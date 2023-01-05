ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

The real threat to American democracy

Ahead of the November midterm elections, many of us anticipated that a red wave would soon wash over the nation to restore equilibrium — and some much-needed sanity — into American politics. Voters would finally have the opportunity to reject the Biden administration ’s radical agenda. The war on the truth, which began during the Obama administration and escalated after President Joe Biden took office, would soon be won and its aggressors exposed.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Washington Examiner

The pathetic, rampant bigotry of Democrat Cori Bush

There's nothing that Democrats fear and despise more than black conservative Republicans. Time and time again, the Left makes some of the nastiest, most offensive, and bigoted remarks about anyone who is black and a Republican. From calling former California gubernatorial candidate Larry Elder the "black face of white supremacy" to then-candidate Joe Biden claiming a black person "wasn't black" if they didn't vote for him, Democrats have repeatedly shown they are the biggest racial bigots in this country.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Elon Musk: Hero or clown?

The dramatic highpoint in director Christopher Nolan's masterpiece The Dark Knight comes as Batman grills the Joker in the interrogation room over the whereabouts of Rachel Dawes. The normally judicious Batman loses himself to fits of violent excess as the Joker taunts him. Eventually, Batman pins the door shut so that others can’t stop his use of “enhanced interrogation methods,” to use the parlance of the Bush/Cheney era in which the film was released. For more than a moment, it’s difficult to tell where the good guy ends and the bad guy begins.
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

George Santos disables comments on his social media posts

Amid allegations of faking his biography, Rep. George Santos (R-NY) blocked comments on his social media posts Saturday morning after officially getting sworn as a congressman. "The American people voted us into the majority and this morning we elected our Republican speaker. Congratulations #KevinMcCarthy," he wrote on Twitter, with the...
Washington Examiner

Democrats' latest attack on Trump is a giant nothingburger

House Democrats just set a precedent that will surely come back to haunt them. Using the power of the House Ways and Means Committee, they recently obtained and publicly released former President Donald Trump’s tax returns from 2015 to 2020. They did so because Trump refused to release his tax returns, like most presidential candidates do, and in hopes of somehow embarrassing or incriminating him.

Comments / 0

Community Policy