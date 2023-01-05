Milwaukee Bucks point guard Jrue Holiday (illness) is probable for Friday versus the Charlotte Hornets. Holiday returned from a three-game absence due to an illness on Tuesday, but then he sat out the second leg of the back-to-back for conditioning. Jevon Carter will return to the bench if Holiday is good to go on Friday. That will also result in reduced roles for Grayson Allen, Pat Connaughton, and MarJon Beauchamp. Khris Middleton (knee) will remain out for Milwaukee.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO