucester County Medical Examiner Dr. Gerald Feign ruled the cause of Blanton’s death as multiple gunshot wounds and the manner of death as homicide. This investigation remains ongoing at this time. The Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office encourages any witnesses with information regarding this crime to call Detective Brandon Cohen of the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office at 856-384-5524 or Detective Corporal Nick Cacciola of the Woodbury Police Department at 856-845-0065 ext. 142. Information can also be e-mailed to the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office at tips@co.gloucester.nj.us .
camdencounty.com
Camden County Health Department Issues “Code Blue”
(Gloucester Township, NJ) – Commissioner Virginia Betteridge, liaison to the Camden County Department of Health and Human Services, advises municipalities that the region will be under a Code Blue Advisory Saturday evening into the morning of Thursday, Jan. 12. The Health Officer has issued the Code Blue advisory for...
