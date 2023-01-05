3 injured, 1 critically, in Walmart parking lot in Chicago

CHICAGO — Three people were injured, one critically, in a drive-by shooting in a Walmart parking lot in Chicago on Wednesday night, authorities said.

According to the Chicago Police Department, the victims were loading groceries at the store, located in the Pullman neighborhood of the city, when a black sedan drove by and opened fire, WBBM-TV reported.

A 25-year-old man was shot in the chest and back and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in critical condition, according to WLS-TV. A 19-year-old woman was shot in the right forearm and was taken to Roseland Community Hospital, where she was listed in good condition, according to the television station.

A 27-year-old man was shot in the left leg and taken to an unnamed hospital, WBBM reported. He was in good condition, according to the television station.

“I saw people running in. They thought it was fireworks, but it was shots,” Arnez White, who works at the store, told WBBM. “I came outside to see what was going on, and I see two people laying on the floor.”

White said he heard 10 to 13 shots.

It was unclear whether the victims were targeted.

There are no suspects in custody, according to WMAQ-TV. An investigation is ongoing, the television station reported.

