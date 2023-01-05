ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

theblock.co

Bankman-Fried tells FTX debtors to leave his Robinhood shares alone

FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried has filed a court action seeking to block debtors from taking control over his $450 million stake in brokerage Robinhood. The disgraced exchange boss says the shares do not belong to any of the FTX-related entities now in bankruptcy proceedings. FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried has filed...
abovethelaw.com

Florida Attorney Used Proceeds Of COVID Loan Scam To Pay Trump Golf Club

Florida attorney Derek Acree was sentenced to 41 months in prison for a scheme where he, and at least one co-conspirator, filed fraudulent COVID loan (Economic Injury Disaster loans and Paycheck Protection Program loans) applications for $1.6 million. Of that total, authorities say Acree kept ~$870,000 for his personal use.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Brazil store clerk who claims George Santos stole $1,300 brands him ‘a professional liar’

The man who says he received forged checks from Congressman-elect George Santos when he was working as a store clerk in Brazil is speaking to reporters and accusing the Republican politician of being a “professional liar”.Mr Santos was supposed to be sworn in this week as he begins a two-year term in the House of Representatives; that ceremony, like all other House business, has been delayed as the chamber’s GOP caucus remains unable to coalesce around a choice for speaker of the House.But that’s the least of his problems: Mr Santos stands at the centre of a whirlwind of...
WASHINGTON STATE
RadarOnline

US Virgin Islands Attorney General FIRED After Suing JPMorgan Chase, Accusing Bank Of 'Facilitating' Jeffrey Epstein Abuse

US Virgin Islands Attorney General Denise George was fired after suing JPMorgan Chase for allegedly "turning a blind eye" to Jeffrey Epstein's sex crimes as he owned a private island in the territory where he abused underage girls. RadarOnline.com can confirm that George accused JPMorgan of "knowingly providing and pulling the levers through which [Epstein's] recruiters and victims were paid.""Human trafficking was the principal business of the accounts Epstein maintained at JPMorgan," she stated in the complaint, which alleged the financial giant concealed "wire and cash transactions that raised suspicion of a criminal enterprise whose currency was the sexual servitude"...
dallasexpress.com

Millions Embezzled from Dallas Family

A woman from Texas has pleaded guilty to embezzling millions of dollars from the Dallas family that employed her. Barbara Chalmers, 74, embezzled at least $29 million from the family of the late James M. Collins, a businessman and U.S. congressman, according to the Department of Justice. Collins served in Congress from 1968 to 1983, Bloomberg reported. The firm Collins Capital Investments was founded by two of his children, Dorothy Collins Weaver and Michael James Collins.
DALLAS, TX
The Center Square

Former Arkansas judge facing federal charges

(The Center Square) - Former Monroe County District Court Judge Thomas David Carruth is facing a long list of federal charges for allegedly soliciting sex from the girlfriend of a defendant. Carruth, 63, was arrested Thursday, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice. The former Arkansas...
MONROE COUNTY, AR
forkast.news

Crypto exchange Huobi latest firm to slash staff: Reuters

Seychelles-based crypto exchange company Huobi plans to lay off about 20% of its staff, according to a Friday report from Reuters. The layoffs will not be immediate but are necessary due to the current state of the crypto bear market, Huobi told Reuters. The company’s statement reportedly confirmed an earlier...
wealthinsidermag.com

Unreported Transactions Linked to Disgraced FTX Co-Founder Revealed by Onchain Investigation

According to onchain research, wallets connected to Sam Bankman-Fried, the disgraced co-founder of FTX, transferred a significant number of previously unreported transactions across various blockchains. The transfers were discovered by Conor Grogan, a director at Coinbase, and while most of the transactions took place on Dec. 28, there was some recent activity in the first few days of the new year.
FLORIDA STATE
forkast.news

SEC objects to Binance’s US$1 bln deal to buy Voyager Digital’s assets

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has objected to Binance’s U.S. affiliate’s proposed US$1 billion purchase of bankrupt crypto lender Voyager Digital’s assets. Fast facts. The SEC made a “limited objection” in a court filing on Wednesday, saying that the purchase agreement lacked details of Binance’s...
TEXAS STATE

