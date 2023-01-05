ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

forkast.news

Crypto P2E game investments not protected by law, China court says

A court in China announced on Tuesday that it ruled that investments in cryptocurrency-powered play-to-earn (P2E) games are not protected by law. In a case in Shanghai, a plaintiff invested 700,000 yuan (US$101,700) in the defendant in 2021, who led a team dedicated to earning crypto rewards in an unnamed P2E game.
thedefiant.io

Mojo Builds for Hong Kong CBDC

That’s what Wu Jiezhuang, a member of the Legislative Council of Hong Kong, is calling for. The lawmaker wants Beijing to green-light the development of a central bank digital currency (CBDC) for the semi-autonomous regime, and eventually turn it into a stablecoin. He also pushed for the launch of a “Virtual asset rating agency.”
TheStreet

Crypto Exchange Huobi Has Bad News

This is bad news that the cryptocurrency industry could have done without. The latest episode suggests that the very difficult period that the young Blockchain-powered financial services industry is going through is far from over. The cryptocurrency exchange Huobi has just announced a 20% reduction in its workforce in a...
coingeek.com

HSBC, Fidelity wade into the metaverse with trademark applications

HSBC (NASDAQ: HBCYF) and Fidelity Investments have hinted at a desire to join the metaverse bandwagon by filing trademark applications with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). The filings, confirmed by licensed trademark attorney Mike Kondoudis, are focused on non-fungible tokens (NFTs), metaverse, digital asset trading, and virtual...
dailyhodl.com

Ethereum Investor Turns $7,000 Into $27,000,000 on New Years Eve Trade: On-Chain Data

An Ethereum (ETH) investor recently turned $7,000 in ETH they received in 2014 into $27 million worth of another crypto asset. The blockchain-tracking Twitter account Lookonchain first reported that an Ethereum initial coin offering (ICO) participant swapped 22,340 ETH for 20,544.14 WSTETH on the last day of 2022. The ETH...
NASDAQ

5 Cryptocurrencies to Avoid Like the Plague in 2023

What a difference a year makes. Following a scorching-hot 2021 for the cryptocurrency space, the combined value of more than 21,000 digital currencies sank by $1.4 trillion, or nearly 64%, to $795 billion in 2022. With equities plunging into a bear market and cryptocurrencies failing to decouple from the stock market, this highly volatile asset class has been clobbered.
Vice

Russia's New Hypersonic Superweapon Against the West Is Actually Pathetic

Russia has deployed its frigate Admiral Gorshkov to tour the world’s oceans equipped with Zircon hypersonic missiles. Russia claims the Zircon is so fast it can avoid Western missile defense systems, but the weapons are unproven. In 2019, Admiral Gorshkov circled the globe and visited ports in Asia, Africa,...
Markets Insider

Cathie Wood buys the dip in Coinbase again, but sells shares of Silvergate after the crypto-focused bank sees a run on deposits and cuts 40% of its staff

Cathie Wood's Ark Invest continues to buy the dip for digital asset exchange Coinbase. But the famed money manager sold Silvergate shares as the crypto-focused bank's stock plunged 43% on Thursday. Ark Invest's exchange-traded funds ARKF and ARKW are down more than 60% year-to-date. Cathie Wood's Ark Invest snatched up...
NASDAQ

Here's My Top Cryptocurrency to Buy in Early 2023

In a note titled "The financial market surprises of 2023" Standard Chartered has predicted that the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) could fall by another 70% to $5,000 in the new year due to rising interest rates and a continued sell-off in the tech sector. On the other hand, venture...
theblock.co

Digital Currency Group's transfers to Genesis draw US investigations: Bloomberg

Federal prosecutors are looking at transfers between Digital Currency Group and its Genesis lending unit, according to Bloomberg. The Securities and Exchange Commission has also reportedly started a probe. U.S. authorities are investigating the flow of funds between Digital Currency Group and its Genesis lending subsidiary, according to a report...
coingeek.com

Philippines: Cagayan economic zone bolsters global blockchain hub bid with DAO registry launch

The Philippines’ Cagayan Economic Zone Authority (CEZA) has announced its plan to form a registry for decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs), local news have reported. CEZA’s move to create a comprehensive registry is geared toward bringing the Philippines one step closer to being the leading nation in blockchain development, according...
coingeek.com

Celsius founder sued by NYAG as judge rules customer deposits belong to Celsius

The New York Attorney General’s Office sued Celsius’ Alex Mashinsky on January 5, alleging that the former CEO and co-founder participated in a scheme to defraud “hundreds of thousands” of investors by using false and misleading representations to induce them to deposit with the firm. The NYAG’s office is seeking damages, disgorgement, and restitution, as well as orders preventing Mashinsky from doing business in the state of New York.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
coingeek.com

Court in China rules blockchain-based P2E games are not protected by law

A Chinese court has ruled that virtual currencies held in blockchain-based games are not protected under the law. Play-to-earn (P2E) games and their in-game assets do not have the same levels of investor protection as traditional investments, urging players to carry out due diligence before investing, according to the court’s ruling. The case arose in a Shanghai court concerning Alexie, a blockchain-based game that became popular in 2021.
coingeek.com

Digital currency payments firm Wyre to shut down its operations amid crypto winter

Popular virtual currency payment processing firm Wyre has announced its intention to shut down its operations within the next 30 days, reports Axios. Axios disclosed that two unnamed employees confirmed the matter to the news outlet, saying they received emails from the company’s CEO Ioannis Giannaros. The CEO confirmed that Wyre would be ending operations before the end of January following a difficult 2022.

