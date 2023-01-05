ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Number of US children who accidentally ate cannabis rose by 1,375% in last five years

By Maya Yang
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GwYQO_0k41p9uH00
Thailand loosens regulations on the use of cannabis<br>epa09816676 Hemp flavored jelly and cannabis-infused edible products for sale are seen displayed at Treekings OG cannabis edibles company in Bangkok, Thailand, 09 February 2022 (issued 11 March 2022). Thailand in 2018 became the first nation to legalize cannabis for medical use in Southeast Asia, a region with some of the world's harshest drugs laws. Thai authorities went a step further this year by removing cannabis and hemp from the country's list of narcotics, a historic move that ended decades of prohibition, allowing people to grow the plant for personal consumption that has been used in traditional medicine and cuisine. Recreational use will, however, remain banned as extracts of cannabis which contain more than 0.2 percent by weight of THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol), the main psychoactive compound found in marijuana, will still be illegal. EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET Photograph: Rungroj Yongrit/EPA

The number of young children accidentally ingesting marijuana in the US has rocketed by 1,375% in the last five years, a new report reveals.

The report , released on Tuesday in the journal Pediatrics, examined findings from the National Poison Data System on pediatric exposure to edible cannabis products in children younger than six years old from 2017 to 2021.

Related: New York’s first legal dispensary for recreational marijuana opens doors

The report found 7,043 exposures, signifying a “consistent increase” with the “potential for significant toxicity”.

In 2017, 207 cases of accidental marijuana ingestion were reported. In 2021, there were 3,054, an increase by more than 1,000%.

The majority of the reports, 97.7%, occurred in residential settings. Among such cases, 90.7% were at the child’s own residence and 6.4% were reported at other residences.

According to the report, 22.7% of cases resulted in admittance to hospital. Among those, 8.1% were admitted to critical care and 14.6% to non-critical care.

“There was a significant increase in both ICU [intensive care unit] and non-ICU admissions, whereas the number of patients treated and released decreased when comparing the pre-Covid years (2017–2019) to the Covid years (2020–2021),” the report said.

“Major and moderate effects also significantly increased during the pre-pandemic years compared with the two years during the pandemic.”

Children who consume marijuana may experience problems including difficulty walking or sitting up, as well as a hard time breathing, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warns .

According to the study, 70% of cases followed a known outcome, with some degree of central nervous system depression. Other recorded clinical effects included ataxia or poor muscle control, agitation, confusion, tremor and seizures.

Children younger than one year old made up 1.9% of reported cases. Children between one and two made up 14.9% of the cases. Children between two and three and those between three and four years old comprised 27.7% and 24.6% of the cases respectively. Children who were four or five years old made up 18% and those between five and six 12.7%.

The study’s lead author, Marit Tweet, an emergency medicine doctor at SIU Medicine in Springfield, Illinois, said she was most concerned about accidental ingestion in children aged five and younger.

“This age group accounts for about 40% of all calls to poison centers nationally,” Tweet told NPR . “They can get into things, and you can’t really rationalize with them” about the dangers of accidental ingestion, she added.

“They think it looks like candy, and maybe, they just want to eat it,” Tweet said, referring to marijuana edibles created to resemble sweets.

The increase in accidental pediatric marijuana consumption comes as cannabis products become more widely available with more states legalizing medical and recreational marijuana use.

According to state and nationwide census data cited in the Pediatrics report, the number of Americans with access to legal recreational cannabis rose from 68.9 million in 2017 to 134.4 million in 2021 – a 95% increase.

Comments / 1

Related
The Hill

Study: 1 in 4 adults with chronic pain turning to cannabis

More than a quarter of U.S. adults suffering from chronic pain have turned to using cannabis to manage their discomfort, according to a new study published in JAMA Open Network. Researchers at Michigan Medicine surveyed 1,661 adults last spring with chronic pain who lived in one of the 36 states with active medical cannabis programs…
CALIFORNIA STATE
Healthline

As Legal Cannabis Expands, More Kids Are Getting Sick From Edibles

As more U.S. states legalize marijuana, products like cannabis edibles are becoming readily available. A new study reports U.S. poison control centers recorded more than 7,000 cases of children ages 6 and younger who accidentally consumed cannabis edibles from 2017 to 2021. Parents, caregivers, and concerned adults with access to...
COLORADO STATE
Vice

This Guy Plans to Open a Store That Sells Heroin, Meth, and Crack

A Vancouver man is planning to open what would be Canada’s first store that sells heroin, cocaine, meth, MDMA, and other drugs as a way to reduce the rising number of deaths stemming from the overdose crisis. Jerry Martin, 51, wants to open the brick-and-mortar shop by the end...
Fatherly

THC Drinks Will Soon Be Everywhere. Here Are 8 To Know About.

As cannabis becomes more mainstream, the ways in which it can be consumed will only become more varied. One of the latest trends is THC-infused beverages. They’re being touted as a new and casual way to consume that offer precise dosing in a form that is more socially adaptable than smoking, and more predictable than that batch of brownies your buddy whipped up. The drinks are also a natural progression of cannabis products in the culinary and mixology space, and the growing popularity of non-alcoholic alternatives. THC drinks come in many forms, including seltzers, ciders, wines, aperitifs, and ready-to-drink canned cocktails – so if you enjoy THC, they might be worth a try.
COLORADO STATE
Westword

Ask a Stoner: What Happened to the Quality of Medical Marijuana?

Dear Stoner: Medical weed used to be the good stuff, but now I feel like it's on par with the recreational side, at best. Most of the time, the selection and quality are worse. What happened?. Brenda. Dear Brenda: Capitalism happened. Medical marijuana in Colorado isn't dead, but it almost...
COLORADO STATE
KTLA

DEA seizes enough fentanyl that had potential to ‘kill every American’ in 2022

U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration officials seized more than 379 million deadly doses of fentanyl this year, which they say was enough to potentially kill every American. The seizures included 50.6 million fentanyl-laced fake prescription pills and more than 10,000 pounds of fentanyl powder. “These seizures – enough deadly doses of fentanyl to kill every American […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
102.5 The Bone

Here are some of the major new laws that go into effect in 2023

NEW YORK — With a new year comes a host of new laws and regulations in states and cities across the country. Residents and business leaders will have to abide by some major changes to their current policies following laws passed by state legislatures and ballot measures approved by voters. These laws deal with issues like raising the minimum wage, improving workplace pay transparency and legalizing marijuana.
COLORADO STATE
labroots.com

How Cannabis Affects the Aging Process

The way our brains work changes as we age. However, there is now increasing evidence to support that cannabis positively alters brain functions that typically decline as we get older. One study found that adults over 60 who used cannabis at least once a week had stronger communications between three...
Bridget Mulroy

Smoking Marijuana: Health Risks & Benefits Uncovered

Health risks and benefits of smoking marijuana.Photo by(@LPETTET/iStock) Two independent studies published recently by the National Library of Medicine expose the oral health risks and benefits associated with smoking marijuana. Up until recently, not much was known since studies couldn’t be conducted while marijuana was illegal. As states have loosened up restrictions around cannabis’ legality, it has been explored much more deeply.
New York Post

Fentanyl is now ‘integrated’ into our lives, thanks to our open southern border and progressive fads

New York’s — and America’s — No. 1 public health crisis has officially gotten worse: 60% of all fake prescription drug pills seized in the US in 2022 contained fentanyl. That’s up from 40% in 2021.  Per federal data, the drug is involved in almost two-thirds of the roughly 102,000 annual overdose deaths nationwide. In the city, it’s over 80% of more than 2,800 OD fatalities for the latest 12 months on record, up 125% since 2016. The national increase of 75% since 2016 has helped drive American life expectancy down to its lowest level in 25 years.  This is a catastrophe,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Guardian

The Guardian

546K+
Followers
125K+
Post
264M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy