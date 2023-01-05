Read full article on original website
U.S. DOJ to seize $465 million of Robinhood shares tied to Bankman-Fried
Jan 4 (Reuters) - U.S. prosecutors are in the process of seizing shares of Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD.O) tied to Sam Bankman-Fried, who has been charged with fraud in the collapse of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange, a U.S. attorney told a judge on Wednesday.
theblock.co
Bankman-Fried tells FTX debtors to leave his Robinhood shares alone
FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried has filed a court action seeking to block debtors from taking control over his $450 million stake in brokerage Robinhood. The disgraced exchange boss says the shares do not belong to any of the FTX-related entities now in bankruptcy proceedings. FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried has filed...
Sam Bankman-Fried’s lawyers just filed a claim to keep his $450 million in Robinhood shares, arguing he needs them for legal fees
The disgraced crypto founder, once worth $26.5 billion, said he only has $100,000 in his bank account.
abovethelaw.com
Florida Attorney Used Proceeds Of COVID Loan Scam To Pay Trump Golf Club
Florida attorney Derek Acree was sentenced to 41 months in prison for a scheme where he, and at least one co-conspirator, filed fraudulent COVID loan (Economic Injury Disaster loans and Paycheck Protection Program loans) applications for $1.6 million. Of that total, authorities say Acree kept ~$870,000 for his personal use.
IRS Forced to Investigate Own Employees Amid $1,000,000 Dollar Covid Theft Shopping Scheme
The Internal Revenue Service is responsible for ensuring that everyone pays their fair share of taxes and penalizing those who commit tax fraud. However, a recent incident is forcing them to investigate their own employees.
Brazil store clerk who claims George Santos stole $1,300 brands him ‘a professional liar’
The man who says he received forged checks from Congressman-elect George Santos when he was working as a store clerk in Brazil is speaking to reporters and accusing the Republican politician of being a “professional liar”.Mr Santos was supposed to be sworn in this week as he begins a two-year term in the House of Representatives; that ceremony, like all other House business, has been delayed as the chamber’s GOP caucus remains unable to coalesce around a choice for speaker of the House.But that’s the least of his problems: Mr Santos stands at the centre of a whirlwind of...
The US Citizenship and Immigration Service Wants to Hike Fees So It Can Process More Applications from Migrants
On Jan. 3, 2023, the USCIS (U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Service) said it needs more money to hire more people and Congress isn't giving it the money, so it is proposing to hike its fees.
US Virgin Islands Attorney General FIRED After Suing JPMorgan Chase, Accusing Bank Of 'Facilitating' Jeffrey Epstein Abuse
US Virgin Islands Attorney General Denise George was fired after suing JPMorgan Chase for allegedly "turning a blind eye" to Jeffrey Epstein's sex crimes as he owned a private island in the territory where he abused underage girls. RadarOnline.com can confirm that George accused JPMorgan of "knowingly providing and pulling the levers through which [Epstein's] recruiters and victims were paid.""Human trafficking was the principal business of the accounts Epstein maintained at JPMorgan," she stated in the complaint, which alleged the financial giant concealed "wire and cash transactions that raised suspicion of a criminal enterprise whose currency was the sexual servitude"...
A judge just blocked Sam Bankman-Fried from accessing FTX and Alameda funds days after reports of transactions from crypto wallets previously associated with him
Bankman-Fried tweeted on Dec. 30 that he was not behind the transfers, but federal prosecutors are reportedly looking into the transactions.
Florida Attorney General meets rejection after effort to block Zeigler DNA testing
The Florida Supreme Court on Thursday rejected an emergency appeal from Attorney General Ashley Moody’s office to stop DNA testing of evidence in the case of Tommy Zeigler, who has lived on Florida’s death row for more than 46 years. In December, attorneys for Zeigler shipped more than...
dallasexpress.com
Millions Embezzled from Dallas Family
A woman from Texas has pleaded guilty to embezzling millions of dollars from the Dallas family that employed her. Barbara Chalmers, 74, embezzled at least $29 million from the family of the late James M. Collins, a businessman and U.S. congressman, according to the Department of Justice. Collins served in Congress from 1968 to 1983, Bloomberg reported. The firm Collins Capital Investments was founded by two of his children, Dorothy Collins Weaver and Michael James Collins.
Former Arkansas judge facing federal charges
(The Center Square) - Former Monroe County District Court Judge Thomas David Carruth is facing a long list of federal charges for allegedly soliciting sex from the girlfriend of a defendant. Carruth, 63, was arrested Thursday, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice. The former Arkansas...
US settles with Mexican man arrested despite DACA status
SEATTLE (AP) — A Mexican man who was arrested by U.S. immigration agents in 2017 despite his participation in a program designed to protect those brought to the U.S. illegally as children will be allowed to remain in the country for at least the next four years under a settlement with the Justice Department.
JPMorgan must face lawsuit by Ray-Ban maker over $272 million cybertheft
NEW YORK, Jan 5 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) was ordered by a New York judge to face a lawsuit by the French maker of Ray-Ban sunglasses, which said cybercriminals withdrew $272 million from its New York account after the bank ignored "red flags" of suspicious activity.
crowdfundinsider.com
Sorry. You Put Money Into Celsius Earn, You Gave it Away. Court Ruling Crushes Hopes of Impacted Investors
Celsius Network, once a high-flying digital asset platform that promised incredible returns for its investors, is meandering its way through the bankruptcy process as the platform collapsed last year. Yesterday, the courts published an Opinion that Celsius Earn investors will not like. Last June, Celsius announced that it was halting...
Elon Musk says Twitter staff 'error' led to hiring Perkins Coie law firm
Jan 6 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc CEO Elon Musk said in an email to Reuters on Friday that hiring law firm Perkins Coie to defend the company in a California federal lawsuit this week was a mistake it would not make again.
Doctors' 'pill mill' convictions partially tossed after U.S. Supreme Court ruling
Jan 5 (Reuters) - A federal appeals court on Thursday overturned key parts of the convictions of two Alabama doctors accused of running a massive "pill mill" after the U.S. Supreme Court in June made it harder to prosecute physicians for illegally prescribing addictive drugs like opioids.
forkast.news
Crypto exchange Huobi latest firm to slash staff: Reuters
Seychelles-based crypto exchange company Huobi plans to lay off about 20% of its staff, according to a Friday report from Reuters. The layoffs will not be immediate but are necessary due to the current state of the crypto bear market, Huobi told Reuters. The company’s statement reportedly confirmed an earlier...
wealthinsidermag.com
Unreported Transactions Linked to Disgraced FTX Co-Founder Revealed by Onchain Investigation
According to onchain research, wallets connected to Sam Bankman-Fried, the disgraced co-founder of FTX, transferred a significant number of previously unreported transactions across various blockchains. The transfers were discovered by Conor Grogan, a director at Coinbase, and while most of the transactions took place on Dec. 28, there was some recent activity in the first few days of the new year.
forkast.news
SEC objects to Binance’s US$1 bln deal to buy Voyager Digital’s assets
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has objected to Binance’s U.S. affiliate’s proposed US$1 billion purchase of bankrupt crypto lender Voyager Digital’s assets. Fast facts. The SEC made a “limited objection” in a court filing on Wednesday, saying that the purchase agreement lacked details of Binance’s...
