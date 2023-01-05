The dramatic highpoint in director Christopher Nolan's masterpiece The Dark Knight comes as Batman grills the Joker in the interrogation room over the whereabouts of Rachel Dawes. The normally judicious Batman loses himself to fits of violent excess as the Joker taunts him. Eventually, Batman pins the door shut so that others can’t stop his use of “enhanced interrogation methods,” to use the parlance of the Bush/Cheney era in which the film was released. For more than a moment, it’s difficult to tell where the good guy ends and the bad guy begins.

