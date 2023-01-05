ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, VA

wfxrtv.com

Virginia Tech defeats Virginia in commonwealth clash showdown

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) – The Virginia Tech women’s basketball team played host to the Virginia Cavaliers in Blacksburg Thursday night. This was the first commonwealth clash matchup for the season between both teams. This was also the first meeting between Virginia head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton and Hokies head basketball coach Kenny Brooks.
BLACKSBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Explore clay with Lynchburg pottery class

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A pottery class called “Clay Expectations” begins January 9 in Lynchburg. Instructor Kim Clarke stopped by 7@four to talk about the class, working with clay and the pottery studio. The class will be at the May Carter Pottery Studio at the Academy Center of...
LYNCHBURG, VA
techlunchpail.com

Transfer DE Darian Varner Flips His Commitment From Virginia Tech to Wisconsin

Virginia Tech fans received some surprising news Thursday evening as Temple DE transfer Darian Varner, who had signed with the Hokies during the Early Signing Window, flipped his commitment to Wisconsin. Varner had originally chosen the Hokies over a litany of other quality options including Colorado, Indiana, Vanderbilt, Tulane, East...
BLACKSBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Apex Mills to establish operation in Patrick County.

PATRICK COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Apex Mills, a supplier of warp knit fabrics, is investing $3.1 million to expand its east coast operation by acquiring the former HanesBrands facility in Patrick County, according to Governor Glenn Youngkin’s team. The company will retain 96 jobs and create 44 new jobs.
PATRICK COUNTY, VA
theriver953.com

Global Advanced Materials Manufacturer to Expand in Virginia

Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that Hollingsworth & Vose (H&V), a global manufacturer of advanced. materials used in filtration, battery, and industrial applications, will invest $40.2 million to expand its operation in. Floyd County. The company will add over 28,000 square feet to its facility at 365 Christiansburg Pike Northeast...
VIRGINIA STATE
wfxrtv.com

Foodie Friday: Empanada Nirvana Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va (WFXR) — Each Friday on “Good Day Virginia” is Foodie Friday, we highlight restaurants, chefs, and more throughout southwest Virginia. WFXR News’ Hazelmarie Anderson spoke with Nelson Pantoja, owner of Empanada Nirvana, about Empanadas and his extensive menu that represents Latin culture, and the importance of supporting local businesses.
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Roanoke nursing home speaks on staffing shortages

A house bill being considered in the upcoming legislative session mandates about three hours of staffing for every resident in a nursing facility. If a nursing home fails to comply, it can be fined or suffer administrative sanctions. Roanoke nursing home speaks on staffing shortages. A house bill being considered...
ROANOKE, VA
WHSV

Names released of boaters found dead in Smith Mountain Lake

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The identities of two boaters found dead in Smith Mountain Lake have been released. The men were identified as 21-year-old Landon Oakes and 20-year-old Zachary Travis, both from Danville. The two men were reported missing Monday after their boat capsized. The search and rescue mission...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Southwest Virginia residents concerned about the increase in electric bills; Appalachian Power responds to customers

Concerned customers across Southwest Virginia are demanding answers, after some say their power bills have doubled, even tripled, in this latest billing cycle. Southwest Virginia residents concerned about the …. Concerned customers across Southwest Virginia are demanding answers, after some say their power bills have doubled, even tripled, in this...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSLS

Gov. Youngkin in Salem, Chase the Chill, and more news happening today

Here’s a look at some of the stories we’ll be following today as they make headlines across Southwest Virginia:. In Lynchburg, “Chase the Chill” is happening today at 9:30 a.m. A group of volunteers have worked all year long to make as many handmade items as they can. This is the seventh year of the event. In the first year, there was only one pick-up location. Now this year, there are three. If you are in need, you can pick up your free winter gear at the main branch of the Lynchburg Public Library, the Human Services Building and the corner of 5th and Federal.
SALEM, VA
Virginia Mercury

Game over for the Mountain Valley Pipeline

By Elle De La Cancela The Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP) is 0-4 on first down conversions. The red zone is nowhere in sight, and the clock is running out. Why are people still betting on this team?  MVP is a monstrous, 303-mile fracked-gas pipeline planned to run through the Blue Ridge and Appalachian regions of […] The post Game over for the Mountain Valley Pipeline appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
WSLS

Tractor-trailer crash on I-581 in Roanoke County cleared

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. A tractor-trailer crash on I-581 in Roanoke County is causing delays, according to VDOT. Authorities said the crash happened at mile marker 1. As of 4:06 p.m., the south right lane, right shoulder, and entrance ramp...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke city leaders begin work on Evans Spring development plans

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke city officials are starting development plans for the Evans Spring area. Nearly 150 acres of land in the Northwest part of the city have been vacant for years. The city plans to develop that area with commercial and housing units. Project leaders want to work...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

T.C. Miller Elementary temporarily moving classes due to maintenance issues

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Students at T.C. Miller Elementary School will be temporarily attending school at a different location starting January 9 due to issues with heating and water damage at the school, according to Lynchburg City Schools. Students and staff will report to West Lynchburg Baptist Church, at 3031...
LYNCHBURG, VA

