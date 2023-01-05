Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Virginia witness videotapes hovering lights in triangle formationRoger MarshVirginia State
Haunted Roanoke: Lick Run Woods between 10th Street and Lincoln Terrace Elementary SchoolCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Local park slide is a casualty of the freezing temperaturesCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Consumers, Virginia legislators and utility companies can work together regarding rising bills and cut off noticesCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Williamson Road Library offers patrons a January filled with fun activities and eventsCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Related
WDBJ7.com
Virginia Tech men’s basketball downed at Cassell by visiting Wolfpack 73-69
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Hokies lost to N.C. State on Saturday 73-69 at Cassell Coliseum. Sean Pedulla led the Hokies with 19 points. Virginia Tech moves to 11-5 on the season and will face Syracuse on Wednesday.
NC State hits road to face Virginia Tech after routing rival
Victories don’t come much more resounding than North Carolina State’s 84-60 romp over No. 16 Duke on Wednesday night. Now
wfxrtv.com
Virginia Tech defeats Virginia in commonwealth clash showdown
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) – The Virginia Tech women’s basketball team played host to the Virginia Cavaliers in Blacksburg Thursday night. This was the first commonwealth clash matchup for the season between both teams. This was also the first meeting between Virginia head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton and Hokies head basketball coach Kenny Brooks.
WDBJ7.com
Explore clay with Lynchburg pottery class
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A pottery class called “Clay Expectations” begins January 9 in Lynchburg. Instructor Kim Clarke stopped by 7@four to talk about the class, working with clay and the pottery studio. The class will be at the May Carter Pottery Studio at the Academy Center of...
techlunchpail.com
Transfer DE Darian Varner Flips His Commitment From Virginia Tech to Wisconsin
Virginia Tech fans received some surprising news Thursday evening as Temple DE transfer Darian Varner, who had signed with the Hokies during the Early Signing Window, flipped his commitment to Wisconsin. Varner had originally chosen the Hokies over a litany of other quality options including Colorado, Indiana, Vanderbilt, Tulane, East...
WDBJ7.com
Three southwest Virginia historic sites added to state Landmarks Register
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Three historic sites in our hometowns are now a part of the Virginia Landmarks Register. The Colony House Motor Lodge in Roanoke, the Boude-Deaver House in Lexington and the Gravel Hill Christian Church in Craig County. “When the registers were created in 1966, the idea was...
WDBJ7.com
Apex Mills to establish operation in Patrick County.
PATRICK COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Apex Mills, a supplier of warp knit fabrics, is investing $3.1 million to expand its east coast operation by acquiring the former HanesBrands facility in Patrick County, according to Governor Glenn Youngkin’s team. The company will retain 96 jobs and create 44 new jobs.
theriver953.com
Global Advanced Materials Manufacturer to Expand in Virginia
Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that Hollingsworth & Vose (H&V), a global manufacturer of advanced. materials used in filtration, battery, and industrial applications, will invest $40.2 million to expand its operation in. Floyd County. The company will add over 28,000 square feet to its facility at 365 Christiansburg Pike Northeast...
wfxrtv.com
Foodie Friday: Empanada Nirvana Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va (WFXR) — Each Friday on “Good Day Virginia” is Foodie Friday, we highlight restaurants, chefs, and more throughout southwest Virginia. WFXR News’ Hazelmarie Anderson spoke with Nelson Pantoja, owner of Empanada Nirvana, about Empanadas and his extensive menu that represents Latin culture, and the importance of supporting local businesses.
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke nursing home speaks on staffing shortages
A house bill being considered in the upcoming legislative session mandates about three hours of staffing for every resident in a nursing facility. If a nursing home fails to comply, it can be fined or suffer administrative sanctions. Roanoke nursing home speaks on staffing shortages. A house bill being considered...
WDBJ7.com
HOMETOWN ENTERTAINMENT: Virginia Children’s Theatre Preparing for Busy Winter season
Bill Pope Earns 600th Career Win in Northside Victory Over Salem. Recording of daily morning newscast. More sunshine builds into the region with highs in the lower 60s.
WHSV
Names released of boaters found dead in Smith Mountain Lake
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The identities of two boaters found dead in Smith Mountain Lake have been released. The men were identified as 21-year-old Landon Oakes and 20-year-old Zachary Travis, both from Danville. The two men were reported missing Monday after their boat capsized. The search and rescue mission...
wfxrtv.com
Southwest Virginia residents concerned about the increase in electric bills; Appalachian Power responds to customers
Concerned customers across Southwest Virginia are demanding answers, after some say their power bills have doubled, even tripled, in this latest billing cycle. Southwest Virginia residents concerned about the …. Concerned customers across Southwest Virginia are demanding answers, after some say their power bills have doubled, even tripled, in this...
WSLS
Gov. Youngkin in Salem, Chase the Chill, and more news happening today
Here’s a look at some of the stories we’ll be following today as they make headlines across Southwest Virginia:. In Lynchburg, “Chase the Chill” is happening today at 9:30 a.m. A group of volunteers have worked all year long to make as many handmade items as they can. This is the seventh year of the event. In the first year, there was only one pick-up location. Now this year, there are three. If you are in need, you can pick up your free winter gear at the main branch of the Lynchburg Public Library, the Human Services Building and the corner of 5th and Federal.
cardinalnews.org
Study says Lynchburg can’t support an inland port but Bristol-to-Wytheville region might
Want more news from Southwest and Southside? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. We now have a weather email newsletter, too. A study commissioned last year by the General Assembly to study the feasibility of opening an inland port in either the Lynchburg or Bristol region dismissed one and gave a qualified nod to the other.
Game over for the Mountain Valley Pipeline
By Elle De La Cancela The Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP) is 0-4 on first down conversions. The red zone is nowhere in sight, and the clock is running out. Why are people still betting on this team? MVP is a monstrous, 303-mile fracked-gas pipeline planned to run through the Blue Ridge and Appalachian regions of […] The post Game over for the Mountain Valley Pipeline appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
wfxrtv.com
Judge dismisses Southwest Virginia legal aid in Massie’s Mobile Home unlawful exclusion suit
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WFXR)– After a Montgomery County judge dismissed 12 unlawful exclusion suits, against Massie MHP LLC, filed by Southwest Virginia Legal Aid, residents walked away disappointed, and upset. Although slight dismay spread through the courtroom, tenants tell WFXR the fight is not over. On Nov. 15th of 2022,...
WSLS
Tractor-trailer crash on I-581 in Roanoke County cleared
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. A tractor-trailer crash on I-581 in Roanoke County is causing delays, according to VDOT. Authorities said the crash happened at mile marker 1. As of 4:06 p.m., the south right lane, right shoulder, and entrance ramp...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke city leaders begin work on Evans Spring development plans
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke city officials are starting development plans for the Evans Spring area. Nearly 150 acres of land in the Northwest part of the city have been vacant for years. The city plans to develop that area with commercial and housing units. Project leaders want to work...
WDBJ7.com
T.C. Miller Elementary temporarily moving classes due to maintenance issues
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Students at T.C. Miller Elementary School will be temporarily attending school at a different location starting January 9 due to issues with heating and water damage at the school, according to Lynchburg City Schools. Students and staff will report to West Lynchburg Baptist Church, at 3031...
Comments / 0