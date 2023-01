MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Rudy Gobert had 25 points and 21 rebounds, D’Angelo Russell also scored 25 and the Minnesota Timberwolves cruised to a 128-115 win against the short-handed Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night. Jaden McDaniels had 18 points for Minnesota, which has won three in a row....

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO