Oklahoma State

KOCO

Business owner in Edmond finds shocking passage about his land

EDMOND, Okla. — How much do you know about the history of the land you own?. A business owner in Edmond said he found a shocking passage about his land that would’ve restricted him from even owning property there just 70 years ago. Wayne Frost, the owner of...
EDMOND, OK
1600kush.com

Oklahoma Community Announces New Grant Program: OK Community Cares

STILLWATER, Okla. – Oklahoma Community Credit Union is continuing its commitment to north central Oklahoma by launching a new fund that will support educational opportunities, financial literacy, food insecurities, healthy living and housing needs. OK Community Cares, a donor advised fund of the Cornerstone Foundation, will begin accepting grant...
STILLWATER, OK
news9.com

A Look Ahead For What's Coming To Oklahoma City In 2023

A lot is going on in Oklahoma City in 2023; whether that's restaurant openings or attractions, there is something for everybody. It's a sight to see from I-35 that the $40 million Blessed Stanley Rother Shrine is set to open its doors this year. Flying in and out of the...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okctalk.com

New plans for OU dorms revealed

OKCTalk has obtained plans for the first phase of the total rebuilding of the freshman dorms at OU. Funds were recently approved to demolish Adams Center, one of the three dorm towers just south of Lindsey Street. The plans show that in place of the 12-story Adams, there will be...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
The Center Square

Oklahoma's annual gross receipts up 15% in 2022

(The Center Square) - Oklahoma collected $17.4 billion in gross receipts in 2022, a 15% increase, according to figures released Friday by Oklahoma State Treasurer Randy McDaniel. The numbers set a new record for the state, according to McDaniel's report. The largest increase year-over-year was in oil and gas gross production tax collections, which jumped by 70.9% to $1.98 billion in 2022, according to the report. ...
OKLAHOMA STATE
tulsatoday.com

Deer Harvest on record pace

Deer hunters are on track to rack up an all-time record harvest for the 2022-23 seasons, based on raw numbers submitted to the online E-check system as reported during the regular January meeting Monday of the Oklahoma Wildlife Conservation Commission. Chief of Wildlife Bill Dinkines of the Oklahoma Department of...
OKLAHOMA STATE
OKC VeloCity

OKC Chamber announces new officers, board members for 2023

The Greater Oklahoma City Chamber recently announced its 2023 board of directors and officers. Sean Trauschke, OGE Energy Corp., will serve as chair of the board of directors, while Teresa Rose, JD, Communities Foundation of Oklahoma, is chair-elect. Rose also serves as education & MAPS 4 development program vice chair. John Hart, Continental Resources, will serve as treasurer, and David Rainbolt, BancFirst Corporation, as corporate secretary. New Chamber President and CEO Christy Gillenwater also serves on the executive committee.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KXII.com

Special election and propositions on Oklahoma ballot next week

OKLAHOMA (KXII) - Tuesday is Election Day for some in the Sooner State for special elections and propositions. In Carter County, a $21.7 million school bond at Fox Public Schools would pay for a new elementary school with a cafeteria and safe room. In Love County, voters will decide whether...
LOVE COUNTY, OK
KLAW 101

Oklahoma to Make Sports Betting Legal

If you haven't heard the news yet Oklahoma is looking to make sports betting legal. Just recently Governor Kevin Stitt on his official Twitter page stated that he supports legal sports betting according to a Tweet he posted yesterday (01-03-22). We could be seeing a change in the current state law sometime really soon.
OKLAHOMA STATE
icytales.com

4 Stunning National Parks in Oklahoma

Oklahoma is home to several beautiful and diverse national parks, each with its unique features and attractions. From the rolling grasslands of the Flint Hills to the rugged sandstone cliffs of the Wichita Mountains, Oklahoma’s national parks offer something for everyone. Check out the National Parks in Oklahoma. Oklahoma...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Ty D.

Oklahoma Residents: Don't Miss Out On Up To $200 In Rebates!

Residents of Oklahoma have a chance to receive up to $200 in rebates. Residents of Oklahoma have a chance to receive up to $200 in rebates by filling out form 538-H. The deadline to apply for this rebate is June 30th, 2023, and the amount of the rebate you receive will depend on several factors, including your gross household income, Oklahoma residency, age, and disability status.
OKLAHOMA STATE

