Troendle, interim TPD chief, in running for permanent chief, mayor says
TOLEDO, Ohio — Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz announced Thursday that Mike Troendle will serve as the interim Toledo police chief as the city looks for a permanent replacement for outgoing chief George Kral. While at the podium, Kapszukiewicz said Troendle is talented, sharp and at the moment, temporary. But he...
Person shot in north Toledo Friday
TOLEDO, Ohio — One person has been shot in the 3100 block of Cherry Street near the intersection with Central Avenue Friday afternoon, according to Toledo police. The victim's condition, and if any suspects are in custody, is currently unknown. As of just before 6 p.m., the scene has...
TPD statistics: Are crime rates going down in the Glass City?
TOLEDO, Ohio — Homicides are high-profile crimes reported throughout the year in Toledo. But what about the number of auto thefts? Burglaries? Robberies? WTOL 11 wanted to see how 2022 faired compared to previous years and if crime rates are trending up or down from year to year in the Glass City.
Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz looks back on 2022, ahead to 2023
TOLEDO, Ohio — Wade Kapszukiewicz entered his fifth year of being the Toledo Mayor on Jan.1, 2023. Economic development in the city a highlight of the past year, he said. "One of the important narratives of our city moving forward is that from an economic standpoint, we have a lot of things going for us," Kapszukiewicz said.
Michael Troendle named interim Toledo police chief; Rebecca Facey new city prosecutor
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz announced Thursday an interim police chief and new city prosecutor. Assistant Police Chief Michael Troendle will step into the role of interim chief when George Kral retires on Monday. Troendle has 29 years of experience with the department. "I know that stepping...
13abc.com
State program mediates nursing facility concerns
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - When Pat Groves’ partner Cindy Dean went into the Divine Rehabilitation and Nursing Facility on Byrne Road, Groves couldn’t wait to get her out. “I was very anxious to get her out of there,” Groves said. Dean only ended up spending about a...
13abc.com
DNA found at Rossford crime scene leads to arrest of a serial vandal
ROSSFORD, Ohio (WTVG) - The DNA found on a baseball cap found at a crime scene in Rossford led to the arrest of a man charged with vandalizing over 130 vehicles in Rossford and Perrysburg. Police say Ryan Patrick Carter carved images and obscenities into cars around the area last...
‘We want to help you’: Video shows officers struggle with suspect in crisis
Police body camera video of Tuesday’s officer-involved shooting has been released. It shows what happened during the incident that took place at a Perkins Township apartment.
13abc.com
The back and forth over backlog in Toledo and Lucas County courts
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Is a backlog in Toledo and Lucas County courts affecting the fight against crime in the area? Toledo’s mayor says it is, while court officials say no such backlog exists. Now we’re taking a look at some of the numbers. This debate was reignited...
thevillagereporter.com
Bryan Man Killed In Commercial Vehicle Crash In Lucas County
(PRESS RELEASE) Grand Rapids, Ohio – The Toledo Post is currently investigating a fatal crash that occurred at approximately 10:55 AM today on US24 near mile post 54 in Providence Township, Lucas County. A 2022 Kenworth T880 semi-tractor pulling a 2005 Heil Trailer being operated by Kenneth F. Risner...
13abc.com
Monroe County Sheriff’s Office: Police chase ends with one dead
DUNDEE, Mich. (WTVG) - The passenger in a vehicle police were chasing died after the driver crashed late Friday night in Dundee, Mich., according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. The chase started just before 9:30 p.m. in Toledo when the Toledo Police Department attempted to make a traffic...
Collaboration adds drones to law enforcement arsenal for Seneca County departments
SENECA COUNTY, Ohio — Three Seneca County law enforcement agencies are collaborating with a northwest Ohio university to get a new view on policing. The Tiffin and Fostoria police departments and the Seneca County Sheriff's Office are now working together to use drones as part of their day-to-day operations.
City of Maumee sues Lucas County for $1 million over sewer charges
LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — The city of Maumee is suing Lucas County for $1,045,622.91 to pay for sanitary outflow charges from the Lucas County Recreation Property, according to a lawsuit filed in the Lucas County Court of Common Pleas Thursday. The city said the invoices are from flow monitors...
13abc.com
City of Toledo issues a water boil advisory
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A boil advisory is in effect as of Saturday at noon for a part of Toledo, according to the City of Toledo news release. According to the City, the Boil Advisory is in effect for the area bounded by the following:. The north side of South...
WTOL-TV
Victim dies in north Toledo shooting, city's first homicide of 2023
Toledo police say 24-year-old Dontae Hull was a burglary suspect at a home on West Park. A friend of the homeowner found him this afternoon and shot and killed him.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Cocaine, gun found in car after Toledo man arrested without license in Bedford Township
BEDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Monroe County deputies found cocaine and a gun inside a car after the driver was arrested in Bedford Township for lacking a valid license. The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. Thursday (Jan. 5) in the 6400 block of South Telegraph Road, just north of the Ohio border.
13abc.com
Two minors arrested in connection to kidnapping, murder of Toledo teens
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two teenagers are now facing charges in connection to the kidnapping and murder of two Toledo teens whose remains were found in a burned-down home. Investigators say a 17-year-old and a 14-year-old have been booked and charged in connection to the deaths of Ke’Marion Wilder and Kyshawn Pittman. Ten people are now facing charges in the case.
13abc.com
Neighborhood Nuisance: Toledo man tired of taking care of a tree on city property
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An elderly man living on Overly Court in Toledo has lived in his home for 25 years and the tree in front of his house has been a problem. The tree is on city property and sweetgum balls that grow from the tree fall all over the place.
huroninsider.com
Perkins Township officers involved in shooting
SANDUSKY – Officers from the Perkins Township Police Department were involved in a shooting Tuesday afternoon. According to a press release from the Perkins Township Board of Trustees, officers from their department, along with the Sandusky Police Department and Erie County Sheriff’s Office, responded to “a call for service” at Foxborough Commons.
Inmate found deceased in Lucas County Corrections Center Tuesday, ruled natural causes
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: On Wednesday, the Lucas County Coroner's Office said Witcher's manner of death was natural. The cause of death was found to be atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease with diabetes mellitus as an underlying condition. The original story is below:. An inmate at the Lucas County Corrections...
