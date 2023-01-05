Read full article on original website
The Abortion Pill Mifepristone Will Be Available At Walgreens & CVS
On Tuesday, Jan. 3, the FDA announced that retail pharmacies are now allowed to make abortion pills available to customers. Both CVS and Walgreens, two of the U.S.’s largest pharmacy retail chains, plan to start offering the abortion pill as well. Previously, mifepristone, which is used in first trimester...
N.J. to get up to $508M in opioid settlement that includes CVS, Walgreens, Walmart
As part of a nationwide settlement with pharmacies CVS, Walgreens and Walmart and drug makers Teva Pharmaceuticals and Allergan, New Jersey will receive up to $508.1 million over claims that the companies helped to fuel the nation’s opioid crisis, the state’s attorney general’s office said Wednesday. The...
Dr. Saphier sounds alarm on FDA allowing pharmacies to offer abortion pills: 'People are going to be harmed'
Fox News medical contributor Dr. Nicole Saphier explained the potential severe consequences of providing easier access to abortion medication.
AOL Corp
FDA says it will greenlight pharmacies to fill prescriptions for abortion pill
The abortion pill mifepristone is safe enough that retail pharmacies can begin dispensing it so long as a certified health care provider prescribes the drug and if that pharmacy meets certain requirements, according to new rules published Tuesday by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. If pharmacies jump on board,...
Scrubs Magazine
Nurse Fired for Taking Two Pills from Hospital Pharmacy to Treat Her Headache
A provider is out of a job after she was caught on video taking two pills from the pharmacy at the hospital where she works to treat her headache while on duty. Francesca Morgan, 32, was seen stealing a co-codamol pill and a tylenol tablet during her shift at Arrowe Park Hospital in the U.K.
Opioid crackdown is harming chronic pain patients like me (Your Letters)
This is in regard to the article about the fentanyl epidemic across the country. Ever since the CDC, in their infinite wisdom, decided to publish their so-called guidelines for opiate medication, the chronic and intractable pain patients across the country have needlessly suffered. They, and I’m including myself, have been cut off, force tapered or had their pain medication drastically reduced — medication that allows us to have a decent quality of life.
The DEA Shut Down a Pain Doctor. Now 3 People Are Dead.
First, there was the double suicide—a husband and wife from Georgia who took their lives one week after the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) suspended the license of their doctor, David Bockoff, a pain specialist in Beverly Hills. After Bockoff lost his ability to prescribe fentanyl and other powerful painkillers on Nov. 1, dozens of his patients became “opioid refugees” with nowhere to turn. The third death came barely a month later.
People addicted to opioids rarely get life-saving medications. That may change.
The Biden administration is moving to make it easier for Americans with opioid addiction to gain access to medical treatments proven to save lives.
allnurses.com
Should Hospitals Rehire LPNs/LVNs?
Specializes in Tele, ICU, Staff Development, Freelance Writer. Has 30 years experience. One large healthcare system, Allegheny Health Network in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, has decided to do just that-bring LPNs back to address the staffing crisis. Note: LVNs (licensed vocational nurses) and LPNs (licensed practical nurses) are the same, but they...
Marijuana Enforcement Division issues health advisories for some retail, medical pot
The Marijuana Enforcement Division of Colorado issued two health and safety advisories (HSA) on Thursday. MED is issuing the first HSA due to the identification of potentially unsafe levels of Microbial contamination on the medical and retail marijuana flower (bud/shake/trim) produced by SISSCO LLC (doing business as Trenchtown). MED is issuing the second HSA due to the identification of potentially unsafe levels of Total Yeast and Mold contamination in Retail Marijuana flower (bud/shake/trim) packaged and transferred by Jolet Ventures LLC (doing business as 710 Labs). The health and safety advisories can be found on the MED's HSA webpage.
WSET
Doctors worried about rising number of seniors addicted to opioids
(WSET) — The drug overdose rate among those over the age of 65 has tripled in the past two decades, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Those rising numbers have doctors concerned, especially when it comes to opioids. Many seniors use painkillers to treat injuries or...
FDA vaccine advisers 'disappointed' and 'angry' that early data about new Covid-19 booster shot wasn't presented for review last year
Some vaccine advisers to the federal government say they're "disappointed" and "angry" that government scientists and the pharmaceutical company Moderna didn't present a set of infection data on the company's new Covid-19 booster during meetings last year when the advisers discussed whether the shot should be authorized and made available to the public.
U.S. Supreme Court rebuffs Pfizer plan to help patients pay for heart medication
WASHINGTON, Jan 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday turned away Pfizer Inc's (PFE.N) bid to revive its plan to cover out-of-pocket expenses of Medicare patients for drugs costing $225,000 a year to treat a rare heart condition after federal officials found that the drugmaker's arrangement could amount to illegal kickbacks.
msn.com
The CDC has abandoned pain patients. Its new opioids guidelines are all for show.
How many innocent lives must be harmed before the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changes course on prescription opioids? The CDC recently released opioid guidelines, a recommendation for physician prescribing practices, and an update to the original 2016 document, which wrongheadedly attempted – and failed – to solve the opioid crisis by preventing physicians from prescribing pain medication to patients.
Harvard Medical School
Why Some Surgeons Are Prescribing Opioids to Patients’ Spouses
Strict safety protocols for prescribing opioids may have an unintended consequence: Some surgeons seem to be prescribing opioid painkillers to the spouses of patients undergoing surgery, according to a recent study led by researchers from Harvard Medical School and the Hospital for Special Surgery published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
The fight over how to deliver bad news to patients
HHS has frustrated some doctors by requiring them to send patients test results before they have a chance to explain them.
Surging opioid overdoses prompt more Americans to carry Narcan spray
The worsening opioid epidemic is prompting more people to carry a nasal spray that reverses overdoses and become de facto first responders in life-or-death situations. Why it matters: Naloxone acts five times quicker than the approximately 10-minute average arrival time for EMS technicians, according to a federal overdose tracker launched last month.
After the FDA legalized abortion pills for sale in pharmacies, what could possibly come next?
In a recent regulatory change, the FDA made it possible for retail pharmacies like CVS (CVS) and Walgreens (WBA) to begin supplying mifepristone, which may be used in a pharmaceutical abortion.
Will new rules make it harder for telehealth patients to get certain drugs?
Controlled substances became a little less controlled during the pandemic. That benefited both patients (for their health) and telehealth startups (to make money). Some potentially addictive medications — like buprenorphine and Adderall — are now far more available online to patients because of regulatory changes. Given the scarcity of qualified doctors to treat some of the behavioral health conditions associated with these drugs, like opioid use disorder or attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, doctors' new ability to prescribe online or, in some cases, by telephone is a huge change. But easier access to the drugs has both upsides and downsides, since they're often dispensed without accompanying therapy that improves the odds of a patient's success.
DEA reports 150% jump in fake prescription pill seizures in 2022
Pills made from deadly fentanyl and disguised to look like legitimate prescription pills continue to pour into the United States, including Ohio and Northern Kentucky, at unprecedented rates. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration reported Wednesday that its staff seized more than 50 million fake prescription pills tainted with fentanyl last...
