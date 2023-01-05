The New York Attorney General’s Office sued Celsius’ Alex Mashinsky on January 5, alleging that the former CEO and co-founder participated in a scheme to defraud “hundreds of thousands” of investors by using false and misleading representations to induce them to deposit with the firm. The NYAG’s office is seeking damages, disgorgement, and restitution, as well as orders preventing Mashinsky from doing business in the state of New York.

