Travis, Williamson counties move to medium COVID risk; Seven other local counties now at high risk
Each week since Feb. 24, 2022, the CDC has assigned a "COVID-19 Community Level" to every county nationwide based on how the virus is impacting local populations.
Break-in at Austin church leaves its leaders frustrated with police response
AUSTIN, Texas — On New Year's Day, someone broke into Hope Lutheran Church. Security video shows a man walking around the campus and breaking the lock off a door to get in. He took thousands of dollars worth of items, including about 20 Chromebook laptops, a 65-inch flat-screen TV, a lawn mower and leaf blower among other things.
fox7austin.com
Bastrop County dumping victim stuck with cleanup bill
CEDAR CREEK, Texas - A property owner in Bastrop County is stuck with the bill after two men were arrested earlier this week for illegally dumping tires on her private property. On Monday, Bastrop County deputies found nearly a ton of tires scattered around a Cedar Creek property. The landowner,...
Austin Mayor Steve Adler hit with ethics complaints amid last days in office
AUSTIN, Texas — As Austin Mayor Steve Adler prepares to leave office, he has been hit with a couple of ethics complaints by a current city councilmember and former council candidate. In the complaints, Councilmember Mackenzie Kelly and defeated District 9 candidate Linda Guerrero allege that Adler used ATXN...
Margaret Gómez has learned to take the long view
For Margaret Gómez, Travis County’s longest-serving county commissioner, listening to community members’ concerns is the first and most important step toward guiding initiatives for the 1.3 million-plus residents of Travis County. In a recent interview with the Austin Monitor, Gómez – who earlier this year won a...
KXAN
66,000 could lose access to this Austin hospital network at the end of the month. Is your coverage changing?
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas says 66,000 of its insured patients received care at Ascension hospitals and surgery centers in the last year – ongoing contract negotiations between the companies could end access to those healthcare facilities if there is no agreement. A statement...
Former Dripping Springs ISD custodian charged with trafficking
DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas — The Hays County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a Dripping Springs ISD employee was accused of having multiple sexual encounters with a student enrolled in the district. An arrest warrant has now been issued for Marisol Tudon Solis, 21, accused of continuous trafficking of persons,...
Owner of Crawford construction company addresses complaints of unfinished work
CRAWFORD, Texas — Numerous Clayton Construction clients have raised their concerns about unfinished work after signing contracts and paying hundreds of thousands of dollars for projects to be completed at their homes. One Clayton Construction client, Carol Shaw, says the company started building her family a house about a...
fox7austin.com
Texas Rangers investigating inmate shot, killed by corrections officer in Kyle
KYLE, Texas - The Texas Rangers are investigating the December in-custody death of Hays County inmate Joshua Wright. Wright was shot and killed by a Hays County corrections officer who was guarding him while he received undisclosed medical treatment at Ascension Seton's Kyle hospital. The Hays County Sheriff's Office says...
KTBS
A new Texas bill could extend gun-carrying privileges to public schools
TEXARKANA, Texas – Texas Senate Bill 354 allowing gun-carrying privileges onto public school campuses was filed at the state capital in Austin this week, causing some controversy. The bill offers an expansion from the original 2015 Bill 354 which was passed as the “Campus Carry” law introduced by Sen....
tpr.org
Sudden closure of San Marcos’ only gay bar rattles LGBTQ community
Stonewall Warehouse, the first and only dedicated gay bar in San Marcos, closed its doors Jan. 1. Owner Jamie Frailicks said he felt it was time to move on from Stonewall, but he will continue to operate the downstairs bar, Freddy C's. Former manager Lena Jacobs said it broke her...
Austin couple looking for information on accident that left man with paralysis
AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin couple is looking for any information regarding a crash that left a man with paralysis. On Dec. 26 around 4 p.m., Paul Andrews was riding his motorcycle on Highway 130 in eastern Travis County when he was involved in an accident that resulted in multiple serious injuries, including paralysis below his waist.
TxDOT opens overpass for Williamson County drivers
According to a TxDOT announcement, the overpass starts at Briarwood Drive and lets drivers travel over Chisholm Trail and get to Interstate 35.
MAP: Where have Austin’s homicides occurred in 2023?
KXAN is keeping track of the number of homicides in the City of Austin in 2023. An interactive map shows where those homicides have occurred.
This Texas Highway Is Being Expanded To Hopefully Reduce Congestion
These improvements will hopefully reduce congestion on "one of the top most congested highways" in Texas.
fox7austin.com
Woman found dead in car in South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is investigating its second homicide of 2023 after a woman was found dead in a car in South Austin. Shortly after 8:30 p.m. Jan. 6, Austin police were called to East Stassney Lane between South Congress and I-35. 9-1-1 callers reported hearing gunshots and a car crash.
abc7amarillo.com
Family of woman found dead in Texas remembers her as suspect is in custody
AUSTIN, Texas — The suspect in the death of a young woman in Elgin is in the hospital after a police chase Wednesday. Raul Anthony Caballero was flown to the hospital by helicopter after he crashed in Navasota. The body of his girlfriend, Sofia Vera, was found in Bastrop County on December 30th. The 22-year-old is charged with murder.
wilcosun.com
First baby of the year in Georgetown
St. David's Georgetown Hospital saw its first birth of 2023 on January 1. Baby Deacon Hartman was born to parents Valerie and Bobby at 4:40 a.m. weighing 8 pounds and 11 ounces.
Texas' Bell County sues over Killeen's cannabis decriminalization ballot measure
This appears to be the first lawsuit over Texas' recent ballot initiatives calling for marijuana decriminalization.
Watson reflects on his mayoral campaign: ‘A new beginning’
As Mayor-elect Kirk Watson prepares to assume his third term, he’s chosen to stick to his campaign messaging: He wants to cut down on the red tape involved in the development process, work across the ideological spectrum and play the role of elder statesman for the city. “I want...
Austin Monitor
