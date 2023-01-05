Kentucky 2A Championships Sectional 1 Basketball Tournaments; Defending champion boys start things for Calloway teams tonight at Dixon

Read full article on original website
Related
Murray Ledger & Times
Lakers face Tilghman to repeat as Sectional 1 champs
DIXON — What will be one of the biggest boys basketball showdowns between Region 1 teams so far this season will be played Saturday afternoon well outside of the Purchase Area. Webster County High School will be the site as Calloway County and Paducah Tilghman meet to determine who...
Murray Ledger & Times
Racer women can't match UNI's size in Valley Iowa debut
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — Murray State's first experience with dealing with the Iowa road swing of the Missouri Valley Conference went less than well Friday night. Northern Iowa had the first opportunity to host the Racers and used a significant size advantage to full effect as it had a big edge in the paint and cruised to an easy 81-54 win at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls. The loss dropped the Racers to 9-3 overall as they took their first loss in Valley play, dropping to 2-1 for the year, while UNI remained perfect in Valley play (3-0) and improved to 8-4 overall.
wymt.com
High school basketball scores from around the mountains
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Here are the high school basketball scores from across the mountains on Thursday, January 5, 2023. Magoffin County, 74, Lawrence County, 52, Kentucky 2A Championship Sectional Tournaments. McCreary Central, 71, Whitley County, 66, Kentucky 2A Championship Sectional Tournament. Ashland Blazer, 80, Johnson Central, 50. Betsy Layne,...
Murray Ledger & Times
Racer women make first Iowa swing in Valley play
MURRAY — From the moment Murray State athletics was invited to join the Missouri Valley Conference, one matter has been at the forefront of conversations for seemingly every Racer fan — the added travel that would be required. Specifically, it was two locales on The Valley landscape that...
kentuckytoday.com
Several newspapers with Kentucky Baptist ties cease printing, suspend publication, move online
These appear to be perilous times for many community newspapers in Kentucky. In the last month, several publications have announced they are ending print publication, and three of them have Kentucky Baptist ties. The Radcliff Sentinel in Hardin County is among those ceasing publication. The paper was launched in 1948...
Murray Ledger & Times
Steen: Monday storm response was success
MURRAY – Although the response to Monday’s severe weather wasn’t perfect, Calloway County Emergency Management Director Jeff Steen said he was mostly pleased, with the new storm shelter being deployed and all but one tornado siren being sounded during the riskiest period of the night.
fox56news.com
New MotorMeals program coming to seniors in 5 Kentucky counties
FRENCHBURG, Ky. (FOX 56) — Starting today in five Kentucky counties (Bath, Morgan, Montgomery, Menifee, and Rowan), seniors over 60 will have access to a new food service. Last year, Gateway Area Development District (GADD) handed out 78,000 meals from its centers and home delivery programs. In 2023, they are looking for more, so it is expanding with its MotorMeals program.
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries Jan. 4, 2023
Wilma Carolyn Pace Johnson, 81, died Sunday, Dec. 31, 2022, at her residence in Hardin, Kentucky. Carolyn lived in Houston, Texas, for 28 years before moving back to her birthplace of Hardin, where she lived for 13 years. She was a member of University Church of Christ in Murray. After...
“Most Haunted Road In Kentucky”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re Alone
Kentucky is a state with a rich history and a variety of cultural traditions. From the rolling hills of the Appalachian Mountains to the bustling city streets of Louisville, there are many stories and legends that have been passed down through the generations. Some of these stories involve ghosts, spirits, and other supernatural phenomena, and many people believe that these phenomena can be found on certain roads and highways throughout the state. Here are five of the most haunted roads in Kentucky:
rmef.org
Changes Coming to Kentucky’s 2023 Elk Hunt
The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources released updated information about proposed fish and wildlife-related regulation amendments related to fishing and hunting elk, deer and waterfowl. Those regulations are now in effect after receiving final legislative approval. This administrative regulation codifies the requirements for the elk permit drawing and...
wpsdlocal6.com
First Kentucky Powerball winner of 2023 claims $1 million
LOUISVILLE, KY — A Louisville man’s New Year started off with a bang after he won $1 million in the Monday Powerball drawing. The first Kentucky Powerball winner of the year, who wishes to remain anonymous, called the Kentucky Lottery’s winning numbers hotline Tuesday morning. As he listened to the numbers being called off, he noticed they matched the ones on his ticket. His winning ticket matched the first five white ball numbers but not the Powerball, winning the $1 million prize.
Wave 3
FULL VIDEO: Ky. governor candidate faces criticism after claiming Damar Hamlin died
The owner said the two grew up about a mile away from the new restaurant and hopes it will be a part of Ekoe's legacy. KY congressional views on impasse split down party lines. What does it mean when 20 hard line conservative representatives derail vote after vote for a new Speaker of the House?
wdrb.com
UPDATE | Elderly couple from southern Indiana found after all-night search of 3 counties
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After an all-night search in three counties, an elderly couple from southern Indiana has been found. The Harrison County Sheriff's office posted on social media on Tuesday that Jim and Lena Ferree were found just before 9 a.m. The post did not detail where they were found. It did say the couple was found by, "Chief Brad Rothrock along with a family member and volunteer fireman Jake Gleitz. Great job to everyone who spent the night working diligently."
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Kentucky
Kentucky might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Kentucky.
kyweathercenter.com
Interesting Setup Later Next Week
Good Saturday and welcome to the weekend. The first full weekend of 2023 is off and running with a very weak system impacting a few counties today, with a more important one on Sunday. Looking down the road, a much bigger storm system has the chance to blow up late next week.
wpsdlocal6.com
Murray teenager dies in Graves County single-vehicle crash
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A 17-year-old girl, of Murray, Kentucky, was killed in a single-vehicle car crash on KY 464 and Deward Road in Graves County on Wednesday, Jan. 4. The Graves County Sheriff's Office says at about 9:25 p.m., they were dispatched to the area, about 4 miles east of Mayfield.
This Beautiful Town Has Been Named Kentucky’s Most Underrated
Kentucky is full of great small towns, all of which have their own charm to them. Recently, one Kentucky town was named the most underrated. Can you guess what it is?. When thinking about towns/cities in Kentucky, you might first think of Louisville and Lexington, the two biggest cities with so much to see and do. However, Kentucky has a lot of smaller towns throughout the state that have a lot of interesting aspects to them. Quite frankly, you would be surprised by all of the beautiful and unique places that you could see in some of the smaller towns throughout the state.
WLKY.com
Matt Bevin teases all day he might file to run for Kentucky governor – then doesn’t
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Former Gov. Matt Bevin spent his day hinting at another run in Kentucky. He tweeted teases and even held a press gaggle where he aired many grievances. But alas, he never filed to run. Rumors were swirling that the former Republican governor would try once again,...
WLKY.com
Did you know Kentucky is one of the only places on Earth that has a regular 'moonbow?'
MCCREARY COUNTY, Ky. — There's just something special about seeing a rainbow. But it's even rarer to see one at night. However, in Kentucky, you can see a "moonbow," or a lunar rainbow, pretty regularly. And it's one of only a few places on earth where that happens. The...
Ballot set for May 16 primary election in Kentucky
FRANKFORT — Republican Secretary of State Michael Adams closed the door to the elections office at 4 p.m. Friday, signaling an end for candidates to file for Kentucky’s 2023 elections. No big surprises emerged in the 12-candidate Republican race for governor, although former Republican Gov. Matt Bevin created some suspense by hinting on Twitter that […] The post Ballot set for May 16 primary election in Kentucky appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
Comments / 0