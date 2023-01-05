ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

WNCT

Rozier, record 1st quarter lead Hornets past Bucks 138-109

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Terry Rozier scored a season-high 39 points and the Charlotte Hornets matched an NBA record with 51 in the first quarter of a 138-109 rout of the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night. Charlotte’s 51-point outburst tied the NBA mark for a first quarter set by Golden State against Denver in 2019. It […]
MILWAUKEE, WI
9&10 News

Embiid, 76ers set for matchup with the Pistons

Philadelphia 76ers (23-15, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (11-31, 15th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Joel Embiid leads Philadelphia into a matchup against Detroit. He ranks second in the NBA averaging 33.5 points per game. The Pistons have gone 4-18 against Eastern Conference opponents. Detroit is...
DETROIT, MI
ClutchPoints

Fred VanVleet snubbed Raptors’ $114 million extension offer

The Toronto Raptors are suddenly approaching a crossroads. Losers of three straight to fall a season-worst seven games below .500, the 16-23 Raptors could pivot from fighting toward contention to rebuilding around Scottie Barnes if their widespread struggles continue leading up to the February 9th trade deadline. One franchise stalwart...
numberfire.com

Jrue Holiday (illness) probable Friday for Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks point guard Jrue Holiday (illness) is probable for Friday versus the Charlotte Hornets. Holiday returned from a three-game absence due to an illness on Tuesday, but then he sat out the second leg of the back-to-back for conditioning. Jevon Carter will return to the bench if Holiday is good to go on Friday. That will also result in reduced roles for Grayson Allen, Pat Connaughton, and MarJon Beauchamp. Khris Middleton (knee) will remain out for Milwaukee.
MILWAUKEE, WI

