ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Wednesday's Scores

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arickaree High School 41, Deer Trail 35

Arvada West 62, Silver Creek 20

Cherokee Trail 57, Rangeview 32

Doherty 43, Columbine 36

Fort Collins 43, Ponderosa 26

Frederick 92, Fort Morgan 13

Green Mountain 61, Glenwood Springs 31

Lake County 50, Clear Creek 15

Manitou Springs 40, La Junta 29

Middle Park 42, Thornton 34

Monarch 67, Windsor 47

Mountain View 42, Berthoud 41

Ralston Valley 47, Cherry Creek 43

Rock Canyon 60, Boulder 20

The Vanguard School 64, Pueblo Centennial 20

Valor Christian 62, George Washington 39

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Saturday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Annie Wright 88, Bellevue Christian 50 Archbishop Murphy 59, Sedro-Woolley 56 Auburn 82, Mt. Rainier 24
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
612K+
Post
653M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy