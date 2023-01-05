Read full article on original website
Related
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Friday’s Headlines Want to Feel Safe
To get people on bikes, cities need to protect cyclists. Three of the top four reasons why people don’t ride bikes involve fear of riding in traffic, including drivers’ aggressive behavior and the possibility of getting hit by a car, according to a Melbourne study. (Treehugger) $406 million...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Friday’s Headlines: More Work for Gov. Hochul Edition
Yesterday, we led with Transportation Alternatives’s doorstop of an agenda for Gov. Hochul. Today, brings a more concise wish list from our parent company, Open Plans (read it here). Like TA, Open Plans is pitching Big Ideas and keeping its eyes on multiple bills and proposals at the local,...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Today’s Headlines
BART Delays Continue (SFStandard) Fallen Trees Delay Buses (SFGate) Cable Car Service Suspended (Patch) Central Subway/T-Third Finally Join this Weekend (BayAreaReporter) Cal Colleges Offer Transit (CalMatters) New Bike Rental in the Sunset? (SFStandard) More on Bikes on Bay Bridge (DailyCalifornian) Oakland’s Streets are Flooded (Oaklandside) Major Parks Closed (SFGate)
These Are the Airports You Don't Want to Travel Through During the Holidays
While inflation has caused some people to nix their holiday travel plans and celebrate at home, the holidays are still an extremely busy time for passing through airports, and even though Christmas is just under two weeks away, there have already been reports of snaking lines and missed flights simply because people couldn't get through security fast enough.
Thrillist
JetBlue & American Airlines Just Announced 11 New Routes for 2023
A long list of new flight destinations are about to be served to vacation-hungry Northeasterners. JetBlue and American Airlines just announced a wide variety of new nonstop destinations set to take off from New York's LaGuardia Airport (LGA), Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) and Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) in 2023.
tripsavvy.com
Amtrak's New Airo Fleet Will Transform US Train Travel as We Know It
Railfans, the moment you've been waiting for is finally here: Amtrak just unveiled its newest trains, and they are sure to transform the way we think about train travel in the U.S. Dubbed the Amtrak Airo, the new trains are set to go into service in 2026 and will serve...
Police drain pool at home of missing Massachusetts mom
Authorities who are desperately searching for missing mother Ana Walshe have turned their attentions to the pool behind the former home that she shared with her husband Brian Walshe.
A teacher in Wisconsin who missed her $4,000 honeymoon cruise after Southwest canceled her flight still hasn't gotten her luggage back after 11 days
Andrea Grasenick said she even offered to pick up her two suitcases from the airport after Southwest failed to return them over a week later.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Washington Snubs MassDOT’s Proposed Cape Cod Highway Expansion
On Thursday morning, the U.S. Department of Transportation announced that it would not commit any funding from its new Bridge Investment Grant program for MassDOT’s “Cape Bridges Program,” a $4 billion proposal to widen several highways and intersections in the vicinity of the Cape Cod Canal in Bourne.
AOL Corp
Southwest woes leave thousands of bags lost and left in piles at airports: 'There's nothing we can do'
It's not just thousands of people with canceled Southwest Airlines flights being stranded at airports across the nation, but also thousands of pieces of their checked in luggage – even if the owner never got on a flight. Some passengers said they have been separated from baby gear, medicine...
Thrillist
JetBlue's 'Big Winter Sale' Gets You Flights for $44 If You Book Right Now
Now that the air travel industry's debacle of a holiday season is over, you can comfortably start booking flights again. And as if it were divine timing, JetBlue is launching its "Big Winter Sale," so you can save while doing it too. Now through January 11, you can book cheap...
Passengers say Southwest flew their bags to Denver without them after canceling a Christmas Day flight, report says
Southwest suffered an operational meltdown over the holiday period, leading to thousands of flight cancellations.
Automakers are pouring millions into "flying taxis"
Nobody's putting wings on automobiles, but carmakers have emerged as key partners for a bevy of aviation startups working on electric "air taxis." Why it matters: It's a critical time for the emerging urban air mobility sector. Several leading developers of electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft are aiming...
What Are the 7 Biggest Airports in the World?
Many air travelers have experienced the less-than-ideal scenario of needing to make a quick transfer to a connecting flight, only to discover that the next gate appears to be in a different county. Perhaps it only feels that far away, but changing planes at a major airport can certainly help a person get their daily steps in. And sometimes those daily steps take the form of frantically running through some of the world's busiest airports, such as Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International.
abovethelaw.com
Grab Your Popcorn, The Class Action Suits Against Southwest Have Begun
I used to think that the worst part of flying was waiting around at that luggage carousel after you land. No one is there is there because they want to be, it’s because they have to be. You either take pride in having the foresight to differentiate your luggage from everyone else’s or kick yourself in the shins for not making your blue-jeans ass suitcase any different from everyone else’s standard issue. But after learning that Southwest’s fuck-up made thousands of people miss holiday time with their family, I now know that there are worse flight outcomes than waiting for luggage. We will surely hear a bunch of them after these class action suits get underway. Told you they were coming. From Corporate Counsel:
thesource.com
Woman Calls Out United Airlines for Baggage Misinformation
Trouble with checked luggage at the airport is a headache that is becoming increasingly unavoidable. Valerie Szybala, a disinformation researcher from Washington D.C., received her lost luggage nearly six days after the airline told her that the bag was safely at its distribution center. During those days, Szybala tracked the luggage as it journeyed to local malls and McDonald’s.
Report: The T is feuding with the company that makes its trains, and it’s getting ugly
The company making new Red and Orange Line cars has let quality management lapse, the T said in a recent letter. Days before pulling several Orange Line cars out of service over an electrical issue, the MBTA accused its railcar manufacturer of letting quality management lapse and delaying the rollout of hundreds of new trains.
Friday flight cancellations top 3,700, disrupting holiday travel
Winter weather continues to disrupt holiday travel across the United States on Friday, leaving travelers facing delays and cancellations during one of the busiest times of the year. More than 3,700 Friday flights have already been canceled as of 11 a.m. ET, after nearly 2,700 cancellations on Thursday, according to...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
BREAKING: Cement Truck Driver Fatally Strikes Woman on Citi Bike in Astoria
A trucker fatally struck a woman riding a Citi Bike in Astoria on Thursday evening, the fourth cyclist to be killed in the western Queens neighborhood in less than three years, according to officials. The cement truck driver heading east on 24th Avenue and made a right turn onto 29th...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Weekend Roundup: Central Subway/T-Third Link to Open, S.F. Fire Dept. Endangers Cyclists
Here are a few Streetsblog news nuggets to start the first weekend of 2023. SFMTA started operating the Central Subway from Chinatown to 4th and Brannan in November, on weekends only. Saturday, at long last, the line will start full operations, from Chinatown all the way to Sunnydale. This will connect Visitacion Valley and Bayview neighborhoods directly with Chinatown. From a release from D-10 Supervisor Shamann Walton’s office:
Comments / 0