Wednesday's Scores

 3 days ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arvada West 67, Fort Collins 55

Brush 59, Prospect Ridge Academy 57

Cherokee Trail 66, George Washington 59

Cherry Creek 71, Ralston Valley 66

Dakota Ridge 36, Vista PEAK 34

Denver South 65, Heritage 48

Frederick 90, Fort Morgan 49

Manitou Springs 58, La Junta 43

Middle Park 64, Thornton 40

Mountain View 52, Berthoud 34

Pine Creek 57, Palmer 55

Pueblo South 60, Green Mountain 47

Regis Jesuit 73, Rangeview 62

Rock Canyon 71, Boulder 44

Smoky Hill 72, Gardena, Calif. 60

St. Mary’s 58, Thomas MacLaren 52

Sterling 54, Liberty Common 17

Windsor 66, Eaglecrest 62

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Saturday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Bellarmine Prep 71, South Kitsap 27 Bellevue Christian 58, Annie Wright 32 Bethel 47, Graham-Kapowsin 34
