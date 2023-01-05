Read full article on original website
This Huge General Store in Texas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensFort Worth, TX
Tailgate Tradition Banished: No Grills or Coolers Allowed at College Football Playoff National ChampionshipLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
History Uncovered: The Man Behind the Name - Bob JonesTrisha Faye
Grapevine Botanical GardensTrisha FayeGrapevine, TX
A Texas Grandpa Arrested for the Stabbing Death of his 8-year-old Grand Sonjustpene50Richland Hills, TX
ourdailybears.com
Bears Stumble in Tang’s Homecoming, Drop 3rd Straight Game
Coming home was sweeter than it needed to be for former assistant coach Jerome Tang, as the Wildcats grabbed a overtime road win, 97-95, in Waco on Saturday night. On a night where Flo Thamba scored 14, Keyonte George looked electric again with 22, and Adam Flagler gathered 23 points, Baylor could not earn a conference win in its first three contests. The last time Baylor started 0-3 in conference play: 2006.
TCU Coach Had Hilarious Message for Brother Lincoln Riley
It's been a pretty good season for TCU offensive coordinator Garrett Riley. Not only has Riley helped lead the Horned Frogs to a 13-1 record and appearance in Monday's national championship game, he's generated some buzz as a future head coaching candidate. Of course, compared to his brother, ...
Gary Patterson has honest admission about TCU’s run
A year and a half ago, Gary Patterson was still the head coach at TCU, a role he had held since 2000. Now, he is watching his former team make an unlikely run to the national championship under his replacement. TCU parted ways with Patterson after the Horned Frogs got off to a 3-6 start... The post Gary Patterson has honest admission about TCU’s run appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TCU could become the first Texas school to win the CFP National Championship
FORT WORTH- Unranked entering the season, TCU is now headed to the College Football Playoff National Championship game for the first time in its school history. TCU, who went a perfect 12-0 en route to a Big 12 championship, defeated Michigan by a score of 51-45 in the 2022 Fiesta Bowl. The game marks the highest-scoring Fiesta Bowl in history.
texashsfootball.com
Coach Eric Morris & UNT Hires All Texas HS Football Coaches
UNT is making the jump to the American Athletic Conference from Conference USA this summer. They also have a reshaped coaching staff, padded with local coaches. Coach Eric Morris has had his fair share of experience recruiting local TexasHSFootball talent. In his inaugural press conference as the frontman of UNT, coach Morris expressed the importance of keeping it local, especially finding talent rich schools surrounding the campus in Denton.
ourdailybears.com
PORTAL UPDATE: Baylor Adds Kicker Jack Stone from Michigan State
Baylor has plumbed the depths of the Transfer Portal once again, adding a kicker that I wasn’t sure we needed but am now absolutely convinced that we did from Michigan State in Jack Stone. Stone, originally from Highland Park, Texas, was the #6 kicker in the 2022 class and should have 4 years of eligibility remaining when gets to Waco, assuming he redshirted this year (which I’m pretty sure he did). Stone will reportedly walk on at Baylor, so it will not affect our scholarship numbers, which are limited. From Twitter:
fox4news.com
Allen High School star quarterback is target of a hate crime, leaves school
ALLEN, Texas - The home of an Allen High School star football player was recently vandalized with a racist slur. The school district says junior quarterback Mike Hawkins Jr. and his younger brother are no longer enrolled in Allen ISD. Allen police are investigating the hate crime. On Dec. 28,...
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from Dallas to Broken Bow, Oklahoma
Grasslands, forests, and wetlands teeming with wildlife await you on this amazing road trip from Dallas to Broken Bow, Oklahoma. This road trip is relatively short, which is perfect for a short getaway as it packs a punch with vineyards, beautiful lakes and many outdoor activity opportunities. The 190-mile road...
History Uncovered: A Legacy Remains - John B. Denton
John B. Denton's grave site at the historic Denton County Courthouse/Museum in Denton, Texas.Photo byTrisha Faye. A Tennessee orphan with a short life left a huge mark on North Texas. Many years have passed since his death, 179 years to be precise, but his name is still spoken daily. Interestingly enough, he’s been buried three times.
dmagazine.com
In Texas, Where Cities Can’t Cut Police Spending Without Penalty, Public Safety Reigns
A new study compared criminal justice spending in the country’s largest cities to what they spend on community services like affordable housing, parks and recreation, and mental health programs. Its findings are not particularly surprising: police and public safety remain the largest spend in municipal and county budgets, often dwarfing all other community services.
Fighting oak wilt, the fungus devastating trees across North Texas
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Oak wilt is a devastating, incurable fungus that is slowly spreading over a large part of the United States. First found in Wisconsin in the 1930s, it arrived in North Texas in Dallas County in the 1960s. I've done several stories on the disease since oak trees are treasured in the North Texas area. The fungus kills about 80% of the live oaks it infects. Red and Shumard oaks are most susceptible and almost never survive. There is a chemical treatment for infected oaks that can help mitigate the damage, but the tree will always have the fungus and...
Get Your Chicago-Style Fried Chicken Fix at Harold's Chicken's New Cedar Hill Location
Harold's Chicken is celebrating the grand-opening, this week, at its new franchise location in Cedar Hill.Photo byLucas AndradeonUnsplash. Harold's Chicken, a beloved Chicago-based restaurant known for its flavorful made-to-order chicken, seafood, and signature sauce, has recently opened a new franchise location in Cedar Hill, Texas, much to the excitement of both locals and Chicago natives. The grand opening of the Cedar Hill location was celebrated this week, and fans of the brand have been flocking to the restaurant to get a taste of their favorite dishes.
Waco police report a body found in creek off of I-35
WACO, Texas — Waco police reports that a body has been found in a creek off of Interstate 35 access road and South Ninth Street on Friday, Jan. 6. Waco police say this is being labeled as a questionable death and also add that this is unrelated to Baylor University.
This Huge General Store in Texas is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you live in Texas and you're looking to take a trip down to a general store for some items, you should consider putting this one on your list.
Will electricity rates in Texas finally come back down in 2023?
TEXAS, USA — Last year, natural gas made a lot of Texans hold their noses and sign up for electricity plans. After Russia invaded Ukraine, the price of natural gas went up and stayed high for much of the year. And since about half of the electricity generation in this state comes from natural gas, electricity rates were also up sharply.
Open casting for "1883: The Bass Reeves Story"
Now's your chance to see yourself on the big screen.
Billion Dollar Resort 90 Minutes Away From Tyler, TX Coming Soon
Sapphire Bay is a $1 billion development and the newest mixed-use, master planned community in the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex. Construction is already underway for the community that will host a lot of amazing things! The 116-acre development will be Texas’ first resort destination anchored by a state-of-the-art man-made lagoon, offering guests a luxurious stay along it’s shore at the 500 room Sapphire Bay Resort, operated and managed by Destination Hotels by Hyatt.
dmagazine.com
The Must-See Concerts Coming to Dallas-Fort Worth in 2023
It’s a new year, and with it comes an embarrassment of riches when it comes to live shows in the area. Here are the shows (so far) on North Texas’ to-do list. In January, 90s country crooner John Michael Montgomery will play the Will Rogers Auditorium in Fort Worth, while American Idol and Grammy winner Fantasia Barrino will take the stage at Texas Trust Credit Union Theater in Grand Prairie. Finish off the month in Cowtown with Pat Green at Billy Bob’s Texas and Jackopierce at Tannahill’s Tavern and Music Hall. Also check out: Asleep at the Wheel, Samantha Fish and Jesse Dayton, Tesla, Tyrese, OneUs, Dita Von Teese, and the Nixons.
14-year-old one of two teens killed in triple shooting in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas — Standing outside of her daughter’s home in west Fort Worth, Shannon Johnson held images of her grandson, 14-year-old Adrian Daniels. As she talked about his trophies and accomplishments, she wept. “He was an athlete, he was intelligent, he was on the honor roll,” Johnson...
You Might Not Want to Steal Anything from This Fort Worth Hotel
Here’s a hotel you don’t want to mess with. Admittedly, I haven’t traveled much over the last three years (thanks to COVID, of course). But even before that, I had found myself staying at Airbnbs more so than hotels. So, maybe this is something that many hotels...
