Wednesday's Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Arickaree High School 41, Deer Trail 35
Arvada West 62, Silver Creek 20
Cherokee Trail 57, Rangeview 32
Doherty 43, Columbine 36
Fort Collins 43, Ponderosa 26
Frederick 92, Fort Morgan 13
Green Mountain 61, Glenwood Springs 31
Lake County 50, Clear Creek 15
Manitou Springs 40, La Junta 29
Middle Park 42, Thornton 34
Monarch 67, Windsor 47
Mountain View 42, Berthoud 41
Ralston Valley 47, Cherry Creek 43
Rock Canyon 60, Boulder 20
The Vanguard School 64, Pueblo Centennial 20
Valor Christian 62, George Washington 39
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
