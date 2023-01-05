ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Todd Bowles discusses Ryan Jensen's status for Week 18

By Dustin Lewis
BucsGameday
BucsGameday
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fqdZZ_0k41mGFi00

Could the Buccaneers' starting center return for the final game of the regular season?

Tampa Bay has remained secretive on the specifics of starting center Ryan Jensen's knee injury throughout the regular season. Jensen went down early in training camp and there was immediate fear that he'd miss the entire year. However, he seemingly avoided surgery and has been rehabbing ever since.

READ MORE: Former Bucs' Quarterback lands with seventh franchise of NFL career

Following a lengthy stint on Injured Reserve, the Buccaneers designated the veteran to return from IR on Wednesday, December 28. Jensen has been ramping up his workload in practice over the past week and officially has until January 18 to be promoted to the active roster.

It's been nearly a week since Jensen returned to the practice field but head coach Todd Bowles isn't rushing to provide updates.

"Not right now," Bowles said on Monday. "He's just working every day. No update on him."

The Buccaneers have clinched a Wild Card berth and will host a game in Raymond James Stadium later in January. Prior to that, the team will travel to Atlanta to face the Falcons in a game where Bowles is planning to play his starters.

As of earlier in the week, Jensen was not among those expected to see the field.

"Not at this time," Bowles said. "We'll see how the week goes."

After not seeing live action in nearly a year, it would be a tough task to ask Jensen to suit up and contribute significantly in a postseason game.

If anything, Bowles is remaining non-committal on his status rather than just flat-out ruling him out.

"We're just gauging his progress," Bowles said on Wednesday. "He's status quo – if anything changes, I'll let you guys know."

Second-year center Robert Hainsey has played admirably in relief of Jensen after not seeing a ton of time a season ago. Would it make sense to keep Hainsey in his current role while shifting the veteran down the line if he's healthy enough to return?

Again, not much of an answer from Bowles.

"I would like to see him come back before I make that decision," Bowles said.

So, Jensen could play, or, he could not play. Either way, it sounds like the Buccaneers won't make an official decision until closer to kickoff.

The 6-foot-4, 319-pound offensive lineman signed with Tampa Bay as an unrestricted free agent in 2018 after beginning his professional career with Baltimore. He started all 71 games, including playoffs, during his first four seasons with the franchise. Jensen was named to the Pro Bowl for his performance in 2021.

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the season.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL Owner Reportedly Wants Team To Sign Tom Brady

The Las Vegas Raiders are in need of a new starting quarterback — and owner Mark Davis reportedly wants Tom Brady to fill that role in 2023. A former Raiders executive says Davis is all in on adding Brady to the roster this offseason, but head coach Josh McDaniels may not be.
The Spun

There's No Thursday Night Football Tonight - Here's Why

For the first time since Week 1, this week of NFL action will not feature a Thursday Night Football matchup. The NFL regular season never features a Thursday night game during the final week of the season. The league does this to make sure all teams competing for a postseason spot have a full week of preparation.
The Comeback

NFL playoff changes hurt one particular team

The Cincinnati Bengals entered Monday night’s game against the Buffalo Bills needing two wins to secure the No. 2 seed in the NFL playoffs and two wins and a loss from the Kansas City Chiefs to secure a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. But after Monday night’s game was canceled due to Read more... The post NFL playoff changes hurt one particular team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
New York Post

Josh Allen: Damar Hamlin, father want Bills to ‘charge forward’

Damar Hamlin and his father want the Bills to “charge forward.” That’s according to Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who along with head coach Sean McDermott spoke to reporters on Thursday, after learning the good news that safety Damar Hamlin had awoken, had improving physical condition and appeared to be “neurologically intact.” Allen relayed some of the content of the team’s phone call with Hamlin’s father, Mario, that took place on Wednesday. “Mario [was] talking to the team, and the things he told to us — he demanded us — you can’t not honor his request to go out there and charge forward...
ClutchPoints

Aaron Rodgers, Packers get massive warning from Lions star ahead of crucial Week 18 game

It looks like DeShon Elliott and the Detroit Lions don’t need any more motivation as they prepare for their Week 18 showdown with Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. Sure the fact that their playoff hopes lean on them beating the Packers is another fuel for the Lions. Nonetheless, as Elliott said, they are just tired of being disrespected by Rodgers and co. And that is enough reason for them to go all-out and try to destroy Green Bay.
DETROIT, MI
Larry Brown Sports

NFL reportedly makes decision on Bills-Bengals game

The NFL has reportedly made a decision on the Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game that was postponed Monday night. Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reports that the NFL is expected to declare Bills-Bengals a “no contest.” The league is now working through possible scenarios to determine playoff seeding. Florio says one possibility the league is... The post NFL reportedly makes decision on Bills-Bengals game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CINCINNATI, OH
Tampa Bay Times

Byron Leftwich get defensive: ‘Everybody wants to throw dirt on the Bucs’

TAMPA — Four days after watching Tom Brady finally re-gain his downfield mojo, the Bucs’ offended coordinator was ready to unleash a few shots of his own. Byron Leftwich, one of the NFL’s most beleaguered play-callers this season, was asked Thursday about a light finally coming on for his unit, which gained a season-high 478 yards and watched the Brady-Mike Evans connection regenerate in Sunday’s 30-24 win against the Panthers.
TAMPA, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Sean Payton looking for 1 thing from next team?

Sean Payton will be in high demand this offseason as multiple NFL teams look for a new head coach. However, his ultimate choice may be heavily influenced by one specific factor. Former NFL general manager and current analyst Michael Lombardi said on “The Pat McAfee Show” Friday that despite conventional wisdom suggesting that Payton will... The post Sean Payton looking for 1 thing from next team? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin’s 2-word take on Tom Brady being on the doorstep of reaching this incredible feat

Tom Brady could reach a notable feat in his upcoming 50th regular season game with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady heads into Tampa Bay’s road matchup against the Atlanta Falcons sitting in third place in the franchise’s all-time passing yards list. He has logged 14,559 passing yards in 49 regular season contests played with the NFC South powerhouse. If the seven-time Super Bowl winner can tally 262 passing yards in Week 18, he will then move past Vinny Testaverde (14,820 passing yards in 76 games) for second place on this leaderboard.
TAMPA, FL
FOX Sports

Ravens waive DeSean Jackson, elevate QB Brett Hundley

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens waived veteran wide receiver DeSean Jackson on Saturday, a day before their regular-season finale at Cincinnati. The Ravens also elevated quarterback Brett Hundley from the practice squad, a sign that their quarterback situation may be even more uncertain this weekend. Lamar Jackson will miss his fifth straight game because of a knee injury, and Tyler Huntley is questionable with shoulder issues.
BALTIMORE, MD
BucsGameday

BucsGameday

Tampa, FL
9K+
Followers
1K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

BucsGameday brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

 https://www.si.com/nfl/buccaneers

Comments / 0

Community Policy