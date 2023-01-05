Wednesday's Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Arvada West 67, Fort Collins 55
Brush 59, Prospect Ridge Academy 57
Cherokee Trail 66, George Washington 59
Cherry Creek 71, Ralston Valley 66
Dakota Ridge 36, Vista PEAK 34
Denver South 65, Heritage 48
Frederick 90, Fort Morgan 49
Manitou Springs 58, La Junta 43
Middle Park 64, Thornton 40
Mountain View 52, Berthoud 34
Pine Creek 57, Palmer 55
Pueblo South 60, Green Mountain 47
Regis Jesuit 73, Rangeview 62
Rock Canyon 71, Boulder 44
Smoky Hill 72, Gardena, Calif. 60
St. Mary’s 58, Thomas MacLaren 52
Sterling 54, Liberty Common 17
Windsor 66, Eaglecrest 62
