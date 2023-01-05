ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Friday’s Headlines Want to Feel Safe

To get people on bikes, cities need to protect cyclists. Three of the top four reasons why people don’t ride bikes involve fear of riding in traffic, including drivers’ aggressive behavior and the possibility of getting hit by a car, according to a Melbourne study. (Treehugger) $406 million...
Friday’s Headlines: More Work for Gov. Hochul Edition

Yesterday, we led with Transportation Alternatives’s doorstop of an agenda for Gov. Hochul. Today, brings a more concise wish list from our parent company, Open Plans (read it here). Like TA, Open Plans is pitching Big Ideas and keeping its eyes on multiple bills and proposals at the local,...
Today’s Headlines

BART Delays Continue (SFStandard) Fallen Trees Delay Buses (SFGate) Cable Car Service Suspended (Patch) Central Subway/T-Third Finally Join this Weekend (BayAreaReporter) Cal Colleges Offer Transit (CalMatters) New Bike Rental in the Sunset? (SFStandard) More on Bikes on Bay Bridge (DailyCalifornian) Oakland’s Streets are Flooded (Oaklandside) Major Parks Closed (SFGate)
Thrillist

JetBlue & American Airlines Just Announced 11 New Routes for 2023

A long list of new flight destinations are about to be served to vacation-hungry Northeasterners. JetBlue and American Airlines just announced a wide variety of new nonstop destinations set to take off from New York's LaGuardia Airport (LGA), Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) and Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) in 2023.
Washington Snubs MassDOT’s Proposed Cape Cod Highway Expansion

On Thursday morning, the U.S. Department of Transportation announced that it would not commit any funding from its new Bridge Investment Grant program for MassDOT’s “Cape Bridges Program,” a $4 billion proposal to widen several highways and intersections in the vicinity of the Cape Cod Canal in Bourne.
Thrillist

JetBlue's 'Big Winter Sale' Gets You Flights for $44 If You Book Right Now

Now that the air travel industry's debacle of a holiday season is over, you can comfortably start booking flights again. And as if it were divine timing, JetBlue is launching its "Big Winter Sale," so you can save while doing it too. Now through January 11, you can book cheap...
Axios

Automakers are pouring millions into "flying taxis"

Nobody's putting wings on automobiles, but carmakers have emerged as key partners for a bevy of aviation startups working on electric "air taxis." Why it matters: It's a critical time for the emerging urban air mobility sector. Several leading developers of electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft are aiming...
HowStuffWorks

What Are the 7 Biggest Airports in the World?

Many air travelers have experienced the less-than-ideal scenario of needing to make a quick transfer to a connecting flight, only to discover that the next gate appears to be in a different county. Perhaps it only feels that far away, but changing planes at a major airport can certainly help a person get their daily steps in. And sometimes those daily steps take the form of frantically running through some of the world's busiest airports, such as Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International.
abovethelaw.com

Grab Your Popcorn, The Class Action Suits Against Southwest Have Begun

I used to think that the worst part of flying was waiting around at that luggage carousel after you land. No one is there is there because they want to be, it’s because they have to be. You either take pride in having the foresight to differentiate your luggage from everyone else’s or kick yourself in the shins for not making your blue-jeans ass suitcase any different from everyone else’s standard issue. But after learning that Southwest’s fuck-up made thousands of people miss holiday time with their family, I now know that there are worse flight outcomes than waiting for luggage. We will surely hear a bunch of them after these class action suits get underway. Told you they were coming. From Corporate Counsel:
thesource.com

Woman Calls Out United Airlines for Baggage Misinformation

Trouble with checked luggage at the airport is a headache that is becoming increasingly unavoidable. Valerie Szybala, a disinformation researcher from Washington D.C., received her lost luggage nearly six days after the airline told her that the bag was safely at its distribution center. During those days, Szybala tracked the luggage as it journeyed to local malls and McDonald’s.
The Crusader Newspaper

Friday flight cancellations top 3,700, disrupting holiday travel

Winter weather continues to disrupt holiday travel across the United States on Friday, leaving travelers facing delays and cancellations during one of the busiest times of the year. More than 3,700 Friday flights have already been canceled as of 11 a.m. ET, after nearly 2,700 cancellations on Thursday, according to...
Weekend Roundup: Central Subway/T-Third Link to Open, S.F. Fire Dept. Endangers Cyclists

Here are a few Streetsblog news nuggets to start the first weekend of 2023. SFMTA started operating the Central Subway from Chinatown to 4th and Brannan in November, on weekends only. Saturday, at long last, the line will start full operations, from Chinatown all the way to Sunnydale. This will connect Visitacion Valley and Bayview neighborhoods directly with Chinatown. From a release from D-10 Supervisor Shamann Walton’s office:
