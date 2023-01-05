Read full article on original website
4 Great Pizza Places in Idaho
If you live in Idaho and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Fruitland bakery with 67-year history expanding into northern Idaho
FRUITLAND, Idaho — Owner and founder of the Gem State's famous Rodriguez Bakery was the late Francisco Rodriguez. "He was amazing. He was the hardest working man I knew," said Becky Rodriguez, current owner. Francisco was also known as Don Pancho. He opened his first location 67 years ago.
Post Register
Rep. Gannon: 4% pay raise proposed for most Idaho workers does not cover inflation
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Rep. John Gannon released a report today saying the Department of Human Resources suggested 4% salary increase for Idaho would not cover inflation. According to Gannon, a 4% salary increase for most State of Idaho workers and an approximate 10% increase for law enforcement related workers was advocated yesterday at the Change in Employee Compensation Committee meeting at the Statehouse.
Idaho group opposes Greene as Lincoln Day speaker
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A coalition that says it is committed to defending Idaho values is calling on the Kootenai County Republican Central Committee to rescind its invitation to U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Georgia, to be the keynote speaker for its Lincoln Day Dinner next month, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press.
Revealed: The Three Industries Making the Most Money in Idaho
A recent study by Capital On Tap did a deep dive into each state to learn what industries make the most money in each state. "Research by business credit card experts Capital on Tap analysed 26 industries’ gross domestic product using data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis to reveal which industries are producing the most money in each state."
STUDY: Boise Housing Market Dropped Significantly
Idaho and specifically Boise spent a lot of time at the top of real estate lists around the country. It seemed like everyone and their brother and their sister and their in-laws were moving to the Treasure Valley in 2020 and 2021 and even into much of 2022. There has been a noticeable slowdown in the housing market in the Boise area and this updated survey is proof of that.
Horses Need Turn Signals: Idaho’s Strangest Traffic Laws
When it comes to road rules, no other state does weird quite like Idaho. Honestly, the same can be said about Idaho drivers. More often than most are willing to admit, native and transplant Idahoans alike seem to struggle with the most basic driving maneuvers and practices, including:. Traffic Circles....
Are You Idaho’s Millionaire? Check the Winning Idaho $1 Million Raffle Numbers
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-If you played the Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle you might have a big check waiting for you in Boise. The Idaho Lottery revealed the winning numbers to the raffle Wednesday for the top single prize of a $1,000,000; the winning number is 1 8 0 2 8 9. But, even if the top prize is claimed there are other prizes ranging from two $10,000 prizes to multiple $15 prizes. Winners have 180 days from Jan. 4, 2022 to claim their prizes. The last winner of the Idaho $1,000,000 waited until just a few days before the deadline to claim his prize. Tickets can be checked at idaholottery.com. All prizes over $1,000 must be claimed at the Idaho Lottery offices in Boise, all other winning tickets, a total of 15,000, can be claimed at retailers or by mailing them to the Idaho Lottery. According to the Idaho Lottery more than $900,000 was made by the Idaho $1 Million Raffle that will go to state public schools.
Idaho man makes $49,000 a year from Airbnb tiny home
Many people love to vacation and many have been using popular apps like Airbnb to find a beautiful place to stay instead of a hotel. But, have you ever wondered how much those Airbnb hosts make from renting out their places? Recently CNBC published an article about Ivan Nanney, from Idaho who made an investment into a Airbnb property.
Meridian man hit, killed by semi on I-84
BOISE, Idaho — A Meridian man was killed Saturday after being hit by a Buick Enclave and a Freightliner semi-truck on Interstate 84 near Eagle Road, Idaho State Police (ISP) reported. Eastbound I-84 was blocked between State Highway 69 and Exit 46 – Meridian Road and Eagle Road –...
Who Legally Gets The Ring In A Breakup in Idaho?
Let's face it, as much as we all would love for every engaged couple to live happily ever after through marriage and true love... it doesn't always work out that way. Things happen, life happens, and before you know it, you're both calling it quits before you even make it to the altar.
Death Sentence Possible for WSU Grad Student in Idaho Slayings?
Bryan Kohberger stood in an Idaho courtroom yesterday after waiving extradition from Pennsylvania earlier in the week. Latah County Judge Megan Marshall read the charges, four counts of first-degree murder an burglary. Judge Marshall then let Kohberger know that the maximum penalty he could face is death or life imprisonment.
DEQ awards nearly $31 million to nine drinking water and wastewater systems across Idaho
The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) Thursday announced the award of $30,304,970 in construction grants to nine drinking water and wastewater systems. The post DEQ awards nearly $31 million to nine drinking water and wastewater systems across Idaho appeared first on Local News 8.
Post Register
House fire near Vista and Cassia
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — There is a fire at the home at 707 S Opal St near Vista and Cassia in Boise. No one was home and no one was injured, the homeowners were sheltered in the house across the street. The cause of the fire is unknown. CBS2...
10 Largest Companies with Headquarters in Idaho
10) ClickBank - with headquarters in Boise and started in 1998. They are an internet retailer and affiliate marketplace that currently has over six million clients worldwide and process over 30,000 transactions per day. 9) Heatercraft Marine Products - Their website says, "Heatercraft was created back in 1989 with the...
Idaho Raffle Winners Announced
NAMPA, Idaho (KLIX)— A Nampa couple plan to use their winnings from the Idaho $1,000,000 Dollar raffle for retirement after they discovered they had the winning ticket Tuesday. The Idaho Lottery announced Steve and Kim Mitchel won the popular $1,000,000 prize. Kim said she checked their tickets after watching the news— one was close, but not a winner—then the second ticket was the top prize. She then called her husband who didn’t believe her at first, “I thought she was messing with me,” Steve added. “Once she convinced me, I told her I’d be home in a few minutes.” The couple claimed their ticket when the Idaho Lottery first opened their door the next day; the last Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle winner waited a little more than a week before the deadline was up to claim the prize. Two $10,000 tickets have yet to be claimed, they were sold in Bannock and Bonneville counties. The Nampa Maverik that sold the winning ticket will also get $20,000.
Study revealed top 10 states where Americans moved in 2022 and it wasn't Idaho
BOISE, Idaho — For the past several years, we watched as Idaho made just about every housing market list and we witnessed people from all over the country moving to the gem state, giving birth to the term our ‘Growing Idaho.’. Which poses the question, is our growing...
Is The Latest Idaho In-N-Out Burger Location Information For 2023 True?
In-N-Out Burger coming to Idaho is not new news. The idea has been thrown around for a few years about possible dates, plans, and locations but it wasn’t until recently that things started coming together. Now there’s a new social media post being shared that appears to give a concrete timeline for the first In-N-Out restaurant in Idaho, but it may be fake.
Meridian City Council approves plans for The Village expansion
MERIDIAN, Idaho — The Village in Meridian has been a shopping staple for a decade. A new expansion marks the final phase of development of the mall. 'The Bridge' at The Village will be a new mixed-use property with 550 apartments and 34,547 square feet of ground-floor retail space.
A Wanted Idaho Gangbanger Is Causing Hilarious Drama on Facebook
Boise, Idaho - Nampa man is wanted for a laundry list of charges and an Idaho bonding company is offering a cash reward. Rock Mendonza is no stranger to authorities, and is now believed to hiding out with his wife according to the flyer that was put out by Idaho Bonding Company this afternoon Jan. 5, and are asking for the help of those in the community.
