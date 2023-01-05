Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fresh food at a hotel housing migrants is thrown in the trash because migrants won't eat itAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
In Queens, An NYPD officer jumped from a building and took his own life.Newsing the StatesNew York City, NY
Row NYC Hotel throws away 'tons' of food every day because migrants housed there won't eat it, taxpayers foot the billAmarie M.New York City, NY
Longstanding Red Lobster Restaurant Re-Opening This SummerJoel EisenbergEast Brunswick, NJ
A man in the Bronx was shot and the Agent who answered the 911 call was his wife.Newsing the StatesBronx, NY
fox5ny.com
Boy beaten unconscious in NYC sneaker robbery
NEW YORK - A 16-year-old boy was beaten into unconsciousness on a Manhattan street by a group who stole his Air Jordan sneakers. The NYPD says it happened around 9:15 p.m. last Saturday in front of a McDonald's at 3543 Broadway in Hamilton Heights. The group walked up to the...
NYPD: 4 suspects sold undercover NYPD officers 50 guns in Brooklyn
NEW YORK - Four suspects have been charged with trafficking more than 50 guns in Brooklyn - some sold steps from churches and schools. The feds say the suspects were part of a major gun trafficking ring in Brooklyn. A NYCHA development in the Canarsi section of Brooklyn was quiet Wednesday, but according to prosecutors it was the favorite marketplace of a local gun trafficking gang that sold guns and drugs to undercover cops. "The defendants sold the NYPD undercover officer over 50 guns," said Brooklyn U.S. attorney Breon Peace. Prosecutors said two of the defendants bought the guns in Virginia. They were then...
fox5ny.com
Woman injured in violent attack on NYC street
NEW YORK - A woman was left with a fractured foot and finder, missing hair, and bruised after being attacked by a man in Manhattan. The NYPD says it happened about 4:16 p.m. last Sunday in the area of Greenwich Street and Park Place in Tribeca. The man simply walked...
Man knocks woman to sidewalk, steals her iPhone in Lower Manhattan
The 57-year-old victim was walking at Catherine and Cherry Streets in the Two Bridges neighborhood just after 5 a.m. Tuesday when the man approached from behind and pushed her to the ground.
NBC New York
Man Sentenced for Deadly Early Morning NYC Rock Attack Against Woman Sweeping Sidewalk
A Brooklyn man was sentenced to decades behind bars attacking 61-year-old woman with a rock as she swept a sidewalk in Queens the day after Thanksgiving 2021 -- an assault that claimed her life three months after the violent attack. Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced Wednesday that Elisaul Perez...
Man gets 25 years in prison for slashing French tourist's throat in Harlem
A man was sentenced to 25 years in state prison for the unprovoked slashing of a French tourist’s throat in Harlem two years ago, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg announced Wednesday.
SEEN HIM? Man stabs woman at Brooklyn eatery after smashing front door with chair
Police identified a man Wednesday who they believed stabbed a woman repeatedly at a Downtown Brooklyn restaurant after forcing his way inside with a chair.
bronx.com
NYC Department Of Homeless Services Employee, Tonya Simmons, 47, Arrested
On Monday, January 09, 2023, at 2124 hours, the following 47-year-old female off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 48th Precinct in the Bronx. Arrested:. Tonya Simmons. NYC Department of Homeless Services. Charges:. menacing;. criminal possession of a weapon. The investigation remains ongoing.
Struggling NYPD officer assigned to Staten Island dies in jump from Queens building
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A police officer assigned to Staten Island’s 121st Precinct jumped to his death from an apartment building in Elmhurst, Queens, on Tuesday, according to law-enforcement sources. The officer, a male with five years on the job, was discovered just before 12:30 p.m. at the...
Police: Stabbing suspect on the loose in Brooklyn; 1 dead
Police are searching for the suspect accused of stabbing and killing a man Tuesday night in Marine Park.
bkreader.com
Since Getting His First Camera, This Flatbush Resident Has Kept a Promise: to Document ‘Our Stuff’
In his Flatbush apartment, Chicago-born Bob Gore prepares for an upcoming exhibit and promotes his latest book “Know Justice, Know Peace: Black Lives Matter (BLM) New York City Protest Photos 2020.”. In 1964 as a teen, Gore participated in a demonstration organized by ministerial leaders of Chicago’s Westside Warren...
fox5ny.com
Video: NYPD officers rescue man who fell onto subway tracks in Brooklyn
NEW YORK - The NYPD has released dramatic body camera footage that shows the moment two NYPD officers rescued a man who fell onto the subway tracks in Brooklyn. The incident happened Monday at the Smith-9th Street Station. Officers from the 76th Precinct were alerted to a man who had...
NYPD seeking couple wanted for indecent act on MTA bus
NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department is asking the public today for assistance in identifying and finding a couple wanted for performing a lewd act aboard a New York City MTA bus in December. Police are once again asking the public to assist in identifying them. The couple who were aboard an MTA bus in New York City last engaging in a lewd kast month is now being sought by detectives with the NYPD’s 104th Precinct after it was learned a juvenile witness observed them. According to police, on December 16th, the couple engaged in a The post NYPD seeking couple wanted for indecent act on MTA bus appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police: Man slashed in the face while riding train in Manhattan
A man was slashed in the face while riding the train in Manhattan, police say.
fox5ny.com
VIDEO: Smash-and-grab robbers snag $2M in jewels at NYC store
NEW YORK - Masked thieves made off with up to $2 million in jewelry in a quick smash-and-grab robbery at a high-end Brooklyn boutique. The trio went into Facets Jewelry in the Park Slope neighborhood on Sunday afternoon. A video showed one of them smashing display cases with hammers as...
Custodian, 37, caught with pants down in classroom by Queens students: sources
A New York City school custodian was arrested Monday night after he was allegedly caught with his pants down in a Queens school.
What are the green lanterns outside NYPD precincts?
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Though police in New York City are committed to using the latest technology to fight crime, a feature at the front doors of NYPD precincts dates back centuries. Visitors to precincts may notice lights covered in green glass outside. Their use dates back to the 1650s, before New York City was […]
VIDEO: Amid strike, nurses forced to say goodbye to special patient from picket line
Nurses on strike at Mount Sinai left the picket line on Wednesday to say a very special goodbye to a young patient heading home from the NICU.
NYC school custodian arrested for public lewdness
NEW YORK, NY – A New York City Public Schools custodian has been arrested by officers from the 107th Precinct in Queens. Officials have charged 37-year-old Alan Fung with public lewdness and acting in a manner injurious to a child less than 17-years-old. The details of Fung’s actions and charges were not released by the NYPD at this time. The post NYC school custodian arrested for public lewdness appeared first on Shore News Network.
NYPD probing Crown Heights hit-and-run as possible hate crime
NEW YORK -- A frightening hit-and-run in Brooklyn is now being investigated as a possible hate crime.Police hope the graphic video of the incident will help track down the driver.Police say a 55-year-old man was hit by someone driving a Mercedes Benz on Friday afternoon at Union Street and Albany Avenue in Crown Heights.The victim is in stable condition and is expected to be okay.CBS2 spoke to the victim's friend, a local rabbi who believes the incident was intentional."This was a vicious assault, a horrific attack on a father, a grandfather, a prominent New Yorker," said Rabbi Yaacov Behrman of the Jewish Future Alliance.He went on to say that even though the victim is stable, he has a long recovery ahead of him.
