7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From RockfordTed RiversRockford, IL
57-Year-Old Jeep Factory Indefinitely Closing in 2023. Cherokee Model Reportedly May Be Discontinued.Joel EisenbergBelvidere, IL
River ice jams are possible across parts of Northern Illinois following the cold surgeLimitless Production Group LLCIllinois State
Police arrest Rockford man with no driver’s license going 116 mph
OGLE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Police in Ogle County arrested Christopher Canales, 21, of Rockford, after he was reportedly caught going 116 mph on I-39 without a driver’s license. The Ogle County Sheriff’s Office said deputies stopped Canales on I-39 near Route 64 on Monday. The speed limit on I-39 is 70 mph He was […]
Pedestrian hit by school bus in downtown Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A pedestrian was struck by a school bus in downtown Rockford on Wednesday. According to Rockford Police, the crash happened at the intersection of Jefferson and Winnebago around 10:30 a.m. The victim was said to have suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash but was taken to a local hospital. Police have […]
24-Year-Old Rockford Woman Killed in Head-On Collision Identified
The Winnebago County Coroner's Office has revealed the identity of a woman killed in a head-on collision in Rockford this past Friday evening (1/6). The accident occurred near the area of Springfield Road and Safford Avenue on the city's northwest side around 6:15 pm Friday when a pickup truck driven by a 32-year-old man apparently crossed the center line.
63-Year-Old Woman Dead After Shooting At Illinois Meat Shop
Rockford Police are investigating a Wednesday evening (1/11) shooting that left one woman dead at a local butcher shop, according to a post from RPD on their Twitter page. Just before 4 pm today (Wednesday), the Rockford Police Department reported the shooting investigation was underway at Pinnon Meats on North Court Street at Fulton and asked the public to stay away from the area.
Woman critically injured in shooting at Pinnon Foods
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are investigating a shooting at Pinnon’s grocery store on N. Court Street on Wednesday. Officers were called to the 2300 block of N. Court around 3:30 p.m. where an adult woman was said to have suffered life-threatening injuries. Police have asked the public to avoid the area. DEVELOPING…
Family continues search for Wisconsin man who fled traffic stop
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A father of three is missing after running away from a traffic stop in Wisconsin.His family said he was scared and they're afraid because it's been nearly two months since he took off.Loved ones are confused why a police department 45 minutes away from the scene is in charge.Morning Insider Lauren Victory dug into the case.On the side of the highway, Christopher Miller's family has been searching for clues.They've been out at the site in rural Wisconsin weekend after weekend since Nov. 19."Ain't no way you're gonna tell me he vanished into thin air," said Tammy...
Pickup truck driver crosses center line, kills woman in Rockford crash
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A woman was killed Friday after her car was hit by a pickup truck that crossed the center line, authorities said. According to the Rockford Police Department, the crash happened at 6:15 p.m. at Springfield Avenue and Safford Road. Police said the pickup was driven by a 32-year-old man, but his […]
Rockford man, charged with attempted murder of cop, to enter plea
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — One of three local men accused of opening fire on an undercover police officer is scheduled to enter a plea in a Winnebago County Court on Tuesday. Jade Carter, 19, is charged with two counts of attempted murder and a single count of aggravated discharge of a firearm, allegations that stem from […]
Trial begins for Rockford man accused of killing rapper, ‘Pair A Dice’
UPDATE: Because of illness, the trial of Eric. L. Brown has been rescheduled. Court officials told Eyewitness News on Monday that a status hearing is set for Jan. 17, and that jury selection will begin on Jan. 23 in Courtroom 316 at the Winnebago County Courthouse. ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Jury selection in the trial of […]
WSPY NEWS
Oswego man charged with DUI after crash
Oswego police on Friday arrested 50-year-old James R. Neff, of Oswego, following a crash in the area of Douglas Road and Bluegrass Parkway. It happened just after 11 Friday morning. Neff was first transported to Rush Copley Hospital in Aurora and was later taken into custody by police. The driver...
nbc15.com
Janesville PD confirms man’s death after he was found unresponsive
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A man has died after being found unresponsive at a Janesville park, located near the Rock River, the city’s police department confirmed. In a news release, the Janesville Police Department reported officers were called around 6:30 p.m. to the 200 block of North Main Street at Volunteer Park for a man down after two people saw him sleeping on a wall in the park and said he was unresponsive.
Police find teen lying in Rockford road after Friday morning shooting
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say officers found a 17-year-old boy lying in the street after being shot in the torso early Friday morning. According to police, the shooting happened in the 1100 block of Irving Avenue around 1:50 a.m. The teen was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition, police said.
Rockford house goes up in flames
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford house went up in flames Sunday morning. Firefighters responded to a house in the 600 block of Island Avenue around 9:02 a.m., according to the Rockford Fire Department. They found smoke showing from the residence when they arrived. All occupants were out of the home. Units deployed a hose […]
nbc15.com
Janesville Police searching for illegal dumping suspects
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Janesville police are searching for two suspects who left a couch behind a business last Friday, Dec. 30. The two left the couch behind a business on W. Court St, forcing the owner to pay for the cleanup and proper disposal of the furniture. Police said...
Rockford man charged with strangling a child in public
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have arrested Ronald Baldwin, 61, who is accused of strangling and battering a child in public. According to police, a report of child abuse was filed on Friday, October 21st, 2022. Investigators learned that the abuse reportedly happened in the 200 block of South Central Avenue, near Ellis Elementary […]
Rockford’s Package Thieves Do Most Of Their Stealing On These 2 Days
Package theft, in the form of swiping stuff from front porches is big business, and it's getting bigger every year as more and more of us are doing our shopping online. A new study shows that two days of the week in particular are the most active for porch pirates.
Bizarre Video of Sideways Car in Illinois Has Us All Confused
If you think you've witnessed the most ridiculous things while driving, wait until you see this video of an Illinois driver taking a joyride down Perryville Road in Rockford. I was scrolling through my friends' Snapchat stories and my friend, Quincy, posted a video of a car in front of her literally gliding sideways down Perryville.
Three arrested as part of Dixon Police investigation
DIXON, Ill. (WTVO) — Three people have been arrested by Dixon Police during a search of a house, resulting in charges for weapons and methamphetamine. According to police, officers began an investigation into Scott Vue, 45, on January 5th. Vue was a felon known to police, and was reportedly caught in possession of a firearm, […]
Rockford Police uncover weapons cache and drugs, 20-year-old arrested
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say they found a weapons cache and several pounds of marijuana Wednesday, leading to the arrest of 20-year-old Jorge Herrera-Avila. According to police, officers responded to a report of domestic disturbance and shots fired in the 600 block of 12th Street around 7:40 p.m. Police said no one answered […]
Intoxicated, armed driver flees from Rockford Police, hits pedestrian at gas station
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police arrested Nathan Batson, 43, after he allegedly fled from a police traffic stop at high speed and crashed into a pedestrian at a gas station on Auburn Street. According to police, on Friday, December 30th, officers tried to stop Batson’s vehicle at the intersection of N. Rockton and Auburn […]
