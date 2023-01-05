Read full article on original website
Related
KOCO
Business owner in Edmond finds shocking passage about his land
EDMOND, Okla. — How much do you know about the history of the land you own?. A business owner in Edmond said he found a shocking passage about his land that would’ve restricted him from even owning property there just 70 years ago. Wayne Frost, the owner of...
Hofmeister launches online portal to track school districts’ use of federal relief funds
Oklahomans can now track school districts' use of federal COVID relief funds with a new online portal.
Oklahoma’s Congressional Delegation makes room for additional federal funding for new Veterans Hospital
Oklahoma Delegation has made room for an additional $31.2M in federal funding for Tulsa's new Veterans Hospital.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
ACCESS Oklahoma turnpike plans back in motion after pausing due to open meetings violation
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority’s controversial $5 billion project to build several new turnpikes and remove hundreds of homes throughout the state is back on after the Authority’s board took a unanimous vote Tuesday. The vote came a little over a month after a...
Oklahomans await charges after insurrection anniversary
President Biden handed out a plethora of award medals for those individuals defending the capitol and protecting Democracy this week.
Biden-Harris Administration invests in expanding Oklahoma’s meat supply
The Biden-Harris Administration is investing $250,000 in a local ranching operation to help process and market beef from Oklahoma.
1600kush.com
Oklahoma Community Announces New Grant Program: OK Community Cares
STILLWATER, Okla. – Oklahoma Community Credit Union is continuing its commitment to north central Oklahoma by launching a new fund that will support educational opportunities, financial literacy, food insecurities, healthy living and housing needs. OK Community Cares, a donor advised fund of the Cornerstone Foundation, will begin accepting grant...
KOCO
Pleas to stop turnpike plans in Oklahoma ignored; plans to move forward
OKLAHOMA CITY — Pleas to stop turnpike plans in the state were ignored. After nearly a year of protesting, multiple lawsuits and a dozen people speaking directly to the board on Tuesday, Access Oklahoma – a plan for a series of turnpikes and road improvements – will move forward.
news9.com
A Look Ahead For What's Coming To Oklahoma City In 2023
A lot is going on in Oklahoma City in 2023; whether that's restaurant openings or attractions, there is something for everybody. It's a sight to see from I-35 that the $40 million Blessed Stanley Rother Shrine is set to open its doors this year. Flying in and out of the...
okctalk.com
New plans for OU dorms revealed
OKCTalk has obtained plans for the first phase of the total rebuilding of the freshman dorms at OU. Funds were recently approved to demolish Adams Center, one of the three dorm towers just south of Lindsey Street. The plans show that in place of the 12-story Adams, there will be...
Oklahoma's annual gross receipts up 15% in 2022
(The Center Square) - Oklahoma collected $17.4 billion in gross receipts in 2022, a 15% increase, according to figures released Friday by Oklahoma State Treasurer Randy McDaniel. The numbers set a new record for the state, according to McDaniel's report. The largest increase year-over-year was in oil and gas gross production tax collections, which jumped by 70.9% to $1.98 billion in 2022, according to the report. ...
okcfox.com
'It has happened in Oklahoma': Senator files bill to ban CRT concepts across the state
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma is just weeks away from starting a new session at the state capitol. Lawmakers are in a frenzy to file bills before the filing deadline on January 19th. For State Senator Nathan Dahm, what's old is new again. Sen. Dahm has filed a handful...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma Republican files bill ending corporal punishment for students with disabilities
STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — Oklahoma is one of nineteen states in the nation that allows corporal punishment in schools. One state lawmaker is hoping to change the conversation, introducing a bill to prohibit using that type of punishment on students with disabilities. Representative Talley, (R)-Stillwater, believes that how parents...
tulsatoday.com
Deer Harvest on record pace
Deer hunters are on track to rack up an all-time record harvest for the 2022-23 seasons, based on raw numbers submitted to the online E-check system as reported during the regular January meeting Monday of the Oklahoma Wildlife Conservation Commission. Chief of Wildlife Bill Dinkines of the Oklahoma Department of...
OKC VeloCity
OKC Chamber announces new officers, board members for 2023
The Greater Oklahoma City Chamber recently announced its 2023 board of directors and officers. Sean Trauschke, OGE Energy Corp., will serve as chair of the board of directors, while Teresa Rose, JD, Communities Foundation of Oklahoma, is chair-elect. Rose also serves as education & MAPS 4 development program vice chair. John Hart, Continental Resources, will serve as treasurer, and David Rainbolt, BancFirst Corporation, as corporate secretary. New Chamber President and CEO Christy Gillenwater also serves on the executive committee.
KXII.com
Special election and propositions on Oklahoma ballot next week
OKLAHOMA (KXII) - Tuesday is Election Day for some in the Sooner State for special elections and propositions. In Carter County, a $21.7 million school bond at Fox Public Schools would pay for a new elementary school with a cafeteria and safe room. In Love County, voters will decide whether...
Oklahoma to Make Sports Betting Legal
If you haven't heard the news yet Oklahoma is looking to make sports betting legal. Just recently Governor Kevin Stitt on his official Twitter page stated that he supports legal sports betting according to a Tweet he posted yesterday (01-03-22). We could be seeing a change in the current state law sometime really soon.
icytales.com
4 Stunning National Parks in Oklahoma
Oklahoma is home to several beautiful and diverse national parks, each with its unique features and attractions. From the rolling grasslands of the Flint Hills to the rugged sandstone cliffs of the Wichita Mountains, Oklahoma’s national parks offer something for everyone. Check out the National Parks in Oklahoma. Oklahoma...
Oklahoma Residents: Don't Miss Out On Up To $200 In Rebates!
Residents of Oklahoma have a chance to receive up to $200 in rebates. Residents of Oklahoma have a chance to receive up to $200 in rebates by filling out form 538-H. The deadline to apply for this rebate is June 30th, 2023, and the amount of the rebate you receive will depend on several factors, including your gross household income, Oklahoma residency, age, and disability status.
pryorinfopub.com
Proposal would lift two-year cap for lawmakers to return to teaching in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — When J.J. Dossett lost his November bid for reelection to the Senate, he wanted to return to teaching. But a state law put a two-year waiting period in place before Dossett, a Democrat from Owasso, could go back to the classroom. Oklahoma law prohibits a member...
Comments / 0