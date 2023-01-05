Read full article on original website
China-hifi-Audio Unveils Reisong Brand Audiophile Tube Amplifiers to Suit Buyers’ High-quality Needs of Home and Office Entertainment
China-hifi-Audio presents an excellent range of audiophile tube amplifiers for the studio, home theatre, car audio systems, and public address applications. China-hifi-Audio has grown to become one of the leading online audiophile tube amplifier shops. With a high reputation, their goal is to provide their clients with quality audio systems and excellent customer service. They have a wide range of audio systems on offer, including tube amplifiers, speakers, amplifiers, audio cables, and CD players. Before they are sold to buyers, all their audio systems are rigorously tested to ensure high quality. Users can also rest assured that their payments will be secured because they only accept payments through secure gateways and ensure that every transaction is confidential and safe. Their customer support is always available for any questions or concerns buyers might have about any of their audio systems. They have a team of experienced professionals who are well-versed in their audio systems and will ensure to ensure that buyers are satisfied. Their affordable prices and the excellent quality they offer to make them a very attractive choice for both experts and novices alike. They look forward to serving buyers from all over the world, and they will continue to strive to earn their customers’ trust as well as their respect.
Blockchain Based Climate Tech Company – YES WORLD Launches Energy Efficient Windows Solution, Specialized Glass Reduces Solar Heat by 85%
Singapore, 6th Jan 2023 – Blockchain-based climate tech company – YES WORLD Climate Tech Pte Ltd launches world’s first Energy Efficient Windows Solution for home and commercial buildings. This new product line of specialized glass is part of company SAVE EARTH MISSION to reduce the carbon footprint from the atmosphere.
SMK Electronics to Showcase Advanced Energy Harvesting Technology, Including a New Gen 2 SCPS Bluetooth® Ambient Sensor, at CES 2023
SMK Electronics Corporation, U.S.A. today announced that it will showcase several new additions to its Energy Harvesting Technology at CES 2023. New solutions from SMK’s SCPS Bluetooth® Ambient Sensor, a CES 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree in 2021, include wireless power transmission and the utilization of solar or ambient light to provide energy for the powering of devices.
Elliptic Labs Signs New Contract with Existing Smartphone Customer
Elliptic Labs (OSE: ELABS), a global AI software company and the world leader in AI Virtual Smart Sensors™, has signed a new software agreement with an existing smartphone customer. The new license agreement is for a future smartphone release utilizing Elliptic Labs’ AI Virtual Proximity Sensor™ INNER BEAUTY®.
Thundercomm Brought Its Brand-new Smart Vending Machine Solution to CES 2023
Thundercomm, the world-leading IoT product and solution provider, officially announced its all-new Smart Vending Machine Solution at CES 2023. This new solution will not only bring consumers a more convenient purchasing experience, but also help vending machine operators improve their operational efficiency and reduce costs. With the rapid development of...
Perro Worldwide Comics Develops All New VR Movie That Blends Filmmaking and Gaming
Teriyaki Chicken Rescue is a feature film now in pre-production. Strategically designed for VR technology and using Chip Perro's five rules of VR film production. MILLBURY, Mass. - Jan. 5, 2023 - PRLog -- Virtual Reality is the next evolution of entertainment, and Chip Perro has plans to revolutionize 360 degree filmmaking. As a producer, director, and action performer, he sees the technology as an opportunity for every filmgoer to select their own personalized edit, just with a turn of the head. Experiencing a story from different vantage points allows for a distinctive viewing experience. Through the lens of VR, viewers take their seat in the middle of the scene. No screen, no stage, no frame.
Carrie Schell Announces the Launch of her Book, The Grey Drinking Reset: A 30-Day Journey to Wellness
The Grey Drinking Reset, a 30-Day Journey to Wellness, is authored by Carrie Schell, who aims to change the lives of women who have a habit of alcohol consumption. Melbourne, Florida, United States - January 6, 2023 /MarketersMEDIA/ — Alcohol consumption can often be viewed as a taboo topic, but...
Yazhou-Huangjin Finances an Early-Stage Business to Support Habitat Protection
Supporting rehabilitation initiatives and maintaining natural ecosystems are among Yazhou-Huangjin's main priorities. Fujian, Fujian Sheng Jan 7, 2023 (Issuewire.com) - Yazhou Huangjin, a gold exploration, and development company committed to being the gold investment that works for our shareholders, our operating partners, and our communities, is pleased to announce the funding of a new business that will re-mine and treat waste from disused mine sites in order to help rehabilitation efforts and restore natural environments.
Lovely Poo Poo Launches Sustainable Toilet Paper for Daily Use in Early 2023
Lovely Poo Poo launches super soft, fragrance-free, and plastic-free toilet paper. Toilet paper in 2023 needs to be strong and absorbent to do its job properly, but many manufacturers add chemicals to their products that make them easier to use at the cost of the environment. Lovely Poo Poo’s Eco friendly toilet paper is made from naturally strong bamboo fibers, so no additives are necessary. Adding chemicals actually reduces a product's biodegradability, which means that it would take longer for the type of toilet paper most people use on a daily basis to break down in landfills.
Michael Baptiste Launches Free 5-Day Online Business Activator Bootcamp Experience To Help Entrepreneurs Learn How To Activate Their Own Business
Michael Baptiste's Online Business Activator Bootcamp intends to provide an excellent free five-day online training experience delivered via digital Zoom meetings from January 9th to January 13th, 2023. This Bootcamp is focused on teaching how to consciously convert an idea into an online business as Michael did. Anyone who is...
byDesign Launches Subscription Marketing Service to Keep Teams Agile
With economic uncertainty as the backdrop for 2023, teams are scaling back hiring and looking for alternatives that enable growth while maintaining financial flexibility. SME's in particular have important decisions to make about allocation of budget to marketing during recessionary conditions. While an initial reaction might be to cut budgets and preserve capital, studies have shown that companies who increase marketing efforts during recessions show significant growth.
Awards Ceremony of the Fourth Belt and Road Initiative Short Video Competition Held Online
Beijing, China--(Newsfile Corp. - January 5, 2023) - The awards ceremony of the fourth Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) Short Video Competition was held online on Dec. 28. It was livestreamed and featured a metaverse venue where participants joined the event in digital form. The competition was organized by the...
DigitalGift Offers Customer Loyalty Program Solutions
DigitalGift released a blog article detailing how businesses can leverage customer loyalty programs to grow revenue, beat competitors and increase customer satisfaction. DigitalGift, an apocket service, released a blog article detailing how businesses can leverage customer loyalty programs to grow revenue, beat competitors, and increase customer satisfaction. The blog explores...
Cardiac Insight’s Cardea SOLO™ Wearable ECG System Chosen for Stanford Medicine Study to Measure Atrial Fibrillation in Older Women
Cardiac Insight, Inc., a leading healthcare innovator specializing in prescription-based wearable cardiac sensors and automated electrocardiogram (ECG) analysis software for cardiac arrhythmia diagnosis, today announced that researchers at Stanford Medicine selected the company’s Cardea SOLO™ wearable ECG system for a medical study entitled: Serial 7-Day Electrocardiogram Patch Screening for Atrial Fibrillation in High-Risk Older Women by the CHARGE-AF Score.
Global Video Laryngoscope Market Report 2022 to 2028: Players Include Vivid Medical, Salter Labs, Verathon and Medtronic - ResearchAndMarkets.com
VYAIRE MEDICAL, INC. (United States) KARL STORZ SE and Co. KG (Germany) Marshall Products (United Kingdom) Intersurgical Ltd. (United Kingdom) Vivid Medical, Inc. (United States) Salter Labs (United States) Verathon Inc. (United States) Medtronic (Ireland) In the upcoming years, the market expansion will be supported by the creation of new...
$639+ Billion Worldwide Digital Gift Card Industry to 2031 - Surging Awareness of Digital Payment is Expected to Propel Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Digital Gift Card Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global digital gift card market. The global digital gift card market is expected to grow...
Mercedes-Benz Reveals New Charging Network and Tech Updates at CES 2023
Mercedes-Benz to launch global branded high-power charging network starting in North America. VISION EQXX, most efficient Mercedes-Benz ever built, gives demonstration drives on streets of Las Vegas. Automatic Lane Change (ALC) to take advanced driver-assistance systems to next level in North American market. Level 3 conditionally automated driving with Mercedes-Benz...
Globalgig Achieves SOC 2 Type II Certification through Independent Audit
Globalgig announced today that it has achieved System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type II compliance and completed its audit report, confirming that its data management practices and organizational controls meet the highest standards as set by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). The SOC 2 Type II...
Portable Mini Fridge Global Market Report 2022: Increased Demand for Cold Storage in Luxury Vehicles Bolsters Sector - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Portable Mini Fridge Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global portable mini fridge market size reached US$ 1.2 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 1.7 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.98% during 2021-2027.
Canada-visa-online is proud to announce that they now offering visa services
We are excited to announce that canada-visa-online is now open for business!Our company provides an online service that helps people with the visa application process for Canada. We are committed to providing a fast, easy and affordable way for people to get the visa they need.We have a team of experienced professionals who are familiar with the Canadian visa application process and can help you with all aspects of the application. We also offer a money back guarantee if you are not satisfied with our service.If you are interested in applying for a Canadian visa, we encourage you to visit our website and learn more about our company. Thank you for considering us as your partner in this process.
