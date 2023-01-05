Read full article on original website
Anthony Fauci says he has 'no idea' what Elon Musk's talking about after the Twitter chief threatened to release the 'Fauci Files'
The billionaire teased the release of the "Fauci Files" last Sunday, continuing his attacks on the former White House chief medical advisor.
Nancy Pelosi says Kevin McCarthy might need a 'doctor or a psychiatrist' after 'really sad' losses on the speakership vote
There is no love lost between Pelosi and McCarthy — in July 2021, she called him a "moron" for criticizing the congressional mask mandate.
Ilhan Omar's Reaction When Approached by Matt Gaetz Goes Viral
Social media users found the Minnesota representative's body language quite telling.
Washington Examiner
The real threat to American democracy
Ahead of the November midterm elections, many of us anticipated that a red wave would soon wash over the nation to restore equilibrium — and some much-needed sanity — into American politics. Voters would finally have the opportunity to reject the Biden administration ’s radical agenda. The war on the truth, which began during the Obama administration and escalated after President Joe Biden took office, would soon be won and its aggressors exposed.
Washington Examiner
The pathetic, rampant bigotry of Democrat Cori Bush
There's nothing that Democrats fear and despise more than black conservative Republicans. Time and time again, the Left makes some of the nastiest, most offensive, and bigoted remarks about anyone who is black and a Republican. From calling former California gubernatorial candidate Larry Elder the "black face of white supremacy" to then-candidate Joe Biden claiming a black person "wasn't black" if they didn't vote for him, Democrats have repeatedly shown they are the biggest racial bigots in this country.
Washington Examiner
Elon Musk: Hero or clown?
The dramatic highpoint in director Christopher Nolan's masterpiece The Dark Knight comes as Batman grills the Joker in the interrogation room over the whereabouts of Rachel Dawes. The normally judicious Batman loses himself to fits of violent excess as the Joker taunts him. Eventually, Batman pins the door shut so that others can’t stop his use of “enhanced interrogation methods,” to use the parlance of the Bush/Cheney era in which the film was released. For more than a moment, it’s difficult to tell where the good guy ends and the bad guy begins.
Washington Examiner
George Santos disables comments on his social media posts
Amid allegations of faking his biography, Rep. George Santos (R-NY) blocked comments on his social media posts Saturday morning after officially getting sworn as a congressman. "The American people voted us into the majority and this morning we elected our Republican speaker. Congratulations #KevinMcCarthy," he wrote on Twitter, with the...
Washington Examiner
Democrats' latest attack on Trump is a giant nothingburger
House Democrats just set a precedent that will surely come back to haunt them. Using the power of the House Ways and Means Committee, they recently obtained and publicly released former President Donald Trump’s tax returns from 2015 to 2020. They did so because Trump refused to release his tax returns, like most presidential candidates do, and in hopes of somehow embarrassing or incriminating him.
