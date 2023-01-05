ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTOL 11

Person shot in north Toledo Friday

TOLEDO, Ohio — One person has been shot in the 3100 block of Cherry Street near the intersection with Central Avenue Friday afternoon, according to Toledo police. The victim's condition, and if any suspects are in custody, is currently unknown. As of just before 6 p.m., the scene has...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

TPD statistics: Are crime rates going down in the Glass City?

TOLEDO, Ohio — Homicides are high-profile crimes reported throughout the year in Toledo. But what about the number of auto thefts? Burglaries? Robberies? WTOL 11 wanted to see how 2022 faired compared to previous years and if crime rates are trending up or down from year to year in the Glass City.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz looks back on 2022, ahead to 2023

TOLEDO, Ohio — Wade Kapszukiewicz entered his fifth year of being the Toledo Mayor on Jan.1, 2023. Economic development in the city a highlight of the past year, he said. "One of the important narratives of our city moving forward is that from an economic standpoint, we have a lot of things going for us," Kapszukiewicz said.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

State program mediates nursing facility concerns

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - When Pat Groves’ partner Cindy Dean went into the Divine Rehabilitation and Nursing Facility on Byrne Road, Groves couldn’t wait to get her out. “I was very anxious to get her out of there,” Groves said. Dean only ended up spending about a...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

The back and forth over backlog in Toledo and Lucas County courts

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Is a backlog in Toledo and Lucas County courts affecting the fight against crime in the area? Toledo’s mayor says it is, while court officials say no such backlog exists. Now we’re taking a look at some of the numbers. This debate was reignited...
TOLEDO, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Bryan Man Killed In Commercial Vehicle Crash In Lucas County

(PRESS RELEASE) Grand Rapids, Ohio – The Toledo Post is currently investigating a fatal crash that occurred at approximately 10:55 AM today on US24 near mile post 54 in Providence Township, Lucas County. A 2022 Kenworth T880 semi-tractor pulling a 2005 Heil Trailer being operated by Kenneth F. Risner...
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office: Police chase ends with one dead

DUNDEE, Mich. (WTVG) - The passenger in a vehicle police were chasing died after the driver crashed late Friday night in Dundee, Mich., according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. The chase started just before 9:30 p.m. in Toledo when the Toledo Police Department attempted to make a traffic...
DUNDEE, MI
13abc.com

City of Toledo issues a water boil advisory

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A boil advisory is in effect as of Saturday at noon for a part of Toledo, according to the City of Toledo news release. According to the City, the Boil Advisory is in effect for the area bounded by the following:. The north side of South...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Two minors arrested in connection to kidnapping, murder of Toledo teens

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two teenagers are now facing charges in connection to the kidnapping and murder of two Toledo teens whose remains were found in a burned-down home. Investigators say a 17-year-old and a 14-year-old have been booked and charged in connection to the deaths of Ke’Marion Wilder and Kyshawn Pittman. Ten people are now facing charges in the case.
TOLEDO, OH
huroninsider.com

Perkins Township officers involved in shooting

SANDUSKY – Officers from the Perkins Township Police Department were involved in a shooting Tuesday afternoon. According to a press release from the Perkins Township Board of Trustees, officers from their department, along with the Sandusky Police Department and Erie County Sheriff’s Office, responded to “a call for service” at Foxborough Commons.
SANDUSKY, OH
WTOL 11

WTOL 11

