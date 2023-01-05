ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schröder propels Lakers past Heat 112-109 without LeBron, AD

The Associated Press
 7 days ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dennis Schröder scored 14 of his season-high 32 points in the fourth quarter and the undermanned Los Angeles Lakers improbably overcame LeBron James’ absence for a 112-109 victory over the Miami Heat on Wednesday night.

Russell Westbrook had 21 points, nine assists and eight rebounds for the Lakers, who rallied from a six-point deficit in the fourth quarter and held off Miami without their top three scorers. James stayed home with a cold, while Anthony Davis and Lonnie Walker are injured.

Thomas Bryant added 21 points and nine rebounds, while Schröder was brilliant down the stretch. The German point guard scored nine points in the final 2:35, and his 9-for-9 performance at the free throw line in the fourth quarter sealed the Lakers’ fourth victory in five games.

“I’ve got to be more aggressive anyway, even when AD and Bron are coming back, to open up things for AD and Bron,” Schröder said. “Hearing that Bron is sick and AD is out as well, everybody just gave a little bit more.”

Schröder rolled his ankle midway through the fourth quarter, and Lakers coach Darvin Ham intended to take him out of the game — but Schröder’s teammates said he insisted on staying in.

“He didn’t want to come out,” Bryant said. “He said, ‘No. Let’s be great.’”

Bam Adebayo had 30 points and 13 rebounds, and Jimmy Butler had 27 before missing a 3-pointer at the buzzer for the Heat, who lost for only the fourth time in 12 games.

“They were rolling,” said Kyle Lowry, who had 11 points. “They were confident in what they were doing. We were a little bit of a step slow tonight.”

One week after beating the Lakers in Miami and two days after rallying to beat the Clippers in Los Angeles, Miami blew a late lead and couldn’t catch up to the Lakers’ reserves and role players.

“It’s been extremely disappointing every time we get a little bit of footing on the season, and then we have a disappointing loss,” Miami coach Erik Spoelstra said. “That’s what this was tonight, but you have to credit the Lakers. They played with a great motor, with spirit with their guys out. We’ve had some wins like that as well, where we’ve had guys out and you can catch a team.”

After trailing for much of the first three quarters, Miami appeared to be moving toward a victory before the Lakers made a 14-3 rally and eventually went up 102-96 on Schröder’s three consecutive free throws with 2:35 to play.

After Adebayo trimmed Los Angeles’ lead to one point on a putback basket, Schröder hit two free throws and then drove for a vicious layup with 20.3 seconds left for a 108-104 lead.

Adebayo got another putback with 15.4 seconds left, but Austin Reaves found Westbrook with a beautiful inbounds pass for a layup. Westbrook missed a free throw and Max Strus hit a 3-pointer with 4 seconds to play, but Schröder hit two more free throws and Butler missed a tough 3-pointer.

“Everybody just banded together and continued to fight, and that’s what we have to be about,” Ham said. “That’s what our identity has to be.”

TIP-INS

Heat: The loss overshadowed a third straight 30-point game for Adebayo, who has hit 61% of his shots and grabbed 34 rebounds in that stretch. ... Dewayne Dedmon, the USC product from Lancaster, California, had two points in his return from a six-game absence with plantar fasciitis in his left foot. ... Tyler Herro had nine points on 4-of-14 shooting in his lowest-scoring game since Dec. 12.

Lakers: Walker missed his third straight game, but the team changed his injury designation from a tailbone contusion to left knee soreness. Ham said the soreness is “normal” for a player with Walker’s explosiveness and leaping ability. ... Troy Brown Jr. missed the second half with a quadriceps strain. He had two points in 14 minutes.

Heat: At Phoenix on Friday night.

Lakers: Host Atlanta on Friday night.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press

Dedmon ejected after bizarre sideline scene in Miami

MIAMI (AP) — The short-handed Miami Heat became even more depleted in the second quarter of their game Tuesday against the Oklahoma City Thunder, when backup center Dewayne Dedmon was ejected. The Heat had only nine players available for the game and Dedmon was one of eight they used in the first half. He entered late in the first quarter, then was subbed out with 9:25 left in the half. That prompted an argument on the Heat sideline and Dedmon swatted at one of the massage guns behind the bench. The device sailed onto the court — coming to rest about 35 feet from where Dedmon was standing — while play was happening. Dedmon was ejected for unsportsmanlike conduct. “We’re all a bunch of gnarly personalities,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “That part was unfortunate. Everything before that, that’s the Miami Heat. That part was unacceptable.”
MIAMI, FL
The Associated Press

Jokic, Nuggets rout Suns 126-97 for 12th straight home win

DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 21 points, 18 rebounds and nine assists before sitting out the fourth quarter and the Denver Nuggets won their 12th straight home game, routing the weary and short-handed Phoenix Suns 126-97 on Wednesday night. Bones Hyland added 21 points and Jamal Murray had 16 to help the Nuggets win for the 14th time in 17 games. They reached the season’s halfway point tied with Memphis for the Western Conference lead. A night after winning at Golden State despite missing four starters and six rotation players, the Suns ran out of gas playing a back-to-back at altitude while dressing 10 players. Torrey Craig scored 16 points and Josh Okogie added 14 and nine rebounds for the Suns. They have dropped 10 of 12.
DENVER, CO
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

Tyson scores 28, Clemson reaches 6-0 in ACC for first time

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Hunter Tyson had 28 points and 11 rebounds for his fifth consecutive double-double and Clemson defeated Louisville 83-70 on Wednesday night to reach 6-0 in ACC play for the first time in 70 years. Clemson, a charter member of the ACC since 1953, had a previous best start of 5-0 in 1996-97. The Tigers are 14-3 overall and 9-0 at home this season. A three-point play by Ian Schieffelin gave Clemson a 17-point lead near the 17-minute mark of the second half before Louisville rallied on four free throws by Mike James and a three-point play by JJ Traynor. Later, Jae’lyn Withers hit a 3-pointer and Louisville trailed 62-55 with 7:15 to go. Clemson’s lead stayed within seven to 11 points until Kamari Lands hit a 3-pointer to get Louisville within 72-66 with 2:51 remaining. Louisville drew within six points again on a layup by Traynor with 1:12 remaining, but a three-point play by PJ Hall put the game well in hand for the Tigers, 79-70 with 1:04 to go.
CLEMSON, SC
The Associated Press

Brickus scores 25, La Salle defeats UMass 78-77

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Jhamir Brickus had 25 points and La Salle beat UMass 78-77 on Wednesday night. The Explorers led 77-70 with 4:33 remaining and their only point down the stretch came on a free throw with for a 78-75 lead with 2:22 to go. Brickus also had six rebounds and five assists for the Explorers (8-8, 2-1 Atlantic 10 Conference). Daeshon Shepherd scored 11 points while shooting 4 for 9, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc. Khalil Brantley recorded nine points and went 4 of 10 from the field. Noah Fernandes finished with 15 points and five assists for the Minutemen (10-6, 1-3). RJ Luis added 14 points for UMass. Matt Cross also had 13 points and nine rebounds.
AMHERST, MA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

