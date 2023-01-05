ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5ny.com

Boy beaten unconscious in NYC sneaker robbery

NEW YORK - A 16-year-old boy was beaten into unconsciousness on a Manhattan street by a group who stole his Air Jordan sneakers. The NYPD says it happened around 9:15 p.m. last Saturday in front of a McDonald's at 3543 Broadway in Hamilton Heights. The group walked up to the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

NYPD: 4 suspects sold undercover NYPD officers 50 guns in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - Four suspects have been charged with trafficking more than 50 guns in Brooklyn - some sold steps from churches and schools. The feds say the suspects were part of a major gun trafficking ring in Brooklyn. A NYCHA development in the Canarsi section of Brooklyn was quiet Wednesday, but according to prosecutors it was the favorite marketplace of a local gun trafficking gang that sold guns and drugs to undercover cops. "The defendants sold the NYPD undercover officer over 50 guns," said Brooklyn U.S. attorney Breon Peace. Prosecutors said two of the defendants bought the guns in Virginia. They were then...
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

Woman injured in violent attack on NYC street

NEW YORK - A woman was left with a fractured foot and finder, missing hair, and bruised after being attacked by a man in Manhattan. The NYPD says it happened about 4:16 p.m. last Sunday in the area of Greenwich Street and Park Place in Tribeca. The man simply walked...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bronx.com

NYC Department Of Homeless Services Employee, Tonya Simmons, 47, Arrested

On Monday, January 09, 2023, at 2124 hours, the following 47-year-old female off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 48th Precinct in the Bronx. Arrested:. Tonya Simmons. NYC Department of Homeless Services. Charges:. menacing;. criminal possession of a weapon. The investigation remains ongoing.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

NYPD seeking couple wanted for indecent act on MTA bus

NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department is asking the public today for assistance in identifying and finding a couple wanted for performing a lewd act aboard a New York City MTA bus in December. Police are once again asking the public to assist in identifying them. The couple who were aboard an MTA bus in New York City last engaging in a lewd kast month is now being sought by detectives with the NYPD’s 104th Precinct after it was learned a juvenile witness observed them. According to police, on December 16th, the couple engaged in a The post NYPD seeking couple wanted for indecent act on MTA bus appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

VIDEO: Smash-and-grab robbers snag $2M in jewels at NYC store

NEW YORK - Masked thieves made off with up to $2 million in jewelry in a quick smash-and-grab robbery at a high-end Brooklyn boutique. The trio went into Facets Jewelry in the Park Slope neighborhood on Sunday afternoon. A video showed one of them smashing display cases with hammers as...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

What are the green lanterns outside NYPD precincts?

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Though police in New York City are committed to using the latest technology to fight crime, a feature at the front doors of NYPD precincts dates back centuries.  Visitors to precincts may notice lights covered in green glass outside. Their use dates back to the 1650s, before New York City was […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

NYC school custodian arrested for public lewdness

NEW YORK, NY – A New York City Public Schools custodian has been arrested by officers from the 107th Precinct in Queens. Officials have charged 37-year-old Alan Fung with public lewdness and acting in a manner injurious to a child less than 17-years-old. The details of Fung’s actions and charges were not released by the NYPD at this time. The post NYC school custodian arrested for public lewdness appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

NYPD probing Crown Heights hit-and-run as possible hate crime

NEW YORK -- A frightening hit-and-run in Brooklyn is now being investigated as a possible hate crime.Police hope the graphic video of the incident will help track down the driver.Police say a 55-year-old man was hit by someone driving a Mercedes Benz on Friday afternoon at Union Street and Albany Avenue in Crown Heights.The victim is in stable condition and is expected to be okay.CBS2 spoke to the victim's friend, a local rabbi who believes the incident was intentional."This was a vicious assault, a horrific attack on a father, a grandfather, a prominent New Yorker," said Rabbi Yaacov Behrman of the Jewish Future Alliance.He went on to say that even though the victim is stable, he has a long recovery ahead of him.
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy